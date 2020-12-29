Parse YAML metadata (front matter) in a markdown document.
This is a dual module, written in ESM (ECMAScript modules) and supporting CJS (CommonJS).
Install the latest version via npm:
$ npm install markdown-yaml-metadata-parser
In order to be parsed, metadata must be placed at the beginning of the markdown document between two triple dashes (YAML front matter). Example:
---
title: Meditations
author: Marcus Aurelius
keywords: stoicism, book
---
Vestibulum tortor quam, *feugiat vitae*, ultricies eget, tempor sit amet, ante.
Here's how to parse the metadata. Import (or require) the parser:
import metadataParser from 'markdown-yaml-metadata-parser'
Assuming source is a string containing the markdown document, parse source:
const source = '--- title: Meditations...'
const result = metadataParser(source)
result is a two-property object. The first property,
result.metadata, is the object of parsed metadata:
{
'title': 'Meditations',
'author': 'Marcus Aurelius',
'keywords': 'stoicism, book'
}
The second property,
result.content, is the document source without metadata:
Vestibulum tortor quam, *feugiat vitae*, ultricies eget, tempor sit amet, ante.
Markdown YAML metadata parser is licensed under the MIT License. See the
LICENSE file for details.