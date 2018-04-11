Markdown preview made easy (with live update).
npm install -g markdown-preview
markdown-preview [options] <filename>
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-P, --parser <parser> use markdown parser, remark | marked | showdown
-p, --port <port> server port (defaults to 3333)
-b, --browser <browser> browser name to open
-c, --css <name> use customize css file for styling
-w, --width <width> limit the width of the document (defaults to 800px)
-i, --highlight <highlight> set highlight style
-t, --timeout <seconds> exit preview if idle (defaults to 3s)
-o, --output <filename> write to file
https://github.com/isagalaev/highlight.js/tree/master/src/styles