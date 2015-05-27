Format JSON as Markdown table on the command-line

cat data.json | md-table

Reads a list of objects in JSON from stdin and formats a markdown table in such way that first object's keys become the table headers.

Powered by markdown-table .

npm install -g markdown-table-cli

options

-c capitalize each word in headers -u make headers upper case -a align columns according to the character (l, c, r) given for that respective column , in order from left to right

examples

$ cat countries.json [ { "name" : "Afghanistan" , "code" : "AF" }, { "name" : "Åland Islands" , "code" : "AX" }, { "name" : "Albania" , "code" : "AL" }, ... ] $ < countries.json | md-table

name code Afghanistan AF Åland Islands AX Albania AL

markdown-table-cli goes great with ramda-cli

Given people.json :

nsa-shell> cat people.json | R \ 'filter both (.city is /^port/i), (.name is /^Dr\./)' \ 'project <[ name city mac creditcard ]>' \ | md-table -c