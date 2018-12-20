Markdown React

Markdown to React Component converter.

This project uses Markdown parser from Markdown It library, but loosely supports its plugins.

DEMO: http://alexkuz.github.io/markdown-react-js/

Install

npm i markdown-react-js

Examples

Basic example

import MDReactComponent from 'markdown-react-js' ; render() { return ( < MDReactComponent text = 'Some text **with emphasis**.' /> ); }

or, using function instead of component:

import { mdReact } from 'markdown-react-js' ; render() { return mdReact()( 'Some text **with emphasis**.' ); }

Result:

<span> < p > Some text with < strong > emphasis </ strong > . </ p > </ span >

const TAGS = { html : 'span' , strong : 'b' , em : 'i' } render() { return ( < MDReactComponent text = 'Some **bold** and *italic* text.' tags = {TAGS} /> ); }

Result:

<span> < p > Some < b > bold </ b > and < i > italic </ i > text. </ p > </ span >

Using custom component renderer

function handleIterate ( Tag, props, children, level ) { if (level === 1 ) { props = { ...props, className : 'first-level-class' }; } if (Tag === 'a' ) { props = { ...props, className : 'link-class' , href : props.href.replace( 'SOME_URL' , 'http://example.com' ) }; } return < Tag { ...props }> {children} </ Tag > ; } render() { return ( < MDReactComponent text = '[This link](SOME_URL) has it’s own style.' onIterate = {handleIterate} /> ); }

Result:

<span> < p class = "first-level-class" > < a href = "http://example.com" class = "link-class" > This link </ a > has it’s own style. </ p > </ span >

Copyright

Copyright 2015, Alexander Kuznetsov <alexkuz@gmail.com>

Markdown-It:

Copyright (c) 2014 Vitaly Puzrin <vitaly@rcdesign.ru>, Alex Kocharin <alex@kocharin.ru>