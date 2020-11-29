openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mm

marked-man

by Jérémy Lal
0.7.0 (see all)

markdown to roff wrapper around marked

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM

marked-man(1) -- markdown to roff

SYNOPSIS

marked-man README.md > doc/marked-man.1

See marked README for documentation about how to use marked.

Note that marked-man --format=html is the same as marked.

DESCRIPTION

marked-man wraps marked to extend it with groff output support in order to create Unix manual pages for use with man.

OPTIONS

marked-man invokes marked --gfm --sanitize, and you can pass additional options through.
The --breaks option, which retains intra-paragraph line breaks, can be helpful to match default ronn behavior.

marked-man adds some options to marked's existing options:

  • --format <format>
    Sets the output format. Outputs html if different from roff.
    Defaults to roff.

  • --name <name>
    The name shown in the manpage header, if it isn't given in the ronn header like in this README.
    Defaults to empty string.

  • --section <section>
    The section number shown in the manpage header, if it isn't given in the ronn header like in this README.
    Defaults to empty string.

  • --version <version>
    The version shown in the manpage footer.
    Defaults to empty string.
    Breaking change in marked-man 0.7.0: this flag is converted to manVersion option, to avoid conflict with marked.

  • --manual <manual>
    The manual-group name shown in the manpage header.
    Defaults to empty string.

  • --date <date>
    The date shown in the manpage header.
    Defaults to now, must be acceptable to new Date(string or timestamp).

INSTALLATION

From the npm registry:

  • locally (--save, --save-dev, or --save-optional add marked-man to your package.json file as a runtime, development-time, or optional runtime dependency, respectively)

      npm install marked-man [--save|--save-dev|--save-optional]

  • globally (puts marked-man in your system's path):

      [sudo] npm install marked-man -g

EXAMPLE

To view this README as a man page, run something like the following:

marked-man --version v0.1.0 --manual 'Man Utilities' README.md | man /dev/stdin

SEE ALSO

Ronn

REPORTING BUGS

See marked-man repository.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial