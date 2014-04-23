Extras, utils, language definitions and defaults for marked.js

If you find a bug or have a feature request, please create an issue.

Installation

Use npm to install the package

npm i marked-extras --save

Usage

var marked = require ( 'marked' ); var extras = require ( 'marked-extras' ); module .exports = function ( str, options ) { options = options || {}; extras.init(options); marked.setOptions(extras.markedDefaults); return marked(str); };

Highlighting

Also be sure to add the highlight.js scripts to your HTML:

< script src = "js/highlight.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/highlight.pack.js" > </ script > < script > hljs.initHighlightingOnLoad(); </ script >

Options

The following example shows the actual defaults used in this lib, and how they can be customized:

var opts = { renderer : renderer, gfm : true , tables : true , breaks : false , pedantic : false , sanitize : false , smartLists : true , smartypants : false , prefix : 'lang-' , tabReplace : ' ' , highlight : function ( code, lang ) { console .log(languages[lang]); try { if (languages[lang]) { lang = languages[lang]; } else { return code; } return hljs.highlight(lang, code).value; } catch (e) { return hljs.highlightAuto(code).value; } } }; var markedOpts = _.extend(extras.markedDefaults, opts); marked.setOptions(markedOpts);

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Authors

Jon Schlinkert

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, Brian Woodward, contributors. Released under the MIT license