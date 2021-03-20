This repo "markdown-plus-plus" is a project to support Markdown syntax highlighting in Notepad++. It is done via various User Defined Language (UDL) XML files. All UDLs are carefully designed by human, rather than generated by machine.
You can simply consume the UDL XML file that matches your favorite theme, or config your own using the build system.
Thanks for encouragements and comments. This repo is not only for myself anymore. It's for everyone.
Love Notepad++? Need to write docs in Markdown? This repo is made for you.
npx markdown-plus-plus --help.
git clone then
npm install to develop this repo. Less dependency hell.
<udl\>.
<config\>.
<markdown.[theme-name].udl.xml>.
<markdown.[theme-name].config.json>
|Your
|Taste!
|Default
|Zenburn
|Bespin
|Blackboard
|Deep Black
|Obsidian
|Solarized
|Solarized-light
|Twilight
|Material
Supports file extensions:
.markdown and
.md
Tested: Notepad++ v7.9 64-bit (on Windows 10)
If you had installed Node.js in your system, you can use
npx command to get UDL file(s):
:: Check whether you have Node.js installed
node -v
:: Go to UDL folder of Notepad++. Usually...
cd %AppData%\Notepad++\userDefineLangs
:: Example: Download Zenburn UDL file
npx markdown-plus-plus zenburn
:: Read help for details
npx markdown-plus-plus --help
<udl\> folder.
<userDefineLangs\> folder of Notepad++. The directory is usually
<%AppData%\Notepad++\userDefineLangs\>.
Enjoy!!
Need your input to solve the following problems:
_em text_,
__strong text__ and
___em strong text___ only parse the first word because it will screw up some URLs such as
example__url.
* a \<li\> bullet point). Instead, please write in
- a bullet point or
+ a bullet point.
~~like this~~ is still missing. Will do it later.
The best way to build your own UDL file is to fork this repo. You need to install Node.js in your system.
:: In your dev folder
git clone https://github.com/Edditoria/markdown-plus-plus.git
cd markdown-plus-plus
npm install
:: Play around. Finally, run the build script
npm run build
For details, please read the document: build-workflow.md
Options are reviewed in v3. In each config file in the config folder, you can adjust for your own build. Here are some examples:
|Option
|Descriptions
goodies.highlightHex
|Highlight HEX value.
flags.transparentBg
|Make the text background being transparent. ⚠️ Use it with caution
flags.asteriskUnorderedList
|Enable the markdown style of asterisk-style bullet points (
* a \<li\> bullet point). ⚠️ Use it with caution
For details, please read the document: build-workflow.md
tl;tr For pull request, please merge from your new branch into my master branch (recommend enabling "Allow edits from maintainers"); Or, propose a file change in Github directly; Or, hit me a message via issue page or my social contacts.
For details, please kindly read CONTRIBUTING.md.
🍺 Thank you so much! 🙏
Copyright for portions of this repository are held by Thomas Smits since 2010 as part of his repository. All other copyright are held by Edditoria since 2012.
Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.
As human-readable summary (but not a substitute for the license):
You can use it, share it, modify the code and distribute your work for private and commercial uses. If you like, please share your work with me. 🍕