Markdown Plus
Markdown Plus ("M+" or "mdp" for short) is a markdown editor with extra features.
Apps
We currently don't accept donations.
The best way to support our development is to buy our apps.
Markdown Plus is available for both OS X and Windows. You get every feature of the web version plus lots of advanced features.
Markdown Mate
Markdown Mate is a markdown previewer, it's not going to replace your favorite editor but handles everything about markdown.
Features
- GitHub flavored markdown
- Live preview with scroll sync
- Source code highlight
- Footnote
- Table of Contents
- Task list
- Abbreviation
- Custom container
- Definition list
- Emoji, Font Awesome icon
- Mathematical formula, AsciiMath
- Mermaid: Flowchart, Sequence diagram, Gantt diagram, Class diagram
- Vim mode, Emacs mode
- Themes
- Plugins
- Chart.js: line, bar, radar, polar area, pie, doughnut and bubble
Setup & Run
Optionally ⭐ this project, then:
fork it
git clone to your local
yarn install
yarn watch
open dist/index.html in your browser
How to use Markdown Plus in your projects
Please take
dist/index.html as example.
Thanks
- Thanks to those who have bought our apps to support our development !
- Thanks to all the dependent open source projects' authors !
- Thank ASTND for designing the icon !
- Thanks to those who have contributed by creating PRs / issues !
License
MIT
Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Tylingsoft
