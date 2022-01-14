markdownlint

A Node.js style checker and lint tool for Markdown/CommonMark files.

Install

npm install markdownlint --save-dev

Overview

The Markdown markup language is designed to be easy to read, write, and understand. It succeeds - and its flexibility is both a benefit and a drawback. Many styles are possible, so formatting can be inconsistent. Some constructs don't work well in all parsers and should be avoided. The CommonMark specification standardizes parsers - but not authors.

markdownlint is a static analysis tool for Node.js with a library of rules to enforce standards and consistency for Markdown files. It was inspired by - and heavily influenced by - Mark Harrison's markdownlint for Ruby. The initial rules, rule documentation, and test cases came directly from that project.

Demonstration

markdownlint demo, an interactive, in-browser playground for learning and exploring.

Rules / Aliases

MD001 heading-increment/header-increment - Heading levels should only increment by one level at a time

MD003 heading-style/header-style - Heading style

See Rules.md for more details.

Struck through rules are deprecated, and provided for backward-compatibility.

All rules with heading as part of their name are also available as header aliases (e.g. heading-increment is also available as header-increment ). The use of header is deprecated and provided for backward-compatibility.

Tags group related rules and can be used to enable/disable multiple rules at once.

accessibility - MD045

- MD045 atx - MD018, MD019

- MD018, MD019 atx_closed - MD020, MD021

- MD020, MD021 blank_lines - MD012, MD022, MD031, MD032, MD047

- MD012, MD022, MD031, MD032, MD047 blockquote - MD027, MD028

- MD027, MD028 bullet - MD004, MD005, MD006, MD007, MD032

- MD004, MD005, MD006, MD007, MD032 code - MD014, MD031, MD038, MD040, MD046, MD048

- MD014, MD031, MD038, MD040, MD046, MD048 emphasis - MD036, MD037, MD049, MD050

- MD036, MD037, MD049, MD050 hard_tab - MD010

- MD010 headers - MD001, MD002, MD003, MD018, MD019, MD020, MD021, MD022, MD023, MD024, MD025, MD026, MD036, MD041, MD043

- MD001, MD002, MD003, MD018, MD019, MD020, MD021, MD022, MD023, MD024, MD025, MD026, MD036, MD041, MD043 headings - MD001, MD002, MD003, MD018, MD019, MD020, MD021, MD022, MD023, MD024, MD025, MD026, MD036, MD041, MD043

- MD001, MD002, MD003, MD018, MD019, MD020, MD021, MD022, MD023, MD024, MD025, MD026, MD036, MD041, MD043 hr - MD035

- MD035 html - MD033

- MD033 images - MD045

- MD045 indentation - MD005, MD006, MD007, MD027

- MD005, MD006, MD007, MD027 language - MD040

- MD040 line_length - MD013

- MD013 links - MD011, MD034, MD039, MD042

- MD011, MD034, MD039, MD042 ol - MD029, MD030, MD032

- MD029, MD030, MD032 spaces - MD018, MD019, MD020, MD021, MD023

- MD018, MD019, MD020, MD021, MD023 spelling - MD044

- MD044 ul - MD004, MD005, MD006, MD007, MD030, MD032

- MD004, MD005, MD006, MD007, MD030, MD032 url - MD034

- MD034 whitespace - MD009, MD010, MD012, MD027, MD028, MD030, MD037, MD038, MD039

Configuration

Text passed to markdownlint is parsed as Markdown, analyzed, and any issues reported. Two kinds of text are ignored:

Rules can be enabled, disabled, and configured via options.config (described below) to define the expected behavior for a set of inputs. To enable or disable rules at a particular location within a file, add one of these markers to the appropriate place (HTML comments don't appear in the final markup):

Disable all rules: <!-- markdownlint-disable -->

Enable all rules: <!-- markdownlint-enable -->

Disable all rules for the next line only: <!-- markdownlint-disable-next-line -->

Disable one or more rules by name: <!-- markdownlint-disable MD001 MD005 -->

Enable one or more rules by name: <!-- markdownlint-enable MD001 MD005 -->

Disable one or more rules by name for the next line only: <!-- markdownlint-disable-next-line MD001 MD005 -->

Capture the current rule configuration: <!-- markdownlint-capture -->

Restore the captured rule configuration: <!-- markdownlint-restore -->

For example:

deliberate space * in * emphasis

Or:

deliberate space * in * emphasis

To temporarily disable rule(s), then restore the former configuration:

any violations you want

The initial configuration is captured by default (as if every document began with <!-- markdownlint-capture --> ), so the pattern above can be expressed more simply:

any violations you want

Changes take effect starting with the line a comment is on, so the following has no effect:

space * in * emphasis

To apply changes to an entire file regardless of where the comment is located, the following syntax is supported:

Disable all rules: <!-- markdownlint-disable-file -->

Enable all rules: <!-- markdownlint-enable-file -->

Disable one or more rules by name: <!-- markdownlint-disable-file MD001 -->

Enable one or more rules by name: <!-- markdownlint-enable-file MD001 -->

This can be used to "hide" markdownlint comments at the bottom of a file.

In cases where it is desirable to change the configuration of one or more rules for a file, the following more advanced syntax is supported:

Configure: <!-- markdownlint-configure-file { options.config JSON } -->

For example:

or

These changes apply to the entire file regardless of where the comment is located. Multiple such comments (if present) are applied top-to-bottom.

API

Linting

Standard asynchronous API:

function markdownlint ( options, callback ) { ... }

Synchronous API (for build scripts, etc.):

function markdownlint . sync ( options ) { ... }

Promise API (in the promises namespace like Node.js's fs Promises API):

function markdownlint ( options ) { ... }

options

Type: Object

Configures the function. All properties are optional, but at least one of files or strings should be set to provide input.

Type: Array of Object

List of custom rules to include with the default rule set for linting.

Each array element should define a rule. Rules are typically exported by another package, but can be defined locally. Custom rules are identified by the keyword markdownlint-rule on npm.

Example:

const extraRules = require ( "extraRules" ); const options = { "customRules" : [ extraRules.one, extraRules.two ] };

See CustomRules.md for details about authoring custom rules.

Type: Array of String

List of files to lint.

Each array element should be a single file (via relative or absolute path); globbing is the caller's responsibility.

Example: [ "one.md", "dir/two.md" ]

Type: Object mapping String to String

Map of identifiers to strings for linting.

When Markdown content is not available as files, it can be passed as strings. The keys of the strings object are used to identify each input value in the result summary.

Example:

{ "readme" : "# README

..." , "changelog" : "# CHANGELOG

..." }

Type: Object mapping String to Boolean | Object

Configures the rules to use.

Object keys are rule names or aliases and values are the rule's configuration. The value false disables a rule, true enables its default configuration, and passing an object customizes its settings. Setting the special default rule to true or false includes/excludes all rules by default. Enabling or disabling a tag name (ex: whitespace ) affects all rules having that tag.

The default rule is applied first, then keys are processed in order from top to bottom with later values overriding earlier ones. Keys (including rule names, aliases, tags, and default ) are not case-sensitive.

Example:

{ "default" : true , "MD003" : { "style" : "atx_closed" }, "MD007" : { "indent" : 4 }, "no-hard-tabs" : false , "whitespace" : false }

See .markdownlint.jsonc and/or .markdownlint.yaml for an example configuration object with all properties set to the default value.

Sets of rules (known as a "style") can be stored separately and loaded as JSON.

Example:

const options = { "files" : [ "..." ], "config" : require ( "style/relaxed.json" ) };

See the style directory for more samples.

See markdownlint-config-schema.json for the JSON Schema of the options.config object.

For more advanced scenarios, styles can reference and extend other styles. The readConfig and readConfigSync functions can be used to read such styles.

For example, assuming a base.json configuration file:

{ "default" : true }

And a custom.json configuration file:

{ "extends" : "base.json" , "line-length" : false }

Then code like the following:

const options = { "config" : markdownlint.readConfigSync( "./custom.json" ) };

Merges custom.json and base.json and is equivalent to:

const options = { "config" : { "default" : true , "line-length" : false } };

Type: RegExp

Matches any front matter found at the beginning of a file.

Some Markdown content begins with metadata; the default RegExp for this option ignores common forms of "front matter". To match differently, specify a custom RegExp or use the value null to disable the feature.

The default value:

/((^---\s*$[^]*?^---\s*$)|(^\+\+\+\s*$[^]*?^(\+\+\+|\.\.\.)\s*$)|(^\{\s*$[^]*?^\}\s*$))(\r

|\r|

|$)/m

Ignores YAML, TOML, and JSON front matter such as:

--- layout: post title: Title ---

Note: Matches must occur at the start of the file.

Type: Boolean

Catches exceptions thrown during rule processing and reports the problem as a rule violation.

By default, exceptions thrown by rules (or the library itself) are unhandled and bubble up the stack to the caller in the conventional manner. By setting handleRuleFailures to true , exceptions thrown by failing rules will be handled by the library and the exception message logged as a rule violation. This setting can be useful in the presence of (custom) rules that encounter unexpected syntax and fail. By enabling this option, the linting process is allowed to continue and report any violations that were found.

Type: Boolean

Disables the use of HTML comments like <!-- markdownlint-disable --> to toggle rules within the body of Markdown content.

By default, properly-formatted inline comments can be used to create exceptions for parts of a document. Setting noInlineConfig to true ignores all such comments.

Type: Number

Specifies which version of the result object to return (see the "Usage" section below for examples).

Passing a resultVersion of 0 corresponds to the original, simple format where each error is identified by rule name and line number. This is deprecated.

Passing a resultVersion of 1 corresponds to a detailed format where each error includes information about the line number, rule name, alias, description, as well as any additional detail or context that is available. This is deprecated.

Passing a resultVersion of 2 corresponds to a detailed format where each error includes information about the line number, rule names, description, as well as any additional detail or context that is available. This is the default.

Passing a resultVersion of 3 corresponds to the detailed version 2 format with additional information about how to fix automatically-fixable errors. In this mode, all errors that occur on each line are reported (other versions report only the first error for each rule).

Type: Array of Array of Function and plugin parameters

Specifies additional markdown-it plugins to use when parsing input. Plugins can be used to support additional syntax and features for advanced scenarios.

Each item in the top-level Array should be of the form:

[ require ( "markdown-it-plugin" ), plugin_param_0, plugin_param_1, ... ]

Type: Object implementing the file system API

In advanced scenarios, it may be desirable to bypass the default file system API. If a custom file system implementation is provided, markdownlint will use that instead of invoking require("fs") .

Note: The only methods called are readFile and readFileSync .

callback

Type: Function taking ( Error , Object )

Standard completion callback.

result

Type: Object

Call result.toString() for convenience or see below for an example of the structure of the result object. Passing the value true to toString() uses rule aliases (ex: no-hard-tabs ) instead of names (ex: MD010 ).

Config

The options.config configuration object is simple and can be stored in a file for readability and easy reuse. The readConfig and readConfigSync functions load configuration settings and support the extends keyword for referencing other files (see above).

By default, configuration files are parsed as JSON (and named .markdownlint.json ). Custom parsers can be provided to handle other formats like JSONC, YAML, and TOML.

Asynchronous API:

function readConfig ( file, parsers, fs, callback ) { ... }

Synchronous API:

function readConfigSync ( file, parsers, fs ) { ... }

Promise API (in the promises namespace like Node.js's fs Promises API):

function readConfig ( file, parsers, fs ) { ... }

file

Type: String

Location of configuration file to read.

The file is resolved relative to the current working directory. If an extends key is present once read, its value will be resolved as a path relative to file and loaded recursively. Settings from a file referenced by extends are applied first, then those of file are applied on top (overriding any of the same keys appearing in the referenced file).

parsers

Type: Optional Array of Function taking ( String ) and returning Object

Array of functions to parse configuration files.

The contents of a configuration file are passed to each parser function until one of them returns a value (vs. throwing an exception). Consequently, strict parsers should come before flexible parsers.

For example:

[ JSON .parse, require ( "toml" ).parse, require ( "js-yaml" ).load ]

fs

Type: Optional Object implementing the file system API

In advanced scenarios, it may be desirable to bypass the default file system API. If a custom file system implementation is provided, markdownlint will use that instead of invoking require("fs") .

Note: The only methods called are readFile , readFileSync , access , and accessSync .

callback

Type: Function taking ( Error , Object )

Standard completion callback.

result

Type: Object

Configuration object.

Usage

Invoke markdownlint and use the result object's toString method:

const markdownlint = require ( "markdownlint" ); const options = { "files" : [ "good.md" , "bad.md" ], "strings" : { "good.string" : "# good.string



This string passes all rules." , "bad.string" : "#bad.string



#This string fails\tsome rules." } }; markdownlint(options, function callback ( err, result ) { if (!err) { console .log(result.toString()); } });

Output:

bad.string: 3: MD010/no-hard-tabs Hard tabs [Column: 19] bad.string: 1: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#bad.string"] bad.string: 3: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#This string fails some rules."] bad.string: 1: MD041/first-line-heading/first-line-h1 First line in a file should be a top-level heading [Context: "#bad.string"] bad.md: 3: MD010/no-hard-tabs Hard tabs [Column: 17] bad.md: 1: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#bad.md"] bad.md: 3: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#This file fails some rules."] bad.md: 1: MD041/first-line-heading/first-line-h1 First line in a file should be a top-level heading [Context: "#bad.md"]

Or invoke markdownlint.sync for a synchronous call:

const result = markdownlint.sync(options); console .log(result.toString());

To examine the result object directly:

markdownlint(options, function callback ( err, result ) { if (!err) { console .dir(result, { "colors" : true , "depth" : null }); } });

Output:

{ "good.md" : [], "bad.md" : [ { "lineNumber" : 3 , "ruleNames" : [ "MD010" , "no-hard-tabs" ], "ruleDescription" : "Hard tabs" , "ruleInformation" : "https://github.com/DavidAnson/markdownlint/blob/v0.0.0/doc/Rules.md#md010" , "errorDetail" : "Column: 17" , "errorContext" : null , "errorRange" : [ 17 , 1 ] }, { "lineNumber" : 1 , "ruleNames" : [ "MD018" , "no-missing-space-atx" ], "ruleDescription" : "No space after hash on atx style heading" , "ruleInformation" : "https://github.com/DavidAnson/markdownlint/blob/v0.0.0/doc/Rules.md#md018" , "errorDetail" : null , "errorContext" : "#bad.md" , "errorRange" : [ 1 , 2 ] }, { "lineNumber" : 3 , "ruleNames" : [ "MD018" , "no-missing-space-atx" ], "ruleDescription" : "No space after hash on atx style heading" , "ruleInformation" : "https://github.com/DavidAnson/markdownlint/blob/v0.0.0/doc/Rules.md#md018" , "errorDetail" : null , "errorContext" : "#This file fails\tsome rules." , "errorRange" : [ 1 , 2 ] }, { "lineNumber" : 1 , "ruleNames" : [ "MD041" , "first-line-heading" , "first-line-h1" ], "ruleDescription" : "First line in a file should be a top-level heading" , "ruleInformation" : "https://github.com/DavidAnson/markdownlint/blob/v0.0.0/doc/Rules.md#md041" , "errorDetail" : null , "errorContext" : "#bad.md" , "errorRange" : null } ] }

Integration with the gulp build system is straightforward:

const gulp = require ( "gulp" ); const through2 = require ( "through2" ); const markdownlint = require ( "markdownlint" ); gulp.task( "markdownlint" , function task ( ) { return gulp.src( "*.md" , { "read" : false }) .pipe(through2.obj( function obj ( file, enc, next ) { markdownlint( { "files" : [ file.relative ] }, function callback ( err, result ) { const resultString = (result || "" ).toString(); if (resultString) { console .log(resultString); } next(err, file); }); })); });

Output:

[00:00:00] Starting 'markdownlint'... bad.md: 3: MD010/no-hard-tabs Hard tabs [Column: 17] bad.md: 1: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#bad.md"] bad.md: 3: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#This file fails some rules."] bad.md: 1: MD041/first-line-heading/first-line-h1 First line in a file should be a top-level heading [Context: "#bad.md"] [00:00:00] Finished 'markdownlint' after 10 ms

Integration with the Grunt build system is similar:

const markdownlint = require ( "markdownlint" ); module .exports = function wrapper ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ "markdownlint" : { "example" : { "src" : [ "*.md" ] } } }); grunt.registerMultiTask( "markdownlint" , function task ( ) { const done = this .async(); markdownlint( { "files" : this .filesSrc }, function callback ( err, result ) { const resultString = err || ((result || "" ).toString()); if (resultString) { grunt.fail.warn( "

" + resultString + "

" ); } done(!err || !resultString); }); }); };

Output:

Running "markdownlint:example" (markdownlint) task Warning: bad.md: 3: MD010/no-hard-tabs Hard tabs [Column: 17] bad.md: 1: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#bad.md"] bad.md: 3: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#This file fails some rules."] bad.md: 1: MD041/first-line-heading/first-line-h1 First line in a file should be a top-level heading [Context: "#bad.md"] Use --force to continue.

Browser

markdownlint also works in the browser.

Generate normal and minified scripts with:

npm run build-demo

Then reference markdown-it and markdownlint :

< script src = "demo/markdown-it.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "demo/markdownlint-browser.min.js" > </ script >

And call it like so:

const options = { "strings" : { "content" : "Some Markdown to lint." } }; const results = window .markdownlint.sync(options).toString();

Examples

For ideas how to integrate markdownlint into your workflow, refer to the following projects or one of the tools in the Related section:

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information.

