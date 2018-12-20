openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mrj

markdown-react-js

by Alexander Kuznetsov
1.0.2 (see all)

Markdown to React Component converter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Markdown React

Markdown to React Component converter.

This project uses Markdown parser from Markdown It library, but loosely supports its plugins.

DEMO: http://alexkuz.github.io/markdown-react-js/

Install

npm i markdown-react-js

Examples

Basic example

import MDReactComponent from 'markdown-react-js';

render() {
  return (
    <MDReactComponent text='Some text **with emphasis**.' />   
  );
}

or, using function instead of component:

import { mdReact } from 'markdown-react-js';

render() {
  return mdReact()('Some text **with emphasis**.');
}

Result:

<span>
  <p>
    Some text with <strong>emphasis</strong>.
  </p>
</span>

Using custom tags

const TAGS = {
  html: 'span', // root node, replaced by default
  strong: 'b',
  em: 'i'
}

render() {
  return (
    <MDReactComponent text='Some **bold** and *italic* text.' tags={TAGS} />   
  );
}

Result:

<span>
  <p>
    Some <b>bold</b> and <i>italic</i> text.
  </p>
</span>

Using custom component renderer

function handleIterate(Tag, props, children, level) {
  if (level === 1) {
    props = {
      ...props,
      className: 'first-level-class'
    };
  }
  
  if (Tag === 'a') {
    props = {
      ...props,
      className: 'link-class',
      href: props.href.replace('SOME_URL', 'http://example.com')
    };
  }
  
  return <Tag {...props}>{children}</Tag>;
}

render() {
  return (
    <MDReactComponent text='[This link](SOME_URL) has it’s own style.' onIterate={handleIterate} />   
  );
}

Result:

<span>
  <p class="first-level-class">
    <a href="http://example.com" class="link-class">This link</a> has it’s own style.
  </p>
</span>

Copyright 2015, Alexander Kuznetsov <alexkuz@gmail.com>

Markdown-It:

Copyright (c) 2014 Vitaly Puzrin <vitaly@rcdesign.ru>, Alex Kocharin <alex@kocharin.ru>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial