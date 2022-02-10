openbase logo
mt

marked-terminal

by Mikael Brevik
4.2.0 (see all)

A Renderer for the marked project. Allowing you to render Markdown to print to your Terminal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3M

GitHub Stars

347

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

marked-terminal

Custom Renderer for marked allowing for printing Markdown to the Terminal. Supports pretty tables, syntax highlighting for javascript, and overriding all colors and styles.

Could for instance be used to print usage information.

build npm marked-terminal

Install

npm install marked marked-terminal

Example

var marked = require('marked');
var TerminalRenderer = require('marked-terminal');

marked.setOptions({
  // Define custom renderer
  renderer: new TerminalRenderer()
});

// Show the parsed data
console.log(marked('# Hello \n This is **markdown** printed in the `terminal`'));

This will produce the following:

Screenshot of marked-terminal

Syntax Highlighting

Also have support for syntax highlighting using cardinal. You can override highlight defaults by passing in settings as the second argument for TerminalRenderer, or you can create a .cardinalrc as defined in the cardinal README.

Having the following markdown input:

```js
var foo = function(bar) {
  console.log(bar);
};
foo('Hello');
```

...we will convert it into terminal format:

// Show the parsed data
console.log(marked(exampleSource));

This will produce the following:

Screenshot of marked-terminal

API

Constructur: new TerminalRenderer([options][, highlightOptions])

options

Optional Used to override default styling.

Default values are:

var defaultOptions = {
  // Colors
  code: chalk.yellow,
  blockquote: chalk.gray.italic,
  html: chalk.gray,
  heading: chalk.green.bold,
  firstHeading: chalk.magenta.underline.bold,
  hr: chalk.reset,
  listitem: chalk.reset,
  table: chalk.reset,
  paragraph: chalk.reset,
  strong: chalk.bold,
  em: chalk.italic,
  codespan: chalk.yellow,
  del: chalk.dim.gray.strikethrough,
  link: chalk.blue,
  href: chalk.blue.underline,

  // Formats the bulletpoints and numbers for lists
  list: function (body, ordered) {/* ... */},

  // Reflow and print-out width
  width: 80, // only applicable when reflow is true
  reflowText: false,

  // Should it prefix headers?
  showSectionPrefix: true,

  // Whether or not to undo marked escaping
  // of enitities (" -> &quot; etc)
  unescape: true,

  // Whether or not to show emojis
  emoji: true,

  // Options passed to cli-table3
  tableOptions: {},

  // The size of tabs in number of spaces or as tab characters
  tab: 3 // examples: 4, 2, \t, \t\t

  image: function (href, title, text) {} // function for overriding the default image handling.
};

Example of overriding defaults

marked.setOptions({
  renderer: new TerminalRenderer({
    codespan: chalk.underline.magenta,
  })
});

highlightOptions

Options passed into cardinal. See readme there to see what options to pass.

See more examples

