Reads markdown files and spellchecks them, using open source Hunspell dictionary files.
There are two modes, interactive fixing, which will allow you to fix mistakes and add exceptions to a custom dictionary and a report mode which will just report the list of errors.
# install
npm i markdown-spellcheck -g
# run in interactive mode
mdspell "**/*.md"
# see help & options
mdspell
Multiple patterns can be used on the command line and can use
! for negation. E.g.
mdspell '**/*.md' '!**/node_modules/**/*.md'
-n,
--ignore-numbers)
Ignores numbers like
1.2 and
1,2.4.
-a,
--ignore-acronyms)
Ignores acronyms like
NPM. Also ignores numbers. Does not ignore single letters e.g.
U.
-x,
--no-suggestions)
Suggestions are slow at present, so use this to remove them.
--en-us)
Use the American English dictionary. We default to British English but will change in the next major to American.
--en-gb)
Use the British English dictionary. We default default to British English but will change in the next major to American.
--en-au)
Use the Australian English dictionary.
--es-es)
Use the Spanish dictionary.
-d,
--dictionary)
Specify a custom Hunspell dictionary to load. The passed filename should not include a file extension and
markdown-spellcheck will attempt to load the file with
.aff and
.dic extensions.
The default interactive mode shows you the context of the spelling mistake and gives you options with what to do about it. E.g.
Spelling - readme.md
shows you the context of the speling mistake and gives you options
? (Use arrow keys)
Ignore
Add to file ignores
Add to dictionary - case insensitive
> Enter correct spelling
spelling
spieling
spewing
selling
peeling
Where
speling will be highlighted in red.
Microsoft both
Microsoft and
microsoft would match.
Microsoft, the word
microsoft will not match.
All exclusions will be stored in a
.spelling file in the directory from which you run the command.
Using the
--target-relative (
-t) option will augment the shared
.spelling file with a relative
.spelling file (sibling of the
.md file) and give you the additional options with the interactive mode:
.spelling file.
.md file and match any case.
.md file.
Using the
--report (
-r) option will show a report of all the spelling mistakes that have been found. This mode is useful for CI build reports.
.spelling files
The
.spelling file is self documenting as it includes...
# markdown-spellcheck spelling configuration file
# Format - lines begining # are comments
# global dictionary is at the start, file overrides afterwards
# one word per line, to define a file override use ' - filename'
# where filename is relative to this configuration file
npm
Add to your
package.json and then run in report mode. If new spelling errors occur that are not ignored in the
.spelling file, a error exit code will be set.
For instance, if your
package.json has:
"scripts": {
"test": "gulp test"
},
Change it to...
"scripts": {
"test": "mdspell -r **/*.md && gulp test"
},
grunt
See grunt-mdspell.
gulp
See https://github.com/marcoagpinto/aoo-mozilla-en-dict.
Missing word? Raise it at https://github.com/marcoagpinto/aoo-mozilla-en-dict/issues.
See http://wordlist.aspell.net/dicts/.
Missing word? Raise it at https://github.com/kevina/wordlist/issues.