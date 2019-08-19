Node module that converts Markdown files to PDFs.

The PDF looks great because it is styled by HTML5 Boilerplate. What? - Yes! Your Markdown is first converted to HTML, then pushed into the HTML5 Boilerplate index.html . Phantomjs renders the page and saves it to a PDF. You can even customise the style of the PDF by passing an optional path to your CSS and you can pre-process your markdown file before it is converted to a PDF by passing in a pre-processing function, for templating.

Install

npm install -g markdown-pdf --ignore-scripts

Note: elevated (sudo) permissions may be needed for npm install -g

Usage

Usage : markdown-pdf [options] <markdown-file-path> Options: -h, --help output usage information -V, --version output the version number <markdown-file-path> Path of the markdown file to convert -c, --cwd [path] Current working directory -p, --phantom-path [path] Path to phantom binary -h, --runnings-path [path] Path to runnings (header, footer) -s, --css-path [path] Path to custom CSS file -z, --highlight-css-path [path] Path to custom highlight-CSS file -m, --remarkable-options [json] Options to pass to Remarkable -f, --paper-format [format] 'A3' , 'A4' , 'A5' , 'Legal' , 'Letter' or 'Tabloid' -r, --paper-orientation [orientation] 'portrait' or 'landscape' -b, --paper-border [measurement] Supported dimension units are: 'mm' , 'cm' , 'in' , 'px' -d, --render-delay [millis] Delay before rendering the PDF -t, --load-timeout [millis] Timeout before the page is rendered in case `page.onLoadFinished` isn 't fired -o, --out [path] Path of where to save the PDF

markdown-pdf can also be used programmatically:

var markdownpdf = require ( "markdown-pdf" ) , fs = require ( "fs" ) fs.createReadStream( "/path/to/document.md" ) .pipe(markdownpdf()) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "/path/to/document.pdf" )) markdownpdf().from( "/path/to/document.md" ).to( "/path/to/document.pdf" , function ( ) { console .log( "Done" ) })

Options

Pass an options object ( markdownpdf({/* options */}) ) to configure the output.

Type: String Default value: process.cwd()

Current working directory.

Type: String Default value: Path provided by phantomjs module

Path to the phantomjs binary.

Type: String Default value: [module path]/markdown-pdf/css/pdf.css

Path to custom CSS file, relative to the current directory.

Type: String Default value: [module path]/markdown-pdf/css/highlight.css

Path to custom highlight CSS file (for code highlighting with highlight.js), relative to the current directory.

Type: String Default value: A4

'A3', 'A4', 'A5', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'.

Type: String Default value: portrait

'portrait' or 'landscape'.

Type: String Default value: 2cm

Supported dimension units are: 'mm', 'cm', 'in', 'px'

Type: String Default value: runnings.js

Path to CommonJS module which sets the page header and footer (see runnings.js).

Type: Number Default value: Time until page.onLoadFinished event fired

Delay (in ms) before the PDF is rendered.

Type: Number Default value: 10000

If renderDelay option isn't set, this is the timeout (in ms) before the page is rendered in case the page.onLoadFinished event doesn't fire.

Type: Function Default value: function () { return through() }

A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the markdown before it is converted to HTML.

Type: Function Default value: function () { return through() }

A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the HTML before it is converted to PDF.

Type: object Default value: { breaks: true }

A config object that is passed to remarkable, the underlying markdown parser.

Type: String Default value: default

Use remarkable presets as a convenience to quickly enable/disable active syntax rules and options for common use cases.

Supported values are default , commonmark and full

Type: Array of remarkable-plugin Function s Default value: []

An array of Remarkable plugin functions, that extend the markdown parser functionality.

Type: Array of optional remarkable syntax Strings s Default value: []

An array of optional Remarkable syntax extensions, disabled by default, that extend the markdown parser functionality.

API

Create a readable stream from path and pipe to markdown-pdf. path can be a single path or array of paths.

Create a readable stream from string and pipe to markdown-pdf. string can be a single string or array of strings.

Create and concatenate readable streams from paths and pipe to markdown-pdf.

Create and concatenate readable streams from strings and pipe to markdown-pdf.

Create a writeable stream to path and pipe output from markdown-pdf to it. path can be a single path, or array of output paths if you specified an array of inputs. The callback function cb will be invoked when data has finished being written.

Create a concat-stream and pipe output from markdown-pdf to it. The callback function cb will be invoked when the buffer has been created.

Create a concat-stream and pipe output from markdown-pdf to it. The callback function cb will be invoked when the string has been created.

More examples

From string to path

var markdownpdf = require ( "markdown-pdf" ) var md = "foo===

* bar

* baz



Lorem ipsum dolor sit" , outputPath = "/path/to/doc.pdf" markdownpdf().from.string(md).to(outputPath, function ( ) { console .log( "Created" , outputPath) })

From multiple paths to multiple paths

var markdownpdf = require ( "markdown-pdf" ) var mdDocs = [ "home.md" , "about.md" , "contact.md" ] , pdfDocs = mdDocs.map( function ( d ) { return "out/" + d.replace( ".md" , ".pdf" ) }) markdownpdf().from(mdDocs).to(pdfDocs, function ( ) { pdfDocs.forEach( function ( d ) { console .log( "Created" , d) }) })

Concat from multiple paths to single path

var markdownpdf = require ( "markdown-pdf" ) var mdDocs = [ "chapter1.md" , "chapter2.md" , "chapter3.md" ] , bookPath = "/path/to/book.pdf" markdownpdf().concat.from(mdDocs).to(bookPath, function ( ) { console .log( "Created" , bookPath) })

Transform markdown before conversion

var markdownpdf = require ( "markdown-pdf" ) , split = require ( "split" ) , through = require ( "through" ) , duplexer = require ( "duplexer" ) function preProcessMd ( ) { var splitter = split() var replacer = through( function ( data ) { this .queue(data.replace( /foo/g , "bar" ) + "

" ) }) splitter.pipe(replacer) return duplexer(splitter, replacer) } markdownpdf({ preProcessMd : preProcessMd}) .from( "/path/to/document.md" ) .to( "/path/to/document.pdf" , function ( ) { console .log( "Done" ) })

Remarkable options and plugins

Example using remarkable-classy plugin:

var markdownpdf = require ( "markdown-pdf" ) var options = { remarkable : { html : true , breaks : true , plugins : [ require ( 'remarkable-classy' ) ], syntax : [ 'footnote' , 'sup' , 'sub' ] } } markdownpdf(options) .from( "/path/to/document.md" ) .to( "/path/to/document.pdf" , function ( ) { console .log( "Done" ) })

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

License

MIT © Alan Shaw