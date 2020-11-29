marked-man README.md > doc/marked-man.1
See marked README for documentation about how to use marked.
Note that
marked-man --format=html is the same as
marked.
marked-man wraps
marked to extend it with groff output support in order to
create Unix manual pages for use with
man.
marked-man invokes
marked --gfm --sanitize, and you can pass additional
options through.
The
--breaks option, which retains intra-paragraph line breaks, can be helpful to match default ronn behavior.
marked-man adds some options to
marked's existing options:
--format <format>
Sets the output format. Outputs html if different from
roff.
Defaults to
roff.
--name <name>
The name shown in the manpage header, if it isn't given in the ronn header like in this README.
Defaults to empty string.
--section <section>
The section number shown in the manpage header, if it isn't given in the ronn header like in this README.
Defaults to empty string.
--version <version>
The version shown in the manpage footer.
Defaults to empty string.
Breaking change in marked-man 0.7.0: this flag is converted to manVersion option, to avoid conflict with marked.
--manual <manual>
The manual-group name shown in the manpage header.
Defaults to empty string.
--date <date>
The date shown in the manpage header.
Defaults to now, must be acceptable to
new Date(string or timestamp).
From the npm registry:
locally (
--save,
--save-dev, or
--save-optional add
marked-man to your
package.json file as a runtime, development-time, or optional runtime dependency, respectively)
npm install marked-man [--save|--save-dev|--save-optional]
globally (puts
marked-man in your system's path):
[sudo] npm install marked-man -g
To view this README as a man page, run something like the following:
marked-man --version v0.1.0 --manual 'Man Utilities' README.md | man /dev/stdin