Markdox

Markdox is a documentation generator based on Dox and Markdown with support for JavaScript, CoffeeScript and IcedCoffeeScript.

It can be used from the command markdox or in NodeJS with var markdox = require('markdox') .

Examples can be found under examples/ directory.

Installation

npm install -g markdox

Usage

markdox myfile.js or markdox myfile1.js myfile2.js

or programmatically

markdox.process(files, 'output.md' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Documentation generated' ); });

or with the gulp plugin

Quick Start

$ markdox test/fixtures/ a .js test/fixtures/ b .js

Here is the list of supported tags:

@author author name email@example.com

@version 0.0.1

@deprecated

@param {type} name Message

@return {type} Message

@throws {type} Message

@see something

@name name

@method name

@class name

@function name

@event

@type {type}

@api {visibility}

@property {type} name Message

@fires event

@listens event

Javascript comments should be like this:

CoffeeScript and IcedCoffeeScript comments:

Notice that the Markdown titles ## , #### (and the next titles too) inside a Coffeescript comment won't work, because ### is the multiline comment. But it works for Javascript.

In replacement to # , ### (until ###### ) it is possible to write h1 , h2 (until h6 ), there will be replaced by # , ### ...

More examples can be found in examples/fixtures/ and the results are in examples/docs.

Advanced Usage

Template, Formater and Compiler of Markdox can be overriden.

Nevertheless default formatter, template and compiler are available under markdox.defaultFormatter , markdox.defaultCompiler , markdox.defaultTemplate .

var markdox = require ( 'markdox' ); var options = { output : 'output.md' , formatter : function ( docfile ) { return docfile;} , compiler : function ( filepath, data ) { return myCustomCompiler(data); } , template : 'output.ejs' }; markdox.process(fixtures, options, function ( ) { console .log( 'File `all.md` generated with success' ); });

Documentation

Documentation is here and can be generated with:

npm run-script documentation

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Charles Bourasseau charles.bourasseau@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.