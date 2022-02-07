Markdown to Vue component loader for Webpack.

The built-in markdown parser is markdown-it .

. Examples.

Features

Supports Vue 2 and Vue 3.

Supports loading a markdown file as a Vue component.

Supports loading code blocks (Vue and HTML by default) as Vue components.

Supports 10 options.

Getting started

Installation

npm install markdown-to-vue-loader vue-loader webpack --save-dev

Usage

Within your webpack configuration object, you'll need to add the markdown-to-vue-loader to the list of modules, like so:

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.md$/ , use : [ 'vue-loader' , { loader : 'markdown-to-vue-loader' , options : { }, }, ], }, ], }

Options

cheerioLoadOptions

Type: Object

Default: { decodeEntities : false , lowerCaseAttributeNames : false , lowerCaseTags : false , }

The options for the load method of the cheerio.

configureMarkdownIt

Type: Function

Default: null

Example: { configureMarkdownIt(md) { md.set(...) .use(...); } }

Checkout the documentation of MarkdownIt for more information.

componentNamespace

Type: String

Default: 'component'

The namespace for component name.

For example, if this is set to 'awesome-component' , then given this input ( example.md ):

# Example ```vue <template> <p>Hello, World!</p> </template> ```

will generate ( example.vue ):

< template > < div > < h1 > Example </ h1 > < awesome-component-example-0 > </ awesome-component-example-0 > < pre > < code class = "language-vue" > <template> <p>Hello, World!</p> </template> </ code > </ pre > </ div > </ template > < script > module .exports = { components : { 'awesome-component-example-0' : { template : '<p>Hello, World!</p>' } } }; </ script >

componentWrapper

Type: String

Default: ''

The wrapper for component content. Supports to use Vue component as the wrapper.

For example, if this is set to '<section></section>' , then given this input ( example.md ):

# Example ```html <p>Hello, World!</p> ```

will generate ( example.vue ):

< template > < div > < h1 > Example </ h1 > < section > < component-example-0 > </ component-example-0 > </ section > < pre > < code class = "language-html" > <p>Hello, World!</p> </ code > </ pre > </ div > </ template > < script > module .exports = { components : { 'component-example-0' : { template : '<p>Hello, World!</p>' } } }; </ script >

exportSource

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Export source markdown text.

If this is set to true , then you can get the source from the Vue component's source property.

For example ( example.md ):

# Hello, World!

import Example from 'example.md' ; console .log(Example.source);

languages

Type: Array

Default: ['vue', 'html']

The code blocks of these languages will be loaded as Vue components be default.

For example, if this is set to ['js'] , then given this input ( example.md ):

# Example ```js export default { template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>' } ```

will generate ( example.vue ):

< template > < div > < h1 > Example </ h1 > < component-example-0 > </ component-example-0 > < pre > < code class = "language-js" > export default { template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>' } </ code > </ pre > </ div > </ template > < script > module .exports = { components : { 'component-example-0' : { template : '<p>Hello, World!</p>' } } }; </ script >

markdownItOptions

Type: Object

Default: { html : true , linkify : true , typographer : true , }

Example: { typographer : false , highlight(str, lang) { return '' ; }, }

The options for the built-in markdown parser markdown-it.

preClass

Type: String

Default: ''

Example: 'prettyprint'

The class name for each <pre></pre> element.

preWrapper

Type: String

Default: ''

Example: '<div class="example-code"></div>'

The wrapper for each <pre></pre> element. Supports to use Vue component as the wrapper.

tableClass

Type: String

Default: ''

Example: 'table table-bordered border-striped'

The class name for each <table></table> element.

tableWrapper

Type: String

Default: ''

Example: '<div class="table-container"></div>'

The wrapper for each <table></table> element. Supports to use Vue component as the wrapper.

<!-- vue-component -->

<!-- no-vue-component -->

If a code block has a <!-- vue-component --> comment before it, then the loader will load it as a Vue component, even though its language is NOT specified in the languages option.

Conversely, if a code block has a <!-- no-vue-component --> comment before it, then the loader will NOT load it as a Vue component, even though its language is specified in the languages option.

For example, given this input ( example.md ):

# Example ```js export default { template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>' }; ``` ```vue <template> <p>Hello, World!</p> </template> ```

will generate ( example.vue ):

< template > < div > < h1 > Example </ h1 > < component-example-0 > </ component-example-0 > < pre > < code class = "language-js" > export default { template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>' }; </ code > </ pre > < pre > < code class = "language-vue" > <template> <p>Hello, World!</p> </template> </ code > </ pre > </ div > </ template > < script > module .exports = { components : { 'component-example-0' : { template : '<p>Hello, World!</p>' } } }; </ script >

Scoped CSS

When a <style> tag has the scoped attribute, its CSS will apply to elements of the current component only.

For example, given this input:

< template > < p > Hello, World! </ p > </ template > < style scoped > p { color : green; } </ style >

will render as this:

< div class = "component-example-0" > < p > Hello, World! </ p > </ div > < style > .component-example-0 p { color : green; } </ style >

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

MIT © Chen Fengyuan