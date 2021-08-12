marked-sanitizer-github provides a sanitizer to sanitize HTML elements in Markdown documents. The implementation was ported from html-pipeline.
marked provides sanitization by default. But it does not allow any HTML elements and escapes all of them in a parsing Markdown document. By using marked-sanitizer-github, some safe HTML elements are available.
When a sanitizer detects broken HTML elements (e.g. not closing element), it escapes all elements after that.
This package was created to be used for Shiba.
From marked v0.7.0,
sanitize option was deprecated. Please read
the usage document of marked for more details.
$ npm install --save marked-sanitizer-github
It exports one class
SanitizeState because the sanitization is stateful. You can get a sanitizer
for marked parser by calling
getSanitizer() method. It returns a function object to sanitize.
const marked = require('marked');
const SanitizeState = require('marked-sanitizer-github').default;
const md = `some document`;
const state = new SanitizeState();
// Convert a markdown document to HTML with sanitization
const html = marked(md, {
sanitize: true,
sanitizer: state.getSanitizer(),
});
console.log(html);
SanitizeState class also provides
reset() method,
isBroken() method and
isInUse() method.
reset() method resets the sanitization state. If you use the
SanitizeState object multiple times,
you must call the method before parsing a markdown document.
isBroken() method returns whether the state is broken. A broken state means that Some HTML elements in
a sanitized document were broken (e.g. tag mismatch, closing tag does not appear, ...).
You can have a callback to know the reason why the document is broken as follows:
state.onDetectedBroken = (reason, tag) => {
console.error(`Broken HTML around '${tag}' tag: ${reason}`);
};
isInUse() method returns whether the state object has ongoing state or is ready for parsing a new
document.
true means the internal state is in use (not ready for parsing a new document).
Returning
true means it requires to call
reset() method before parsing a new document.
h1,
h2,
h3,
h4,
h5,
h6,
h7,
h8,
br,
b,
i,
strong,
em,
a,
pre,
code,
img,
tt,
div,
ins,
del,
sup,
sub,
p,
ol,
ul,
table,
thead,
tbody,
tfoot,
blockquote,
dl,
dt,
dd,
kbd,
q,
samp,
var,
hr,
ruby,
rt,
rp,
li,
tr,
td,
th,
s,
strike,
summary and
details
href
src and
longdesc
itemscope and
itemtype
cite
cite
cite
cite
abbr,
accept,
accept-charset,
accesskey,
action,
align,
alt,
axis,
border,
cellpadding,
cellspacing,
char,
charoff,
charset,
checked,
clear,
cols,
colspan,
color,
compact,
coords,
datetime,
dir,
disabled,
enctype,
for,
frame,
headers,
height,
hreflang,
hspace,
ismap,
label,
lang,
maxlength,
media,
method,
multiple,
name,
nohref,
noshade,
nowrap,
open,
prompt,
readonly,
rel,
rev,
rows,
rowspan,
rules,
scope,
selected,
shape,
size,
span,
start,
summary,
tabindex,
target,
title,
type,
usemap,
valign,
value,
vspace,
width and
itemprop
http,
https,
mailto,
github-windows and
github-mac
http and
https
http and
https
http and
https
http and
https
http and
https
http and
https
li must be nested in
ul and
ol
tr,
td and
th) and table headers (
thead,
tbody and
tfoot) must be nested in
table