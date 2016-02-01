A modified version of marked that can produce an abstract syntax tree for Markdown.
var marked = require('marked-ast');
var ast = marked.parse('_This is **Markdown**_, he said.');
var html = marked.render(ast);
The package is just a wrapper for
marked, so the produced HTML should be identical (if it isn't it's a bug). The AST produced in the example would look like this:
[
{
"type": "paragraph",
"text": [
{
"type": "em",
"text": [
"This is ",
{
"type": "strong",
"text": [ "Markdown" ]
}
]
},
", he said."
]
}
]
Basic setup:
git clone https://github.com/pdubroy/marked-ast.git
cd marked-ast
npm install
git submodule update --init
Use
npm test to run the tests. Before checking code in, run
npm run prepublish.
To update to a new version of marked:
cd third_party/marked
git checkout <REF> # E.g., `git checkout v0.3.3`
cd ../..
npm run rewrite && npm test