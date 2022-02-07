Markdown to Vue component loader for Webpack.
npm install markdown-to-vue-loader vue-loader webpack --save-dev
Within your webpack configuration object, you'll need to add the markdown-to-vue-loader to the list of modules, like so:
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.md$/,
use: [
'vue-loader',
{
loader: 'markdown-to-vue-loader',
options: {
// ...
},
},
],
},
],
}
Type:
Object
Default:
{
decodeEntities: false,
lowerCaseAttributeNames: false,
lowerCaseTags: false,
}
The options for the
load method of the cheerio.
Type:
Function
Default:
null
Example:
{
configureMarkdownIt(md) {
md.set(...)
.use(...);
}
}
Checkout the documentation of MarkdownIt for more information.
String
'component'
The namespace for component name.
For example, if this is set to
'awesome-component', then given this input (
example.md):
# Example
```vue
<template>
<p>Hello, World!</p>
</template>
```
will generate (
example.vue):
<template>
<div>
<h1>Example</h1>
<awesome-component-example-0></awesome-component-example-0>
<pre><code class="language-vue"><template>
<p>Hello, World!</p>
</template></code></pre>
</div>
</template>
<script>
module.exports = {
components: {
'awesome-component-example-0': {
template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>'
}
}
};
</script>
String
''
The wrapper for component content. Supports to use Vue component as the wrapper.
For example, if this is set to
'<section></section>', then given this input (
example.md):
# Example
```html
<p>Hello, World!</p>
```
will generate (
example.vue):
<template>
<div>
<h1>Example</h1>
<section><component-example-0></component-example-0></section>
<pre><code class="language-html"><p>Hello, World!</p></code></pre>
</div>
</template>
<script>
module.exports = {
components: {
'component-example-0': {
template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>'
}
}
};
</script>
Boolean
false
Export source markdown text.
If this is set to
true, then you can get the source from the Vue component's
source property.
For example (
example.md):
# Hello, World!
import Example from 'example.md';
console.log(Example.source);
// > # Hello, World!
Array
['vue', 'html']
The code blocks of these languages will be loaded as Vue components be default.
For example, if this is set to
['js'], then given this input (
example.md):
# Example
```js
export default {
template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>'
}
```
will generate (
example.vue):
<template>
<div>
<h1>Example</h1>
<component-example-0></component-example-0>
<pre><code class="language-js">export default {
template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>'
}</code></pre>
</div>
</template>
<script>
module.exports = {
components: {
'component-example-0': {
template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>'
}
}
};
</script>
Type:
Object
Default:
{
html: true,
linkify: true,
typographer: true,
}
Example:
{
typographer: false,
highlight(str, lang) {
return '';
},
}
The options for the built-in markdown parser markdown-it.
String
''
'prettyprint'
The class name for each
<pre></pre> element.
String
''
'<div class="example-code"></div>'
The wrapper for each
<pre></pre> element. Supports to use Vue component as the wrapper.
String
''
'table table-bordered border-striped'
The class name for each
<table></table> element.
String
''
'<div class="table-container"></div>'
The wrapper for each
<table></table> element. Supports to use Vue component as the wrapper.
<!-- vue-component -->
<!-- no-vue-component -->
If a code block has a
<!-- vue-component --> comment before it, then the loader will load it as a Vue component, even though its language is NOT specified in the
languages option.
Conversely, if a code block has a
<!-- no-vue-component --> comment before it, then the loader will NOT load it as a Vue component, even though its language is specified in the
languages option.
For example, given this input (
example.md):
# Example
<!-- vue-component -->
```js
export default {
template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>'
};
```
<!-- no-vue-component -->
```vue
<template>
<p>Hello, World!</p>
</template>
```
will generate (
example.vue):
<template>
<div>
<h1>Example</h1>
<component-example-0></component-example-0>
<pre><code class="language-js">export default {
template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>'
};</code></pre>
<pre><code class="language-vue"><template>
<p>Hello, World!</p>
</template></code></pre>
</div>
</template>
<script>
module.exports = {
components: {
'component-example-0': {
template: '<p>Hello, World!</p>'
}
}
};
</script>
When a
<style> tag has the
scoped attribute, its CSS will apply to elements of the current component only.
For example, given this input:
<template>
<p>Hello, World!</p>
</template>
<style scoped>
p {
color: green;
}
</style>
will render as this:
<div class="component-example-0">
<p>Hello, World!</p>
</div>
<style>
.component-example-0 p {
color: green;
}
</style>
Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.