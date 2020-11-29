marked-man(1) -- markdown to roff

SYNOPSIS

marked-man README .md > doc/marked-man. 1

See marked README for documentation about how to use marked.

Note that marked-man --format=html is the same as marked .

DESCRIPTION

marked-man wraps marked to extend it with groff output support in order to create Unix manual pages for use with man .

OPTIONS

marked-man invokes marked --gfm --sanitize , and you can pass additional options through.

The --breaks option, which retains intra-paragraph line breaks, can be helpful to match default ronn behavior.

marked-man adds some options to marked 's existing options:

--format <format>

Sets the output format. Outputs html if different from roff .

Defaults to roff .

--name <name>

The name shown in the manpage header, if it isn't given in the ronn header like in this README.

Defaults to empty string.

--section <section>

The section number shown in the manpage header, if it isn't given in the ronn header like in this README.

Defaults to empty string.

--version <version>

The version shown in the manpage footer.

Defaults to empty string.

Breaking change in marked-man 0.7.0: this flag is converted to manVersion option, to avoid conflict with marked.

--manual <manual>

The manual-group name shown in the manpage header.

Defaults to empty string.

--date <date>

The date shown in the manpage header.

Defaults to now, must be acceptable to new Date(string or timestamp) .

INSTALLATION

From the npm registry:

locally ( --save , --save-dev , or --save-optional add marked-man to your package.json file as a runtime, development-time, or optional runtime dependency, respectively) npm install marked-man [--save|--save-dev|--save-optional]

globally (puts marked-man in your system's path): [sudo] npm install marked-man -g

EXAMPLE

To view this README as a man page, run something like the following:

marked-man --version v0.1.0 --manual 'Man Utilities' README.md | man /dev/stdin

SEE ALSO

Ronn

REPORTING BUGS

See marked-man repository.