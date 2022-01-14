openbase logo
markdownlint

by David Anson
0.24.0

A Node.js style checker and lint tool for Markdown/CommonMark files.

Readme

markdownlint

A Node.js style checker and lint tool for Markdown/CommonMark files.

npm version License

Install

npm install markdownlint --save-dev

Overview

The Markdown markup language is designed to be easy to read, write, and understand. It succeeds - and its flexibility is both a benefit and a drawback. Many styles are possible, so formatting can be inconsistent. Some constructs don't work well in all parsers and should be avoided. The CommonMark specification standardizes parsers - but not authors.

markdownlint is a static analysis tool for Node.js with a library of rules to enforce standards and consistency for Markdown files. It was inspired by - and heavily influenced by - Mark Harrison's markdownlint for Ruby. The initial rules, rule documentation, and test cases came directly from that project.

Demonstration

markdownlint demo, an interactive, in-browser playground for learning and exploring.

Rules / Aliases

  • MD001 heading-increment/header-increment - Heading levels should only increment by one level at a time
  • MD002 first-heading-h1/first-header-h1 - First heading should be a top-level heading
  • MD003 heading-style/header-style - Heading style
  • MD004 ul-style - Unordered list style
  • MD005 list-indent - Inconsistent indentation for list items at the same level
  • MD006 ul-start-left - Consider starting bulleted lists at the beginning of the line
  • MD007 ul-indent - Unordered list indentation
  • MD009 no-trailing-spaces - Trailing spaces
  • MD010 no-hard-tabs - Hard tabs
  • MD011 no-reversed-links - Reversed link syntax
  • MD012 no-multiple-blanks - Multiple consecutive blank lines
  • MD013 line-length - Line length
  • MD014 commands-show-output - Dollar signs used before commands without showing output
  • MD018 no-missing-space-atx - No space after hash on atx style heading
  • MD019 no-multiple-space-atx - Multiple spaces after hash on atx style heading
  • MD020 no-missing-space-closed-atx - No space inside hashes on closed atx style heading
  • MD021 no-multiple-space-closed-atx - Multiple spaces inside hashes on closed atx style heading
  • MD022 blanks-around-headings/blanks-around-headers - Headings should be surrounded by blank lines
  • MD023 heading-start-left/header-start-left - Headings must start at the beginning of the line
  • MD024 no-duplicate-heading/no-duplicate-header - Multiple headings with the same content
  • MD025 single-title/single-h1 - Multiple top-level headings in the same document
  • MD026 no-trailing-punctuation - Trailing punctuation in heading
  • MD027 no-multiple-space-blockquote - Multiple spaces after blockquote symbol
  • MD028 no-blanks-blockquote - Blank line inside blockquote
  • MD029 ol-prefix - Ordered list item prefix
  • MD030 list-marker-space - Spaces after list markers
  • MD031 blanks-around-fences - Fenced code blocks should be surrounded by blank lines
  • MD032 blanks-around-lists - Lists should be surrounded by blank lines
  • MD033 no-inline-html - Inline HTML
  • MD034 no-bare-urls - Bare URL used
  • MD035 hr-style - Horizontal rule style
  • MD036 no-emphasis-as-heading/no-emphasis-as-header - Emphasis used instead of a heading
  • MD037 no-space-in-emphasis - Spaces inside emphasis markers
  • MD038 no-space-in-code - Spaces inside code span elements
  • MD039 no-space-in-links - Spaces inside link text
  • MD040 fenced-code-language - Fenced code blocks should have a language specified
  • MD041 first-line-heading/first-line-h1 - First line in a file should be a top-level heading
  • MD042 no-empty-links - No empty links
  • MD043 required-headings/required-headers - Required heading structure
  • MD044 proper-names - Proper names should have the correct capitalization
  • MD045 no-alt-text - Images should have alternate text (alt text)
  • MD046 code-block-style - Code block style
  • MD047 single-trailing-newline - Files should end with a single newline character
  • MD048 code-fence-style - Code fence style
  • MD049 emphasis-style - Emphasis style should be consistent
  • MD050 strong-style - Strong style should be consistent

See Rules.md for more details.

Struck through rules are deprecated, and provided for backward-compatibility.

All rules with heading as part of their name are also available as header aliases (e.g. heading-increment is also available as header-increment). The use of header is deprecated and provided for backward-compatibility.

Tags

Tags group related rules and can be used to enable/disable multiple rules at once.

  • accessibility - MD045
  • atx - MD018, MD019
  • atx_closed - MD020, MD021
  • blank_lines - MD012, MD022, MD031, MD032, MD047
  • blockquote - MD027, MD028
  • bullet - MD004, MD005, MD006, MD007, MD032
  • code - MD014, MD031, MD038, MD040, MD046, MD048
  • emphasis - MD036, MD037, MD049, MD050
  • hard_tab - MD010
  • headers - MD001, MD002, MD003, MD018, MD019, MD020, MD021, MD022, MD023, MD024, MD025, MD026, MD036, MD041, MD043
  • headings - MD001, MD002, MD003, MD018, MD019, MD020, MD021, MD022, MD023, MD024, MD025, MD026, MD036, MD041, MD043
  • hr - MD035
  • html - MD033
  • images - MD045
  • indentation - MD005, MD006, MD007, MD027
  • language - MD040
  • line_length - MD013
  • links - MD011, MD034, MD039, MD042
  • ol - MD029, MD030, MD032
  • spaces - MD018, MD019, MD020, MD021, MD023
  • spelling - MD044
  • ul - MD004, MD005, MD006, MD007, MD030, MD032
  • url - MD034
  • whitespace - MD009, MD010, MD012, MD027, MD028, MD030, MD037, MD038, MD039

Configuration

Text passed to markdownlint is parsed as Markdown, analyzed, and any issues reported. Two kinds of text are ignored:

Rules can be enabled, disabled, and configured via options.config (described below) to define the expected behavior for a set of inputs. To enable or disable rules at a particular location within a file, add one of these markers to the appropriate place (HTML comments don't appear in the final markup):

  • Disable all rules: <!-- markdownlint-disable -->
  • Enable all rules: <!-- markdownlint-enable -->
  • Disable all rules for the next line only: <!-- markdownlint-disable-next-line -->
  • Disable one or more rules by name: <!-- markdownlint-disable MD001 MD005 -->
  • Enable one or more rules by name: <!-- markdownlint-enable MD001 MD005 -->
  • Disable one or more rules by name for the next line only: <!-- markdownlint-disable-next-line MD001 MD005 -->
  • Capture the current rule configuration: <!-- markdownlint-capture -->
  • Restore the captured rule configuration: <!-- markdownlint-restore -->

For example:

<!-- markdownlint-disable-next-line no-space-in-emphasis -->
deliberate space * in * emphasis

Or:

<!-- markdownlint-disable no-space-in-emphasis -->
deliberate space * in * emphasis
<!-- markdownlint-enable no-space-in-emphasis -->

To temporarily disable rule(s), then restore the former configuration:

<!-- markdownlint-capture -->
<!-- markdownlint-disable -->
any violations you want
<!-- markdownlint-restore -->

The initial configuration is captured by default (as if every document began with <!-- markdownlint-capture -->), so the pattern above can be expressed more simply:

<!-- markdownlint-disable -->
any violations you want
<!-- markdownlint-restore -->

Changes take effect starting with the line a comment is on, so the following has no effect:

space * in * emphasis <!-- markdownlint-disable --> <!-- markdownlint-enable -->

To apply changes to an entire file regardless of where the comment is located, the following syntax is supported:

  • Disable all rules: <!-- markdownlint-disable-file -->
  • Enable all rules: <!-- markdownlint-enable-file -->
  • Disable one or more rules by name: <!-- markdownlint-disable-file MD001 -->
  • Enable one or more rules by name: <!-- markdownlint-enable-file MD001 -->

This can be used to "hide" markdownlint comments at the bottom of a file.

In cases where it is desirable to change the configuration of one or more rules for a file, the following more advanced syntax is supported:

  • Configure: <!-- markdownlint-configure-file { options.config JSON } -->

For example:

<!-- markdownlint-configure-file { "MD013": { "code_blocks": false } } -->

or

<!-- markdownlint-configure-file
{
  "hr-style": {
    "style": "---"
  },
  "no-trailing-spaces": false
}
-->

These changes apply to the entire file regardless of where the comment is located. Multiple such comments (if present) are applied top-to-bottom.

API

Linting

Standard asynchronous API:

/**
 * Lint specified Markdown files.
 *
 * @param {Options} options Configuration options.
 * @param {LintCallback} callback Callback (err, result) function.
 * @returns {void}
 */
function markdownlint(options, callback) { ... }

Synchronous API (for build scripts, etc.):

/**
 * Lint specified Markdown files synchronously.
 *
 * @param {Options} options Configuration options.
 * @returns {LintResults} Results object.
 */
function markdownlint.sync(options) { ... }

Promise API (in the promises namespace like Node.js's fs Promises API):

/**
 * Lint specified Markdown files.
 *
 * @param {Options} options Configuration options.
 * @returns {Promise<LintResults>} Results object.
 */
function markdownlint(options) { ... }

options

Type: Object

Configures the function. All properties are optional, but at least one of files or strings should be set to provide input.

options.customRules

Type: Array of Object

List of custom rules to include with the default rule set for linting.

Each array element should define a rule. Rules are typically exported by another package, but can be defined locally. Custom rules are identified by the keyword markdownlint-rule on npm.

Example:

const extraRules = require("extraRules");
const options = {
  "customRules": [ extraRules.one, extraRules.two ]
};

See CustomRules.md for details about authoring custom rules.

options.files

Type: Array of String

List of files to lint.

Each array element should be a single file (via relative or absolute path); globbing is the caller's responsibility.

Example: [ "one.md", "dir/two.md" ]

options.strings

Type: Object mapping String to String

Map of identifiers to strings for linting.

When Markdown content is not available as files, it can be passed as strings. The keys of the strings object are used to identify each input value in the result summary.

Example:

{
  "readme": "# README\n...",
  "changelog": "# CHANGELOG\n..."
}
options.config

Type: Object mapping String to Boolean | Object

Configures the rules to use.

Object keys are rule names or aliases and values are the rule's configuration. The value false disables a rule, true enables its default configuration, and passing an object customizes its settings. Setting the special default rule to true or false includes/excludes all rules by default. Enabling or disabling a tag name (ex: whitespace) affects all rules having that tag.

The default rule is applied first, then keys are processed in order from top to bottom with later values overriding earlier ones. Keys (including rule names, aliases, tags, and default) are not case-sensitive.

Example:

{
  "default": true,
  "MD003": { "style": "atx_closed" },
  "MD007": { "indent": 4 },
  "no-hard-tabs": false,
  "whitespace": false
}

See .markdownlint.jsonc and/or .markdownlint.yaml for an example configuration object with all properties set to the default value.

Sets of rules (known as a "style") can be stored separately and loaded as JSON.

Example:

const options = {
  "files": [ "..." ],
  "config": require("style/relaxed.json")
};

See the style directory for more samples.

See markdownlint-config-schema.json for the JSON Schema of the options.config object.

For more advanced scenarios, styles can reference and extend other styles. The readConfig and readConfigSync functions can be used to read such styles.

For example, assuming a base.json configuration file:

{
  "default": true
}

And a custom.json configuration file:

{
  "extends": "base.json",
  "line-length": false
}

Then code like the following:

const options = {
  "config": markdownlint.readConfigSync("./custom.json")
};

Merges custom.json and base.json and is equivalent to:

const options = {
  "config": {
    "default": true,
    "line-length": false
  }
};
options.frontMatter

Type: RegExp

Matches any front matter found at the beginning of a file.

Some Markdown content begins with metadata; the default RegExp for this option ignores common forms of "front matter". To match differently, specify a custom RegExp or use the value null to disable the feature.

The default value:

/((^---\s*$[^]*?^---\s*$)|(^\+\+\+\s*$[^]*?^(\+\+\+|\.\.\.)\s*$)|(^\{\s*$[^]*?^\}\s*$))(\r\n|\r|\n|$)/m

Ignores YAML, TOML, and JSON front matter such as:

---
layout: post
title: Title
---

Note: Matches must occur at the start of the file.

options.handleRuleFailures

Type: Boolean

Catches exceptions thrown during rule processing and reports the problem as a rule violation.

By default, exceptions thrown by rules (or the library itself) are unhandled and bubble up the stack to the caller in the conventional manner. By setting handleRuleFailures to true, exceptions thrown by failing rules will be handled by the library and the exception message logged as a rule violation. This setting can be useful in the presence of (custom) rules that encounter unexpected syntax and fail. By enabling this option, the linting process is allowed to continue and report any violations that were found.

options.noInlineConfig

Type: Boolean

Disables the use of HTML comments like <!-- markdownlint-disable --> to toggle rules within the body of Markdown content.

By default, properly-formatted inline comments can be used to create exceptions for parts of a document. Setting noInlineConfig to true ignores all such comments.

options.resultVersion

Type: Number

Specifies which version of the result object to return (see the "Usage" section below for examples).

Passing a resultVersion of 0 corresponds to the original, simple format where each error is identified by rule name and line number. This is deprecated.

Passing a resultVersion of 1 corresponds to a detailed format where each error includes information about the line number, rule name, alias, description, as well as any additional detail or context that is available. This is deprecated.

Passing a resultVersion of 2 corresponds to a detailed format where each error includes information about the line number, rule names, description, as well as any additional detail or context that is available. This is the default.

Passing a resultVersion of 3 corresponds to the detailed version 2 format with additional information about how to fix automatically-fixable errors. In this mode, all errors that occur on each line are reported (other versions report only the first error for each rule).

options.markdownItPlugins

Type: Array of Array of Function and plugin parameters

Specifies additional markdown-it plugins to use when parsing input. Plugins can be used to support additional syntax and features for advanced scenarios.

Each item in the top-level Array should be of the form:

[ require("markdown-it-plugin"), plugin_param_0, plugin_param_1, ... ]
options.fs

Type: Object implementing the file system API

In advanced scenarios, it may be desirable to bypass the default file system API. If a custom file system implementation is provided, markdownlint will use that instead of invoking require("fs").

Note: The only methods called are readFile and readFileSync.

callback

Type: Function taking (Error, Object)

Standard completion callback.

result

Type: Object

Call result.toString() for convenience or see below for an example of the structure of the result object. Passing the value true to toString() uses rule aliases (ex: no-hard-tabs) instead of names (ex: MD010).

Config

The options.config configuration object is simple and can be stored in a file for readability and easy reuse. The readConfig and readConfigSync functions load configuration settings and support the extends keyword for referencing other files (see above).

By default, configuration files are parsed as JSON (and named .markdownlint.json). Custom parsers can be provided to handle other formats like JSONC, YAML, and TOML.

Asynchronous API:

/**
 * Read specified configuration file.
 *
 * @param {string} file Configuration file name.
 * @param {ConfigurationParser[] | ReadConfigCallback} parsers Parsing function(s).
 * @param {Object} [fs] File system implementation.
 * @param {ReadConfigCallback} [callback] Callback (err, result) function.
 * @returns {void}
 */
function readConfig(file, parsers, fs, callback) { ... }

Synchronous API:

/**
 * Read specified configuration file synchronously.
 *
 * @param {string} file Configuration file name.
 * @param {ConfigurationParser[]} [parsers] Parsing function(s).
 * @param {Object} [fs] File system implementation.
 * @returns {Configuration} Configuration object.
 */
function readConfigSync(file, parsers, fs) { ... }

Promise API (in the promises namespace like Node.js's fs Promises API):

/**
 * Read specified configuration file.
 *
 * @param {string} file Configuration file name.
 * @param {ConfigurationParser[]} [parsers] Parsing function(s).
 * @param {Object} [fs] File system implementation.
 * @returns {Promise<Configuration>} Configuration object.
 */
function readConfig(file, parsers, fs) { ... }

file

Type: String

Location of configuration file to read.

The file is resolved relative to the current working directory. If an extends key is present once read, its value will be resolved as a path relative to file and loaded recursively. Settings from a file referenced by extends are applied first, then those of file are applied on top (overriding any of the same keys appearing in the referenced file).

parsers

Type: Optional Array of Function taking (String) and returning Object

Array of functions to parse configuration files.

The contents of a configuration file are passed to each parser function until one of them returns a value (vs. throwing an exception). Consequently, strict parsers should come before flexible parsers.

For example:

[ JSON.parse, require("toml").parse, require("js-yaml").load ]

fs

Type: Optional Object implementing the file system API

In advanced scenarios, it may be desirable to bypass the default file system API. If a custom file system implementation is provided, markdownlint will use that instead of invoking require("fs").

Note: The only methods called are readFile, readFileSync, access, and accessSync.

callback

Type: Function taking (Error, Object)

Standard completion callback.

result

Type: Object

Configuration object.

Usage

Invoke markdownlint and use the result object's toString method:

const markdownlint = require("markdownlint");

const options = {
  "files": [ "good.md", "bad.md" ],
  "strings": {
    "good.string": "# good.string\n\nThis string passes all rules.",
    "bad.string": "#bad.string\n\n#This string fails\tsome rules."
  }
};

markdownlint(options, function callback(err, result) {
  if (!err) {
    console.log(result.toString());
  }
});

Output:

bad.string: 3: MD010/no-hard-tabs Hard tabs [Column: 19]
bad.string: 1: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#bad.string"]
bad.string: 3: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#This string fails        some rules."]
bad.string: 1: MD041/first-line-heading/first-line-h1 First line in a file should be a top-level heading [Context: "#bad.string"]
bad.md: 3: MD010/no-hard-tabs Hard tabs [Column: 17]
bad.md: 1: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#bad.md"]
bad.md: 3: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#This file fails      some rules."]
bad.md: 1: MD041/first-line-heading/first-line-h1 First line in a file should be a top-level heading [Context: "#bad.md"]

Or invoke markdownlint.sync for a synchronous call:

const result = markdownlint.sync(options);
console.log(result.toString());

To examine the result object directly:

markdownlint(options, function callback(err, result) {
  if (!err) {
    console.dir(result, { "colors": true, "depth": null });
  }
});

Output:

{
  "good.md": [],
  "bad.md": [
    { "lineNumber": 3,
      "ruleNames": [ "MD010", "no-hard-tabs" ],
      "ruleDescription": "Hard tabs",
      "ruleInformation": "https://github.com/DavidAnson/markdownlint/blob/v0.0.0/doc/Rules.md#md010",
      "errorDetail": "Column: 17",
      "errorContext": null,
      "errorRange": [ 17, 1 ] },
    { "lineNumber": 1,
      "ruleNames": [ "MD018", "no-missing-space-atx" ],
      "ruleDescription": "No space after hash on atx style heading",
      "ruleInformation": "https://github.com/DavidAnson/markdownlint/blob/v0.0.0/doc/Rules.md#md018",
      "errorDetail": null,
      "errorContext": "#bad.md",
      "errorRange": [ 1, 2 ] },
    { "lineNumber": 3,
      "ruleNames": [ "MD018", "no-missing-space-atx" ],
      "ruleDescription": "No space after hash on atx style heading",
      "ruleInformation": "https://github.com/DavidAnson/markdownlint/blob/v0.0.0/doc/Rules.md#md018",
      "errorDetail": null,
      "errorContext": "#This file fails\tsome rules.",
      "errorRange": [ 1, 2 ] },
    { "lineNumber": 1,
      "ruleNames": [ "MD041", "first-line-heading", "first-line-h1" ],
      "ruleDescription": "First line in a file should be a top-level heading",
      "ruleInformation": "https://github.com/DavidAnson/markdownlint/blob/v0.0.0/doc/Rules.md#md041",
      "errorDetail": null,
      "errorContext": "#bad.md",
      "errorRange": null }
  ]
}

Integration with the gulp build system is straightforward:

const gulp = require("gulp");
const through2 = require("through2");
const markdownlint = require("markdownlint");

gulp.task("markdownlint", function task() {
  return gulp.src("*.md", { "read": false })
    .pipe(through2.obj(function obj(file, enc, next) {
      markdownlint(
        { "files": [ file.relative ] },
        function callback(err, result) {
          const resultString = (result || "").toString();
          if (resultString) {
            console.log(resultString);
          }
          next(err, file);
        });
    }));
});

Output:

[00:00:00] Starting 'markdownlint'...
bad.md: 3: MD010/no-hard-tabs Hard tabs [Column: 17]
bad.md: 1: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#bad.md"]
bad.md: 3: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#This file fails      some rules."]
bad.md: 1: MD041/first-line-heading/first-line-h1 First line in a file should be a top-level heading [Context: "#bad.md"]
[00:00:00] Finished 'markdownlint' after 10 ms

Integration with the Grunt build system is similar:

const markdownlint = require("markdownlint");

module.exports = function wrapper(grunt) {
  grunt.initConfig({
    "markdownlint": {
      "example": {
        "src": [ "*.md" ]
      }
    }
  });

  grunt.registerMultiTask("markdownlint", function task() {
    const done = this.async();
    markdownlint(
      { "files": this.filesSrc },
      function callback(err, result) {
        const resultString = err || ((result || "").toString());
        if (resultString) {
          grunt.fail.warn("\n" + resultString + "\n");
        }
        done(!err || !resultString);
      });
  });
};

Output:

Running "markdownlint:example" (markdownlint) task
Warning:
bad.md: 3: MD010/no-hard-tabs Hard tabs [Column: 17]
bad.md: 1: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#bad.md"]
bad.md: 3: MD018/no-missing-space-atx No space after hash on atx style heading [Context: "#This file fails      some rules."]
bad.md: 1: MD041/first-line-heading/first-line-h1 First line in a file should be a top-level heading [Context: "#bad.md"]
 Use --force to continue.

Browser

markdownlint also works in the browser.

Generate normal and minified scripts with:

npm run build-demo

Then reference markdown-it and markdownlint:

<script src="demo/markdown-it.min.js"></script>
<script src="demo/markdownlint-browser.min.js"></script>

And call it like so:

const options = {
  "strings": {
    "content": "Some Markdown to lint."
  }
};
const results = window.markdownlint.sync(options).toString();

Examples

For ideas how to integrate markdownlint into your workflow, refer to the following projects or one of the tools in the Related section:

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information.

History

  • 0.0.1 - Initial release, includes tests MD001-MD032.
  • 0.0.2 - Improve documentation, tests, and code.
  • 0.0.3 - Add synchronous API, improve documentation and code.
  • 0.0.4 - Add tests MD033-MD040, update dependencies.
  • 0.0.5 - Add strings option to enable file-less scenarios, add in-browser demo.
  • 0.0.6 - Improve performance, simplify in-browser, update dependencies.
  • 0.0.7 - Add MD041, improve MD003, ignore front matter, update dependencies.
  • 0.0.8 - Support disabling/enabling rules inline, improve code fence, dependencies.
  • 0.1.0 - Add aliases, exceptions for MD033, exclusions for MD013, dependencies.
    • 0.1.1 - Fix bug handling HTML in tables, reference markdownlint-cli.
  • 0.2.0 - Add MD042/MD043, enhance MD002/MD003/MD004/MD007/MD011/MD025/MD041, dependencies.
  • 0.3.0 - More detailed error reporting with resultVersion, enhance MD010/MD012/MD036, fixes for MD027/MD029/MD030, include JSON schema, dependencies.
    • 0.3.1 - Fix regressions in MD032/MD038, update dependencies.
  • 0.4.0 - Add MD044, enhance MD013/MD032/MD041/MD042/MD043, fix for MD038, dependencies.
    • 0.4.1 - Fixes for MD038/front matter, improvements to MD044, update dependencies.
  • 0.5.0 - Add shareable configuration, noInlineConfig option, README links, fix MD030, improve MD009/MD041, update dependencies.
  • 0.6.0 - resultVersion defaults to 1 (breaking change), ignore HTML comments, TOML front matter, fixes for MD044, update dependencies.
    • 0.6.1 - Update markdown-it versioning, exclude demo/test from publishing.
    • 0.6.2 - Improve MD013/MD027/MD034/MD037/MD038/MD041/MD044, update dependencies.
    • 0.6.3 - Improve highlighting for MD020.
    • 0.6.4 - Improve MD029/MD042, update dependencies.
  • 0.7.0 - resultVersion defaults to 2 (breaking change), add MD045, improve MD029, remove trimLeft/trimRight, split rules, refactor, update dependencies.
  • 0.8.0 - Add support for using and authoring custom rules, improve MD004/MD007/MD013, add engines to package.json, refactor, update dependencies.
    • 0.8.1 - Update item loop to be iterative, improve MD014, update dependencies.
  • 0.9.0 - Remove support for end-of-life Node versions 0.10/0.12/4, change "header" to "heading" per spec (non-breaking), improve MD003/MD009/MD041, handle uncommon line-break characters, refactor for ES6, update dependencies.
  • 0.10.0 - Add support for non-JSON configuration files, pass file/string name to custom rules, update dependencies.
  • 0.11.0 - Improve MD005/MD024/MD029/MD038, improve custom rule example, add CONTRIBUTING.md, update dependencies.
  • 0.12.0 - Add information link for custom rules, markdownItPlugins for extensibility, improve MD023/MD032/MD038, update dependencies.
  • 0.13.0 - Improve MD013/MD022/MD025/MD029/MD031/MD032/MD037/MD041/, deprecate MD002, improve pandoc YAML support, update dependencies.
  • 0.14.0 - Remove support for end-of-life Node version 6, introduce markdownlint-rule-helpers, add MD046/MD047, improve MD033/MD034/MD039, improve custom rule validation and in-browser demo, update dependencies.
    • 0.14.1 - Improve MD033.
    • 0.14.2 - Improve MD047, add handleRuleFailures option.
  • 0.15.0 - Add markdownlint-capture/markdownlint-restore inline comments, improve MD009/MD013/MD026/MD033/MD036, update dependencies.
  • 0.16.0 - Add custom rule sample for linting code, improve MD026/MD031/MD033/MD038, update dependencies.
  • 0.17.0 - Add resultVersion 3 to support fix information for default and custom rules, add fix information for 24 rules, update newline handling to match latest CommonMark specification, improve MD014/MD037/MD039, update dependencies.
    • 0.17.1 - Fix handling of front matter by fix information.
    • 0.17.2 - Improve MD020/MD033/MD044.
  • 0.18.0 - Add MD048/code-fence-style, add fix information for MD007/ul-indent, add markdownlint-disable-file/markdownlint-enable-file inline comments, add type declaration file (.d.ts) for TypeScript dependents, update schema, improve MD006/MD007/MD009/MD013/MD030, update dependencies.
  • 0.19.0 - Remove support for end-of-life Node version 8, add fix information for MD005/list-indent, improve MD007/MD013/MD014, deprecate MD006/ul-start-left, add rationale for every rule, update test runner and code coverage, add more JSDoc comments, update dependencies.
  • 0.20.0 - Add markdownlint-configure-file inline comment, reimplement MD037, improve MD005/MD007/MD013/MD018/MD029/MD031/MD034/MD038/MD039, improve HTML comment handling, update dependencies.
    • 0.20.1 - Fix regression in MD037.
    • 0.20.2 - Fix regression in MD037, improve MD038.
    • 0.20.3 - Fix regression in MD037, improve MD044, add automatic regression testing.
    • 0.20.4 - Fix regression in MD037, improve MD034/MD044, improve documentation.
  • 0.21.0 - Lint concurrently for better performance (async only), add Promise-based APIs, update TypeScript declaration file, hide toString on LintResults, add ability to fix in browser demo, allow custom rules in .markdownlint.json schema, improve MD042/MD044, improve documentation, update dependencies.
    • 0.21.1 - Improve MD011/MD031, export getVersion API.
  • 0.22.0 - Allow extends in config to reference installed packages by name, add markdownlint-disable-next-line inline comment, support JSON front matter, improve MD009/MD026/MD028/MD043, update dependencies (including markdown-it to v12).
  • 0.23.0 - Add comprehensive example .markdownlint.jsonc/.markdownlint.yaml files, add fix information for MD004/ul-style, improve MD018/MD019/MD020/MD021/MD037/MD041, improve HTML comment handling, update test runner and test suite, update dependencies.
    • 0.23.1 - Work around lack of webpack support for dynamic calls to require (.resolve).
  • 0.24.0 - Remove support for end-of-life Node version 10, add support for custom file system module, improve MD010/MD011/MD037/MD043/MD044, improve TypeScript declaration file and JSON schema, update dependencies.
  • 0.25.0 - Add MD049/MD050 for consistent emphasis/strong style (both auto-fixable), improve MD007/MD010/MD032/MD033/MD035/MD037/MD039, support asynchronous custom rules, improve performance, improve CI process, reduce dependencies, update dependencies.
    • 0.25.1 - Update dependencies for CVE-2022-21670.

