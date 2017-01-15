Markdown to slides

A command line interface to convert markdown documents to an HTML slideshow

Firstly, a markdown to slides converter, using remark

Basically, Markdown to slides uses remark to convert your markdown documents to HTML slideshows, i.e. that can be viewed in your favorite modern Web browser.

The produced HTML file is standalone and can be copied, send by mail, ...

If you want to have an idea of what remark does, take a look at the demo page.

The presenter mode is a great feature, have you tried to press 'P' on the demo page ?

Moreover, writing markdown documents for slideshows is easy:

#Main title --- ## First chapter --- ### Chapter 1.1 Some content --- ### Chapter 1.2 Some content --- ## And so on...

Each slide must be separated with '---'. Take a look at the remark wiki for further details.

The document mode: convert markdown documents not aimed to slides

Sometimes, when you write a document with markdown, you may want to transform it as slides, even if it was not the aim.

An obvious document structure is:

# Main document title ## First chapter ### Chapter 1.1 Some content ### Chapter 1.2 Some content ## Second chapter This chapter does not have sub sections ## And so on...

Usually, remark needs slides to be separated with --- .

This is where the document mode comes: enable the --document-mode flag (or -d ), and slides are splitted automatically, based on the heading structure.

With the previous example:

the document title ( # ) is decorated as the main title

) is decorated as the main title chapter titles of the second level ( ## ) without direct content (here: the 'First chapter') are on their own slides

) without direct content (here: the 'First chapter') are on their own slides sub chapter titles ( ### ) have their own slide.

Headings with level 4 ( #### ) or above can be splitted on new slides thanks to the --level parameter.

This is not as extensible as the remark syntax, with slides properties (e.g. class: middle or name: ), but it prevent from thinking to the slideshow when writing a document.

Installation

$ npm install markdown- to -slides -g

Then you will be able to generate slides from your markdown files from command line.

Usage

Basic usage

$ markdown-to-slides my-file .md -o slideshow .html

Write my-file.md , correctly formated to be converted as slides, as slideshow.html .

$ markdown-to-slides -d my-file .md -o slideshow .html

The same, enabling the document mode.

Options

- -title, -t Generated page title - -style, -s Path to custom stylesheet - -script, -j Path to custom javascript - -template, -l Path to custom mustache template - -help, -h This screen - -output-file, -o Path to output file (stdout if not specified) - -document-mode, -d Generate slides from a document without slide separators (---) or annotations - -watch, -w Watch mode - -level Heading level to use as new slides ( for example 3 is - - include -remark -i Include Remark sources (around 850 kB) into the generated document

Notes

Inspiration

markdown-to-slides is very inspired from markdown-html, it is a great tool to convert markdown to HTML.

Related project

Vegetables is a static Web site generator, turning Markdown documents into HTML pages.

It can produce many versions of the same document, especially a slideshow version, using remark.

In other words, it is like markdown-to-slides, but for many documents at once, with a serve mode, a menu to navigate between documents and auto reload when a document is updated.

Todo

validate that md file exists

split big slides

handle foot notes (from additional file?)

Changelog

Version 1.0.5

index.js changed to LF instead of CRLF to prevent from env: node\r: No such file or directory on mac os X (#12 and #13).

Version 1.0.4

Remark source protocol changed from HTTP to HTTPS thanks to Kotaro Yoshimatsu

Version 1.0.3

Include remark script statically in compiled HTML. Thank you Matt Kantor

As the generated file grows (around takes 850kB) when including the remark script, this enhancement must be enabled with the --include-remark parameter

Version 1.0.2

It is possible to choose the heading level (default was 3, i.e. ### ) to split slides (#2)

) to split slides (#2) write() deprecation message removed, migrating mustache renderer from mu2 to mustache (#3)

Version 1.0.1