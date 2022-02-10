Custom Renderer for marked allowing for printing Markdown to the Terminal. Supports pretty tables, syntax highlighting for javascript, and overriding all colors and styles.

Could for instance be used to print usage information.

Install

npm install marked marked-terminal

Example

var marked = require ( 'marked' ); var TerminalRenderer = require ( 'marked-terminal' ); marked.setOptions({ renderer : new TerminalRenderer() }); console .log(marked( '# Hello

This is **markdown** printed in the `terminal`' ));

This will produce the following:

Syntax Highlighting

Also have support for syntax highlighting using cardinal. You can override highlight defaults by passing in settings as the second argument for TerminalRenderer, or you can create a .cardinalrc as defined in the cardinal README.

Having the following markdown input:

```js var foo = function(bar) { console.log(bar); }; foo('Hello'); ```

...we will convert it into terminal format:

console .log(marked(exampleSource));

This will produce the following:

API

Constructur: new TerminalRenderer([options][, highlightOptions])

options

Optional Used to override default styling.

Default values are:

var defaultOptions = { code : chalk.yellow, blockquote : chalk.gray.italic, html : chalk.gray, heading : chalk.green.bold, firstHeading : chalk.magenta.underline.bold, hr : chalk.reset, listitem : chalk.reset, table : chalk.reset, paragraph : chalk.reset, strong : chalk.bold, em : chalk.italic, codespan : chalk.yellow, del : chalk.dim.gray.strikethrough, link : chalk.blue, href : chalk.blue.underline, list : function ( body, ordered ) { }, width : 80 , reflowText : false , showSectionPrefix : true , unescape : true , emoji : true , tableOptions : {}, tab : 3 image : function ( href, title, text ) {} };

Example of overriding defaults

marked.setOptions({ renderer : new TerminalRenderer({ codespan : chalk.underline.magenta, }) });

highlightOptions

Options passed into cardinal. See readme there to see what options to pass.

