Generate a markdown TOC (table of contents) with Remarkable.

Table of Contents

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save markdown-toc

CLI

Usage : markdown-toc [options] <input> input: The Markdown file to parse for table of contents , or "-" to read from stdin. -i: Edit the <input> file directly, injecting the TOC at <! (Without this flag, the default is to print the TOC to stdout.) (Supports multiple bullets: (Default is "*" .) (Default is 6. ) text before slugifying

Highlights

Features

Can optionally be used as a remarkable plugin

Returns an object with the rendered TOC (on content ), as well as a json property with the raw TOC object, so you can generate your own TOC using templates or however you want

), as well as a property with the raw TOC object, so you can generate your own TOC using templates or however you want Works with repeated headings

Uses sane defaults, so no customization is necessary, but you can if you need to.

filter out headings you don't want

Improve the headings you do want

Use a custom slugify function to change how links are created

Safe!

Won't mangle markdown in code examples in gfm code blocks that other TOC generators mistake as being actual headings (this happens when markdown headings are show in examples, meaning they arent' actually headings that should be in the toc. Also happens with yaml and coffee-script comments, or any comments that use # )

) Won't mangle front-matter, or mistake front-matter properties for headings like other TOC generators

Usage

var toc = require ( 'markdown-toc' ); toc( '# One



# Two' ).content;

To allow customization of the output, an object is returned with the following properties:

content {String} : The generated table of contents. Unless you want to customize rendering, this is all you need.

: The generated table of contents. Unless you want to customize rendering, this is all you need. highest {Number} : The highest level heading found. This is used to adjust indentation.

: The highest level heading found. This is used to adjust indentation. tokens {Array}: Headings tokens that can be used for custom rendering

API

Use as a remarkable plugin.

var Remarkable = require ( 'remarkable' ); var toc = require ( 'markdown-toc' ); function render ( str, options ) { return new Remarkable() .use(toc.plugin(options)) .render(str); }

Usage example

var results = render( '# AAA

# BBB

# CCC

foo

bar

baz' );

Results in:

- [AAA] ( #aaa ) - [BBB] ( #bbb ) - [CCC] ( #ccc )

Object for creating a custom TOC.

toc( '# AAA

## BBB

### CCC

foo' ).json; [ { content : 'AAA' , slug : 'aaa' , lvl : 1 }, { content : 'BBB' , slug : 'bbb' , lvl : 2 }, { content : 'CCC' , slug : 'ccc' , lvl : 3 } ]

Insert a table of contents immediately after an opening <!-- toc --> code comment, or replace an existing TOC if both an opening comment and a closing comment ( <!-- tocstop --> ) are found.

(This strategy works well since code comments in markdown are hidden when viewed as HTML, like when viewing a README on GitHub README for example).

Example

- old toc 1 - old toc 2 - old toc 3 ## abc This is a b c. ## xyz This is x y z.

Would result in something like:

- [abc](#abc) - [xyz](#xyz) ## abc This is a b c. ## xyz This is x y z.

Utility functions

As a convenience to folks who wants to create a custom TOC, markdown-toc's internal utility methods are exposed:

var toc = require ( 'markdown-toc' );

toc.bullets() : render a bullet list from an array of tokens

: render a bullet list from an array of tokens toc.linkify() : linking a heading content string

: linking a heading string toc.slugify() : slugify a heading content string

: slugify a heading string toc.strip() : strip words or characters from a heading content string

Example

var result = toc( '# AAA

## BBB

### CCC

foo' ); var str = '' ; result.json.forEach( function ( heading ) { str += toc.linkify(heading.content); });

Options

Append a string to the end of the TOC.

toc(str, { append : '

_(TOC generated by Verb)_' });

Type: Function

Default: undefined

Params:

str {String} the actual heading string

the actual heading string ele {Objecct} object of heading tokens

object of heading tokens arr {Array} all of the headings objects

Example

From time to time, we might get junk like this in our TOC.

[.aaa([foo] , ...) another bad heading ]( #-aaa--foo--------another-bad-heading )

Unless you like that kind of thing, you might want to filter these bad headings out.

function removeJunk ( str, ele, arr ) { return str.indexOf( '...' ) === -1 ; } var result = toc(str, { filter : removeJunk});

Type: Function

Default: Basic non-word character replacement.

Example

var str = toc( '# Some Article' , { slugify : require ( 'uslug' )});

Type: String|Array

Default: *

The bullet to use for each item in the generated TOC. If passed as an array ( ['*', '-', '+'] ), the bullet point strings will be used based on the header depth.

Type: Number

Default: 6

Use headings whose depth is at most maxdepth.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Exclude the first h1-level heading in a file. For example, this prevents the first heading in a README from showing up in the TOC.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Strip extraneous HTML tags from heading text before slugifying. This is similar to GitHub markdown behavior.

About

Related projects

gfm-code-blocks: Extract gfm (GitHub Flavored Markdown) fenced code blocks from a string. | homepage

markdown-link: Micro util for generating a single markdown link. | homepage

markdown-utils: Micro-utils for creating markdown snippets. | homepage

pretty-remarkable: Plugin for prettifying markdown with Remarkable using custom renderer rules. | homepage

remarkable: Markdown parser, done right. 100% Commonmark support, extensions, syntax plugins, high speed - all in… more | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

Commits Contributor 196 jonschlinkert 4 stefanwalther 3 Marsup 2 dvcrn 2 maxogden 2 twang2218 2 angrykoala 2 zeke 1 Vortex375 1 owzim 1 chendaniely 1 Daniel-Mietchen 1 Feder1co5oave 1 garygreen 1 TehShrike 1 citizenmatt 1 rafaelsteil 1 RichardBradley 1 sethvincent 1 lu22do

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on September 19, 2017.