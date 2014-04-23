Extras, utils, language definitions and defaults for marked.js
Use npm to install the package
npm i marked-extras --save
var marked = require('marked');
var extras = require('marked-extras');
// Example node module
module.exports = function (str, options) {
options = options || {};
// Initialize marked extras
extras.init(options);
// Set marked.js options
marked.setOptions(extras.markedDefaults);
// do stuff...
// ...
// Convert markdown to HTML
return marked(str);
};
Also be sure to add the highlight.js scripts to your HTML:
<script src="js/highlight.js"></script>
<!-- or, a customized version -->
<script src="js/highlight.pack.js"></script>
<script>hljs.initHighlightingOnLoad();</script>
The following example shows the actual defaults used in this lib, and how they can be customized:
var opts = {
renderer: renderer,
gfm: true,
tables: true,
breaks: false,
pedantic: false,
sanitize: false,
smartLists: true,
smartypants: false,
// highlight.js options
prefix: 'lang-',
tabReplace: ' ',
highlight: function (code, lang) {
console.log(languages[lang]);
try {
if (languages[lang]) {
lang = languages[lang];
} else {
return code;
}
return hljs.highlight(lang, code).value;
} catch(e) {
return hljs.highlightAuto(code).value;
}
}
};
var markedOpts = _.extend(extras.markedDefaults, opts);
// Define marked.js options
marked.setOptions(markedOpts);
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
Jon Schlinkert
Brian Woodward
Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, Brian Woodward, contributors. Released under the MIT license