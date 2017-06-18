Command-line utility to convert Github Flavored Markdown to HTML. Output may be to stdout or to your default browser. Also, the underlying Markdown and GithubMarkdown classes are readable stream classes and may be used however you like (e.g., pipe to an http response or to stdout). Includes a demo of a web server app that uses both the classes.
npm install markdown-to-html -g
npm install markdown-to-html --save
markdown myfile.md [<options>]
markdownb myfile.md [<options>]
github-markdown myfile.md [<options>]
github-markdownb myfile.md [<options>]
git clone https://github.com/cwjohan/markdown-to-html.git
cd markdown-to-html
npm install
npm start
In a web browser address field type localhost:3000.
var Markdown = require('markdown-to-html').Markdown;
var md = new Markdown();
md.bufmax = 2048;
var fileName = 'test/test.md';
var opts = {title: 'File $BASENAME in $DIRNAME', stylesheet: 'test/style.css'};
...
// Write a header.
console.log('===============================');
// Write a trailer at eof.
md.once('end', function() {
console.log('===============================');
});
md.render(fileName, opts, function(err) {
if (err) {
console.error('>>>' + err);
process.exit();
}
md.pipe(process.stdout);
});
--flavor <type>
Format as type 'gfm' or just plain 'markdown'. May be abbreviated
-f on the command line.
Note that for the
github-markdown utility or the
GithubMarkdown class it is the 'markdown' flavor that gives you
something resembling the README.md format on Github. Whereas, the 'gfm' flavor gives you something resembling the
the format of comments and issues on Github. This is due to how the Github Markdown API works. On the other hand,
for the
markdown utility or the
Markdown class it is virtually the opposite. For example, fenced code blocks
don't work when using the
markdown utility or the
Markdown class with the
--flavor markdown option. This is
due to how the
marked markdown parser works. The default value for this option is whichever flavor results in
something more like README.md format.
--highlight
Highlight code blocks with style info. Highlight has no effect in github-markdown.
May be abbreviated
-h on the command line. Defaults to
false.
--stylesheet <stylesheet>
Outputs HTML header with link element referring to the given stylesheet.
May be abbreviated
-s on the command line.
--title <title>
Outputs HTML header with given title. Title string may include special values
$FILENAME,
$DIRNAME,
$BASENAME, or
$PATHNAME variables which are replaced by the
corresponding .md filename, directory name, base name, or full path, respectively.
Alternatively, the title may be any text you wish. May be abbreviated
-t on the command line.
--context <context>
Suupply the relevant Github user/project to use with # issue number references. Typically, these are
not used in README.md files but, rather, in comments and issue text on Github.
May be abbreviated
-c on the command line.
--template <filename or path>
Optional HTML template file to be used. You can set this template instead of --title and --stylesheet. The only requirement is that the template should contain a token named {markdown} to indicate where the markdown code will be placed.
Example template:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>My own title</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./mycss.css">
</head>
<body>
<h3>My own header</h3>
{markdown}
<h3>My own footer</h3>
</body>
</html>
--verbose
Verbose output. May be abbreviated
-v on the command line. Defaults to
false unless debug has
been specified, in which case it is set to
true. Only used by the command line utilities.
--debug
Debug output to stderr. For example, outputs the individual chunks of data pushed to output.
May be abbreviated
-d on the command line. Defaults to
false. Used only by the command line
utilities. However, the Markdown and GithubMarkdown classes both have a
debug property.
--help
Output usage info. Only used by the command line utilities.
bufmax
The chunk size for streaming -- that is, the maximum amout of data to push to the read operation at any given time. Defaults to 1024.
debug
Debug output to stderr. For example, outputs the individual chunks of data pushed to output.
Defaults to
false.
render(fileName, opts, onDone)
Renders the markdown text in the given file using the given options. Calls the onDone callback function when rendering is finished, if specified. If you are going to pipe the output to another stream, this is best done in the callback function.
The
onDone callback takes a single error parameter, which ought to be tested before
performing any other operations on the Markdown or GithubMarkdown stream.
Before calling
render, you can set up a test for end of file with
on('end', cb), which is a good place
to write any output that should follow the streamed HTML. See the above code example for how to do that.