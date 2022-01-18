A fast, flexible, configuration-based command-line interface for linting Markdown/CommonMark files with the
markdownlintlibrary
As a global CLI:
npm install markdownlint-cli2 --global
As a development dependency of the current package:
npm install markdownlint-cli2 --save-dev
Or use the container image available on Docker Hub as davidanson/markdownlint-cli2.
markdownlint is a library for linting Markdown/
CommonMark files on Node.js using the
markdown-it parser.
markdownlint-cli is a traditional command-line interface
for
markdownlint.
markdownlint-cli2 is a slightly unconventional
command-line interface for
markdownlint.
markdownlint-cli2 is configuration-based and prioritizes speed and
simplicity.
markdownlint-cli2 supports all the features of
markdownlint-cli (sometimes
a little differently).
vscode-markdownlint is a
markdownlint extension for
the Visual Studio Code editor.
markdownlint-cli2 is designed to work well in conjunction with
vscode-markdownlint.
markdownlint-cli2.
markdownlint-cli2 vX.Y.Z (markdownlint vX.Y.Z)
https://github.com/DavidAnson/markdownlint-cli2
Syntax: markdownlint-cli2 glob0 [glob1] [...] [globN]
markdownlint-cli2-fix glob0 [glob1] [...] [globN]
markdownlint-cli2-config config-file glob0 [glob1] [...] [globN]
Glob expressions (from the globby library):
- * matches any number of characters, but not /
- ? matches a single character, but not /
- ** matches any number of characters, including /
- {} allows for a comma-separated list of "or" expressions
- ! or # at the beginning of a pattern negate the match
- : at the beginning identifies a literal file path
Dot-only glob:
- The command "markdownlint-cli2 ." would lint every file in the current directory tree which is probably not intended
- Instead, it is mapped to "markdownlint-cli2 *.{md,markdown}" which lints all Markdown files in the current directory
- To lint every file in the current directory tree, the command "markdownlint-cli2 **" can be used instead
Configuration via:
- .markdownlint-cli2.jsonc
- .markdownlint-cli2.yaml
- .markdownlint-cli2.cjs
- .markdownlint.jsonc or .markdownlint.json
- .markdownlint.yaml or .markdownlint.yml
- .markdownlint.cjs
Cross-platform compatibility:
- UNIX and Windows shells expand globs according to different rules; quoting arguments is recommended
- Some Windows shells don't handle single-quoted (') arguments well; double-quote (") is recommended
- Shells that expand globs do not support negated patterns (!node_modules); quoting is required here
- Some UNIX shells parse exclamation (!) in double-quotes; hashtag (#) is recommended in these cases
- The path separator is forward slash (/) on all platforms; backslash (\) is automatically converted
The most compatible syntax for cross-platform support:
$ markdownlint-cli2 "**/*.md" "#node_modules"
For scenarios where it is preferable to specify glob expressions in a
configuration file, the
globs property of
.markdownlint-cli2.jsonc or
.markdownlint-cli2.yaml or
.markdownlint-cli2.cjs may be used instead of (or
in addition to) passing
glob0 ... globN on the command-line.
As shown above, a typical command-line for
markdownlint-cli2 looks something
like:
markdownlint-cli2 "**/*.md" "#node_modules"
Because sharing the same configuration between "normal" and "fix" modes is
common, the following command defaults the
fix property (see below) to
true:
markdownlint-cli2-fix "**/*.md" "#node_modules"
Other than the default behavior of the
fix property (which can be overridden),
these two commands behave identically.
In cases where it is not convenient to store a configuration file in the root
of a project, the
markdownlint-cli2-config command can be used. This command
accepts a path to any supported configuration file as its first argument:
markdownlint-cli2-config "config/.markdownlint-cli2.jsonc" "**/*.md" "#node_modules"
Otherwise, this command behaves identically to
markdownlint-cli2.
A container image
davidanson/markdownlint-cli2
can also be used (e.g., as part of a CI pipeline):
docker run -v $PWD:/workdir davidanson/markdownlint-cli2:0.4.0 "**/*.md" "#node_modules"
Notes:
As when using the command line, glob patterns are passed as arguments.
This image is built on the official Node.js Docker image.
Per security best practices, the default user
node
runs with restricted permissions. If it is necessary to run as
root, pass
the
-u root option when invoking
docker.
By default,
markdownlint-cli2 will execute within the
/workdir directory
inside the container. So, as shown above, bind mount
the project's directory there.
A custom working directory can be specified with Docker's
-w flag:
docker run -w /myfolder -v $PWD:/myfolder davidanson/markdownlint-cli2:0.4.0 "**/*.md" "#node_modules"
To invoke the
markdownlint-cli2-config or
markdownlint-cli2-fix commands
instead, use Docker's
--entrypoint flag:
docker run -v $PWD:/workdir --entrypoint="markdownlint-cli2-fix" davidanson/markdownlint-cli2:0.4.0 "**/*.md" "#node_modules"
0: Linting was successful and there were no errors
1: Linting was successful and there were errors
2: Linting was not completed due to a runtime issue
markdownlint documentation.
markdownlint documentation for information about the inline comment syntax
for enabling and disabling rules with HTML comments.
.markdownlint-cli2.jsonc
markdownlint
options object.
config:
markdownlint
config object to configure
rules for this part of the directory tree
.markdownlint.{jsonc,json,yaml,yml,js} file (see below) is present
in the same directory, it overrides the value of this property
customRules:
Array of
Strings (or
Arrays of
Strings) of module
names/paths of custom rules to load and use
when linting
String is passed as the
id parameter to Node's
require function
JSONC file
markdownlint-rule on npm
fix:
Boolean value to enable fixing of linting errors reported by rules
that emit fix information
frontMatter:
String defining the
RegExp used to match and
ignore any front matter at the beginning of a document
String is passed as the
pattern parameter to the
RegExp constructor
(^---\s*$[^]*?^---\s*$)(\r\n|\r|\n|$)
globs:
Array of
Strings defining glob expressions to append to the
command-line arguments
markdownlint-cli2 is run
ignores:
Array of
Strings defining glob expressions to ignore when
linting
markdownlint-cli2 is run
!) and
appended to the command-line arguments before file enumeration
markdownItPlugins:
Array of
Arrays, each of which has a
String
naming a markdown-it plugin followed by
parameters
JSONC file
[ [ "plugin-name", param_0, param_1, ... ], ... ]
markdown-it-plugins on npm
noInlineConfig:
Boolean value to disable the support of
HTML comments within Markdown content
<!-- markdownlint-disable some-rule -->
noProgress:
Boolean value to disable the display of progress on
stdout
markdownlint-cli2 is run
outputFormatters:
Array of
Arrays, each of which has a
String
naming an output formatter followed by parameters
JSONC file
[ [ "formatter-name", param_0, param_1, ... ], ... ]
markdownlint-cli2 is run
markdownlint-cli2-formatter on npm
.markdownlint-cli2.jsonc with all
properties set
.markdownlint-cli2.yaml
.markdownlint-cli2.jsonc.
.markdownlint-cli2.jsonc described above.
.markdownlint-cli2.jsonc file is present in the same directory, it
takes precedence.
.markdownlint-cli2.yaml with all
properties set
.markdownlint-cli2.cjs
.markdownlint-cli2.jsonc.
String to identify the module name/path to load for
customRules,
markdownItPlugins, and
outputFormatters, the corresponding
Object or
Function can be provided directly.
.markdownlint-cli2.jsonc described above.
.markdownlint-cli2.jsonc or
.markdownlint-cli2.yaml file is present
in the same directory, it takes precedence.
.markdownlint-cli2.cjs
.markdownlint.jsonc or
.markdownlint.json
markdownlint
config object.
jsonc and
json files are present in the same directory, the
jsonc
version takes precedence.
extends
property (documented in the link above).
.markdownlint.jsonc
.markdownlint.yaml or
.markdownlint.yml
markdownlint
config object.
jsonc/
json files described above.
yaml and
yml files are present in the same directory, the
yaml
version takes precedence.
jsonc or
json file is present in the same directory, it takes
precedence.
.markdownlint.yaml
.markdownlint.cjs
markdownlint
config object.
jsonc/
json files described above.
jsonc,
json,
yaml, or
yml file is present in the same directory,
it takes precedence.
.markdownlint.cjs
markdownlint-cli
INI config format,
.markdownlintrc, and
.markdownlintignore are not
supported.
vscode-markdownlint
.markdownlintignore is not supported.
To run
markdownlint-cli2 as part of a pre-commit workflow, add a
reference to the
repos list in that project's
.pre-commit-config.yaml like:
- repo: https://github.com/DavidAnson/markdownlint-cli2
rev: v0.4.0
hooks:
- id: markdownlint-cli2
Depending on the environment that workflow runs in, it may be necessary to override the version of Node.js used by pre-commit.
markdownlint-cli
markdown-it plugins
.markdownlint-cli2.js and
.markdownlint.js
