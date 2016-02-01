A modified version of marked that can produce an abstract syntax tree for Markdown.

Usage

var marked = require ( 'marked-ast' ); var ast = marked.parse( '_This is **Markdown**_, he said.' ); var html = marked.render(ast);

The package is just a wrapper for marked , so the produced HTML should be identical (if it isn't it's a bug). The AST produced in the example would look like this:

[ { "type" : "paragraph" , "text" : [ { "type" : "em" , "text" : [ "This is " , { "type" : "strong" , "text" : [ "Markdown" ] } ] }, ", he said." ] } ]

Development

Basic setup:

git clone https://github.com/pdubroy/marked-ast.git cd marked-ast npm install git submodule update --init

Running Tests

Use npm test to run the tests. Before checking code in, run npm run prepublish .

Updating Marked

To update to a new version of marked: