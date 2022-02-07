RUDRA KANIYA ● Jammu ● 11 Rating s ● 47 Review s ● Deep down inside, I love it when my programs don't get executed. 6 months ago Easy to Use Markdown is a minified, more elegant, version of HTML. Markdown lets you convert text to HTML by using specific markdown syntaxes and tags. While HTML focuses on making everything appealing to the web, Markdown on the other hand wants to put the focus on text, specifically on the way text is presented, and how to best help online editors to output beautiful text, with less trouble and learning of HTML. The Marked Node.js library will implement Markdown in any project, app or website that you’re working on. 0

shafayet1404052 ● 52 Rating s ● 72 Review s ● December 22, 2020 Easy to Use Great Documentation While building web applications using react I use it most of the time as it helps to convert text into HTML format. I just have to provide input on which html format I need. This library helps me to do this job very easily as it is built for rendering complex markdown with its specific syntax. Helps to write less code and increase productivity. Find it very useful. 0

zeroinformatique ● 11 Rating s ● 8 Review s ● August 20, 2020 Easy to Use Performant Super simple to use, and light compared to most other librairies. I tested it with various complex markdown, and it never failed to render it correctly. 0

Aldres98 ● 35 Rating s ● 70 Review s ● October 20, 2020 Sometimes you need to make text from markdown or vice verca. Personally, I used it for some web programming blogs and it was quite okay 0