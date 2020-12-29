Markdown YAML metadata parser

Parse YAML metadata (front matter) in a markdown document.

This is a dual module, written in ESM (ECMAScript modules) and supporting CJS (CommonJS).

Installation

Install the latest version via npm:

$ npm install markdown-yaml-metadata-parser

Usage

In order to be parsed, metadata must be placed at the beginning of the markdown document between two triple dashes (YAML front matter). Example:

title: Meditations author: Marcus Aurelius keywords: stoicism, book Vestibulum tortor quam, *feugiat vitae*, ultricies eget, tempor sit amet, ante.

Here's how to parse the metadata. Import (or require) the parser:

import metadataParser from 'markdown-yaml-metadata-parser'

Assuming source is a string containing the markdown document, parse source:

const source = '--- title: Meditations...' const result = metadataParser(source)

result is a two-property object. The first property, result.metadata , is the object of parsed metadata:

{ 'title' : 'Meditations' , 'author' : 'Marcus Aurelius' , 'keywords' : 'stoicism, book' }

The second property, result.content , is the document source without metadata:

Vestibulum tortor quam, *feugiat vitae* , ultricies eget, tempor sit amet, ante.

License