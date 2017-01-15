A command line interface to convert markdown documents to an HTML slideshow
Basically, Markdown to slides uses remark to convert your markdown documents to HTML slideshows, i.e. that can be viewed in your favorite modern Web browser.
The produced HTML file is standalone and can be copied, send by mail, ...
If you want to have an idea of what remark does, take a look at the demo page.
The presenter mode is a great feature, have you tried to press 'P' on the demo page ?
Moreover, writing markdown documents for slideshows is easy:
#Main title
---
## First chapter
---
### Chapter 1.1
Some content
---
### Chapter 1.2
Some content
---
## And so on...
Each slide must be separated with '---'. Take a look at the remark wiki for further details.
Sometimes, when you write a document with markdown, you may want to transform it as slides, even if it was not the aim.
An obvious document structure is:
# Main document title
## First chapter
### Chapter 1.1
Some content
### Chapter 1.2
Some content
## Second chapter
This chapter does not have sub sections
## And so on...
Usually, remark needs slides to be separated with
---.
This is where the document mode comes: enable the
--document-mode flag (or
-d), and slides are splitted automatically, based on the heading structure.
With the previous example:
#) is decorated as the main title
##) without direct content (here: the 'First chapter') are on their own slides
###) have their own slide.
Headings with level 4 (
####) or above can be splitted on new slides thanks to the
--level parameter.
This is not as extensible as the remark syntax, with slides properties (e.g.
class: middle or
name:), but it prevent from thinking to the slideshow when writing a document.
$ npm install markdown-to-slides -g
Then you will be able to generate slides from your markdown files from command line.
$ markdown-to-slides my-file.md -o slideshow.html
Write
my-file.md, correctly formated to be converted as slides, as
slideshow.html.
$ markdown-to-slides -d my-file.md -o slideshow.html
The same, enabling the document mode.
--title, -t Generated page title
--style, -s Path to custom stylesheet
--script, -j Path to custom javascript
--template, -l Path to custom mustache template
--help, -h This screen
--output-file, -o Path to output file (stdout if not specified)
--document-mode, -d Generate slides from a document without slide separators (---) or annotations
--watch, -w Watch mode
--level Heading level to use as new slides (for example 3 is ###)
--include-remark -i Include Remark sources (around 850kB) into the generated document
markdown-to-slides is very inspired from markdown-html, it is a great tool to convert markdown to HTML.
Vegetables is a static Web site generator, turning Markdown documents into HTML pages.
It can produce many versions of the same document, especially a slideshow version, using remark.
In other words, it is like markdown-to-slides, but for many documents at once, with a serve mode, a menu to navigate between documents and auto reload when a document is updated.
index.js changed to
LF instead of
CRLF to prevent from
env: node\r: No such file or directory on mac os X (#12 and #13).
--include-remark parameter
###) to split slides (#2)