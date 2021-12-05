Generate a markdown (GFM) table.
This is a simple package that takes table data and generates a GitHub flavored markdown (GFM) table.
You can use this package when you want to generate the source code of a GFM table from some data.
This is a simple solution in that it doesn’t handle escapes or HTML or any of
that.
For a complete but heavier solution, build an AST and serialize it with
mdast-util-to-markdown (with
mdast-util-gfm).
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install markdown-table
In Deno with Skypack:
import {markdownTable} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/markdown-table@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {markdownTable} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/markdown-table@3?min'
</script>
Typical usage (defaults to align left):
import {markdownTable} from 'markdown-table'
markdownTable([
['Branch', 'Commit'],
['main', '0123456789abcdef'],
['staging', 'fedcba9876543210']
])
Yields:
| Branch | Commit |
| ------- | ---------------- |
| main | 0123456789abcdef |
| staging | fedcba9876543210 |
With align:
markdownTable(
[
['Beep', 'No.', 'Boop'],
['beep', '1024', 'xyz'],
['boop', '3388450', 'tuv'],
['foo', '10106', 'qrstuv'],
['bar', '45', 'lmno']
],
{align: ['l', 'c', 'r']}
)
Yields:
| Beep | No. | Boop |
| :--- | :-----: | -----: |
| beep | 1024 | xyz |
| boop | 3388450 | tuv |
| foo | 10106 | qrstuv |
| bar | 45 | lmno |
This package exports the following identifiers:
markdownTable.
There is no default export.
markdownTable(table[, options])
Generate a markdown table from table data (matrix of strings).
options
Configuration (optional).
options.align
One style for all columns, or styles for their respective columns (
string or
Array<string>).
Each style is either
'l' (left),
'r' (right), or
'c' (center).
Other values are treated as
'', which doesn’t place the colon in the alignment
row but does align left.
Only the lowercased first character is used, so
Right is fine.
options.padding
Whether to add a space of padding between delimiters and cells (
boolean,
default:
true).
When
true, there is padding:
| Alpha | B |
| ----- | ----- |
| C | Delta |
When
false, there is no padding:
|Alpha|B |
|-----|-----|
|C |Delta|
options.delimiterStart
Whether to begin each row with the delimiter (
boolean, default:
true).
👉 Note: please don’t use this: it could create fragile structures that aren’t understandable to some markdown parsers.
When
true, there are starting delimiters:
| Alpha | B |
| ----- | ----- |
| C | Delta |
When
false, there are no starting delimiters:
Alpha | B |
----- | ----- |
C | Delta |
options.delimiterEnd
Whether to end each row with the delimiter (
boolean, default:
true).
👉 Note: please don’t use this: it could create fragile structures that aren’t understandable to some markdown parsers.
When
true, there are ending delimiters:
| Alpha | B |
| ----- | ----- |
| C | Delta |
When
false, there are no ending delimiters:
| Alpha | B
| ----- | -----
| C | Delta
options.alignDelimiters
Whether to align the delimiters (
boolean, default:
true).
By default, they are aligned:
| Alpha | B |
| ----- | ----- |
| C | Delta |
Pass
false to make them staggered:
| Alpha | B |
| - | - |
| C | Delta |
options.stringLength
Function to detect the length of table cell content (
Function, default:
s => s.length).
This is used when aligning the delimiters (
|) between table cells.
Full-width characters and emoji mess up delimiter alignment when viewing the
markdown source.
To fix this, you can pass this function, which receives the cell content and
returns its “visible” size.
Note that what is and isn’t visible depends on where the text is displayed.
Without such a function, the following:
markdownTable([
['Alpha', 'Bravo'],
['中文', 'Charlie'],
['👩❤️👩', 'Delta']
])
Yields:
| Alpha | Bravo |
| - | - |
| 中文 | Charlie |
| 👩❤️👩 | Delta |
With
string-width:
import stringWidth from 'string-width'
markdownTable(
[
['Alpha', 'Bravo'],
['中文', 'Charlie'],
['👩❤️👩', 'Delta']
],
{stringLength: stringWidth}
)
Yields:
| Alpha | Bravo |
| ----- | ------- |
| 中文 | Charlie |
| 👩❤️👩 | Delta |
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports additional
Options type that models its respective interface.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
The original idea and basic implementation was inspired by James Halliday’s
text-table library.
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.