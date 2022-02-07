Checkout the demo page to see marked in action ⛹️
Node.js: Only current and LTS Node.js versions are supported. End of life Node.js versions may become incompatible with Marked at any point in time.
Browser: Not IE11 :)
CLI:
npm install -g marked
In-browser:
npm install marked
CLI
# Example with stdin input
$ marked -o hello.html
hello world
^D
$ cat hello.html
<p>hello world</p>
# Print all options
$ marked --help
Browser
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8"/>
<title>Marked in the browser</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="content"></div>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/marked/marked.min.js"></script>
<script>
document.getElementById('content').innerHTML =
marked.parse('# Marked in the browser\n\nRendered by **marked**.');
</script>
</body>
</html>
Copyright (c) 2011-2022, Christopher Jeffrey. (MIT License)
Markdown is a minified, more elegant, version of HTML. Markdown lets you convert text to HTML by using specific markdown syntaxes and tags. While HTML focuses on making everything appealing to the web, Markdown on the other hand wants to put the focus on text, specifically on the way text is presented, and how to best help online editors to output beautiful text, with less trouble and learning of HTML. The Marked Node.js library will implement Markdown in any project, app or website that you’re working on.
While building web applications using react I use it most of the time as it helps to convert text into HTML format. I just have to provide input on which html format I need. This library helps me to do this job very easily as it is built for rendering complex markdown with its specific syntax. Helps to write less code and increase productivity. Find it very useful.
Super simple to use, and light compared to most other librairies. I tested it with various complex markdown, and it never failed to render it correctly.
Sometimes you need to make text from markdown or vice verca. Personally, I used it for some web programming blogs and it was quite okay
A very easy to use markdown renderer with many customizable rendering options that can be copied directly from the provided demos.