Format JSON as Markdown table on the command-line
cat data.json | md-table
Reads a list of objects in JSON from stdin and formats a markdown table in such way that first object's keys become the table headers.
Powered by
markdown-table.
npm install -g markdown-table-cli
-c capitalize each word in headers
-u make headers upper case
-a align columns according to the character (l, c, r) given for that
respective column, in order from left to right
$ cat countries.json
[
{ "name": "Afghanistan", "code": "AF" },
{ "name": "Åland Islands", "code": "AX" },
{ "name": "Albania", "code": "AL" },
...
]
$ < countries.json | md-table
|name
|code
|Afghanistan
|AF
|Åland Islands
|AX
|Albania
|AL
markdown-table-cli goes great with
ramda-cli
Given
people.json:
nsa-shell> cat people.json | R \
'filter both (.city is /^port/i), (.name is /^Dr\./)' \
'project <[ name city mac creditcard ]>' \
| md-table -c
| Name | City | Mac | Creditcard |
| --------------------- | ----------------- | ----------------- | ------------------- |
| Dr. Joelle Cole | Port Delaney | fd:c4:ae:08:51:29 | |
| Dr. Braden Buckridge | Port Alfredville | 15:2b:c7:af:56:4c | |
| Dr. Jazlyn Johns | Port Leora | db:c8:aa:69:d8:4e | 1212-1221-1121-1234 |
| Dr. Angelo Reinger | Port Monte | 56:1c:c6:a2:e9:f3 | |
| Dr. Newton Reilly | Port Connor | 36:3a:b1:0d:0a:3b | 1228-1221-1221-1431 |
| Dr. Glenna Funk | Port Hollychester | e5:e3:33:f7:f2:12 | |
| Dr. Howard Cole | Port Isabellview | f9:d0:38:e2:08:af | |
| Dr. May Schuppe | Port Solonfurt | 0f:19:84:f4:41:9c | 1234-2121-1221-1211 |
| Dr. Dwight Wintheiser | Port Shaneport | 19:7b:12:44:ed:71 | |
| Dr. Kevon West | Port Graciela | 17:9e:a9:29:1e:63 | |
| Dr. Margie Steuber | Port Reilly | d3:ed:46:77:58:71 | 1234-2121-1221-1211 |
| Dr. Kathleen Kohler | Port Gayleton | db:99:70:39:39:ad | 1234-2121-1221-1211 |