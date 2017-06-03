openbase logo
Readme

Markdown Plus

Code Climate

Markdown Plus ("M+" or "mdp" for short) is a markdown editor with extra features.

Online demo: mdp.tylingsoft.com

Markdown Plus

Apps

We currently don't accept donations. The best way to support our development is to buy our apps.

Markdown Plus

Markdown Plus is available for both OS X and Windows. You get every feature of the web version plus lots of advanced features.

Markdown Mate

Markdown Mate is a markdown previewer, it's not going to replace your favorite editor but handles everything about markdown.

Features

  • GitHub flavored markdown
  • Live preview with scroll sync
  • Source code highlight
  • Footnote
  • Table of Contents
  • Task list
  • Abbreviation
  • Custom container
  • Definition list
  • Emoji, Font Awesome icon
  • Mathematical formula, AsciiMath
  • Mermaid: Flowchart, Sequence diagram, Gantt diagram, Class diagram
  • Vim mode, Emacs mode
  • Themes
  • Plugins
  • Chart.js: line, bar, radar, polar area, pie, doughnut and bubble

Setup & Run

Optionally ⭐ this project, then:

fork it
git clone to your local
yarn install
yarn watch
open dist/index.html in your browser

How to use Markdown Plus in your projects

Please take dist/index.html as example.

Thanks

  • Thanks to those who have bought our apps to support our development !
  • Thanks to all the dependent open source projects' authors !
  • Thank ASTND for designing the icon !
  • Thanks to those who have contributed by creating PRs / issues !

License

MIT

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Tylingsoft

Todo

  • Get rid of jQuery

