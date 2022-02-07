openbase logo
marked

by markedjs
4.0.7 (see all)

A markdown parser and compiler. Built for speed.

Readme

Marked

  • ⚡ built for speed
  • ⬇️ low-level compiler for parsing markdown without caching or blocking for long periods of time
  • ⚖️ light-weight while implementing all markdown features from the supported flavors & specifications
  • 🌐 works in a browser, on a server, or from a command line interface (CLI)

Demo

Checkout the demo page to see marked in action ⛹️

Docs

Our documentation pages are also rendered using marked 💯

Also read about:

Compatibility

Node.js: Only current and LTS Node.js versions are supported. End of life Node.js versions may become incompatible with Marked at any point in time.

Browser: Not IE11 :)

Installation

CLI: npm install -g marked

In-browser: npm install marked

Usage

Warning: 🚨 Marked does not sanitize the output HTML. Please use a sanitize library, like DOMPurify (recommended), sanitize-html or insane on the output HTML! 🚨

CLI

# Example with stdin input
$ marked -o hello.html
hello world
^D
$ cat hello.html
<p>hello world</p>

# Print all options
$ marked --help

Browser

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8"/>
  <title>Marked in the browser</title>
</head>
<body>
  <div id="content"></div>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/marked/marked.min.js"></script>
  <script>
    document.getElementById('content').innerHTML =
      marked.parse('# Marked in the browser\n\nRendered by **marked**.');
  </script>
</body>
</html>

License

Copyright (c) 2011-2022, Christopher Jeffrey. (MIT License)

100
RUDRA KANIYAJammu11 Ratings47 Reviews
Deep down inside, I love it when my programs don't get executed.
6 months ago
Easy to Use

Markdown is a minified, more elegant, version of HTML. Markdown lets you convert text to HTML by using specific markdown syntaxes and tags. While HTML focuses on making everything appealing to the web, Markdown on the other hand wants to put the focus on text, specifically on the way text is presented, and how to best help online editors to output beautiful text, with less trouble and learning of HTML. The Marked Node.js library will implement Markdown in any project, app or website that you’re working on.

0
shafayet140405252 Ratings72 Reviews
December 22, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

While building web applications using react I use it most of the time as it helps to convert text into HTML format. I just have to provide input on which html format I need. This library helps me to do this job very easily as it is built for rendering complex markdown with its specific syntax. Helps to write less code and increase productivity. Find it very useful.

0
zeroinformatique11 Ratings8 Reviews
August 20, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant

Super simple to use, and light compared to most other librairies. I tested it with various complex markdown, and it never failed to render it correctly.

0
Aldres9835 Ratings70 Reviews
October 20, 2020

Sometimes you need to make text from markdown or vice verca. Personally, I used it for some web programming blogs and it was quite okay

0
Jortana14 Ratings16 Reviews
9 months ago
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

A very easy to use markdown renderer with many customizable rendering options that can be copied directly from the provided demos.

0

