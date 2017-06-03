Markdown Plus

Markdown Plus ("M+" or "mdp" for short) is a markdown editor with extra features.

Apps

We currently don't accept donations. The best way to support our development is to buy our apps.

Markdown Plus

Markdown Plus is available for both OS X and Windows. You get every feature of the web version plus lots of advanced features.

Markdown Mate

Markdown Mate is a markdown previewer, it's not going to replace your favorite editor but handles everything about markdown.

Features

GitHub flavored markdown

Live preview with scroll sync

Source code highlight

Footnote

Table of Contents

Task list

Abbreviation

Custom container

Definition list

Emoji, Font Awesome icon

Mathematical formula, AsciiMath

Mermaid: Flowchart, Sequence diagram, Gantt diagram, Class diagram

Vim mode, Emacs mode

Themes

Plugins

Chart.js: line, bar, radar, polar area, pie, doughnut and bubble

Setup & Run

Optionally ⭐ this project, then:

fork it git clone to your local yarn install yarn watch open dist/ index .html in your browser

How to use Markdown Plus in your projects

Please take dist/index.html as example.

Thanks

Thanks to those who have bought our apps to support our development !

Thanks to all the dependent open source projects' authors !

Thank ASTND for designing the icon !

Thanks to those who have contributed by creating PRs / issues !

License

MIT

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Tylingsoft

Todo