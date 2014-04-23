openbase logo
marked-extras

by Jon Schlinkert
0.2.4 (see all)

Extras for marked.js. Utils, language definitions, templates for custom headings and sensible defaults. Used on a number of production sites, including Less.js / lesscss.org.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

168

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

marked-extras NPM version

Extras, utils, language definitions and defaults for marked.js

If you find a bug or have a feature request, please create an issue.

Installation

Use npm to install the package

npm i marked-extras --save

Usage

var marked = require('marked');
var extras = require('marked-extras');

// Example node module
module.exports = function (str, options) {
  options = options || {};

  // Initialize marked extras
  extras.init(options);

  // Set marked.js options
  marked.setOptions(extras.markedDefaults);

  // do stuff...
  // ...

  // Convert markdown to HTML
  return marked(str);
};

Highlighting

Also be sure to add the highlight.js scripts to your HTML:

<script src="js/highlight.js"></script>
<!-- or, a customized version -->
<script src="js/highlight.pack.js"></script>

<script>hljs.initHighlightingOnLoad();</script>

Options

The following example shows the actual defaults used in this lib, and how they can be customized:

var opts = {
  renderer: renderer,
  gfm: true,
  tables: true,
  breaks: false,
  pedantic: false,
  sanitize: false,
  smartLists: true,
  smartypants: false,

  // highlight.js options
  prefix: 'lang-',
  tabReplace: ' ',
  highlight: function (code, lang) {
    console.log(languages[lang]);
    try {
      if (languages[lang]) {
        lang = languages[lang];
      } else {
        return code;
      }
      return hljs.highlight(lang, code).value;
    } catch(e) {
      return hljs.highlightAuto(code).value;
    }
  }
};

var markedOpts = _.extend(extras.markedDefaults, opts);

// Define marked.js options
marked.setOptions(markedOpts);

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Authors

Jon Schlinkert

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, Brian Woodward, contributors. Released under the MIT license

