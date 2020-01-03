Tool for converting YAML Front Matter in Markdown files to JSON files.

m2j is used to read a folder of Markdown files, pulling out the YAML Front Matter from each, and saving it all as a JSON blob.

This is especially useful if you have a folder full of Markdown files that you want scanned and processed into a single JSON file, which can then be consumed by Angular on the client, cached in a Node server, or saved in a NoSQL database.

In addition to moving the YAML to JSON, a few extra elements are created:

iso8601 formatted timestamp from date using Moment.js

formatted timestamp from using Moment.js preview is the first 70 or so characters of the actual raw Markdown content, with ellipses at the end

is the first 70 or so characters of the actual raw Markdown content, with ellipses at the end basename is the filename without the path or extension

is the filename without the path or extension content is created only if the content flag is enabled; raw Markdown content will be unabridged

Example

% m2j --help Usage: m2j [options] <files> Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - w --width <int> max width of preview text [ 70 ]. Set to 0 for no preview. - p --pretty format JSON with newlines - c --content include the full content of the file unabridged - o --outfile <filename> filename to save json to [output.json] % m2j.js lottery.md

lottery.md

--- title: The Lottery Ticket author: Anton C. date: "2013-03-15 15:00" template: article.jade tags: - Fiction - Russian --- Ivan Dmitritch, a middle-class man who lived with his family on an income of twelve hundred a year and was very well satisfied with his lot, sat down on the sofa after supper and began reading the newspaper.

output