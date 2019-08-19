openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mpm

markdown-pdf-modified

by Alan Shaw
1.0.8 (see all)

📄 Markdown to PDF converter

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

markdown-pdf Build Status Dependency Status Coverage Status

Node module that converts Markdown files to PDFs.

The PDF looks great because it is styled by HTML5 Boilerplate. What? - Yes! Your Markdown is first converted to HTML, then pushed into the HTML5 Boilerplate index.html. Phantomjs renders the page and saves it to a PDF. You can even customise the style of the PDF by passing an optional path to your CSS and you can pre-process your markdown file before it is converted to a PDF by passing in a pre-processing function, for templating.

Install

npm install -g markdown-pdf --ignore-scripts

Note: elevated (sudo) permissions may be needed for npm install -g

Usage

Usage: markdown-pdf [options] <markdown-file-path>

Options:

  -h, --help                             output usage information
  -V, --version                          output the version number
  <markdown-file-path>                   Path of the markdown file to convert
  -c, --cwd [path]                       Current working directory
  -p, --phantom-path [path]              Path to phantom binary
  -h, --runnings-path [path]             Path to runnings (header, footer)
  -s, --css-path [path]                  Path to custom CSS file
  -z, --highlight-css-path [path]        Path to custom highlight-CSS file
  -m, --remarkable-options [json]        Options to pass to Remarkable
  -f, --paper-format [format]            'A3', 'A4', 'A5', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'
  -r, --paper-orientation [orientation]  'portrait' or 'landscape'
  -b, --paper-border [measurement]       Supported dimension units are: 'mm', 'cm', 'in', 'px'
  -d, --render-delay [millis]            Delay before rendering the PDF
  -t, --load-timeout [millis]            Timeout before the page is rendered in case `page.onLoadFinished` isn't fired
  -o, --out [path]                       Path of where to save the PDF

markdown-pdf can also be used programmatically:

var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")
  , fs = require("fs")

fs.createReadStream("/path/to/document.md")
  .pipe(markdownpdf())
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream("/path/to/document.pdf"))

// --- OR ---

markdownpdf().from("/path/to/document.md").to("/path/to/document.pdf", function () {
  console.log("Done")
})

Options

Pass an options object (markdownpdf({/* options */})) to configure the output.

options.cwd

Type: String Default value: process.cwd()

Current working directory.

options.phantomPath

Type: String Default value: Path provided by phantomjs module

Path to the phantomjs binary.

options.cssPath

Type: String Default value: [module path]/markdown-pdf/css/pdf.css

Path to custom CSS file, relative to the current directory.

options.highlightCssPath

Type: String Default value: [module path]/markdown-pdf/css/highlight.css

Path to custom highlight CSS file (for code highlighting with highlight.js), relative to the current directory.

options.paperFormat

Type: String Default value: A4

'A3', 'A4', 'A5', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'.

options.paperOrientation

Type: String Default value: portrait

'portrait' or 'landscape'.

options.paperBorder

Type: String Default value: 2cm

Supported dimension units are: 'mm', 'cm', 'in', 'px'

options.runningsPath

Type: String Default value: runnings.js

Path to CommonJS module which sets the page header and footer (see runnings.js).

options.renderDelay

Type: Number Default value: Time until page.onLoadFinished event fired

Delay (in ms) before the PDF is rendered.

options.loadTimeout

Type: Number Default value: 10000

If renderDelay option isn't set, this is the timeout (in ms) before the page is rendered in case the page.onLoadFinished event doesn't fire.

options.preProcessMd

Type: Function Default value: function () { return through() }

A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the markdown before it is converted to HTML.

options.preProcessHtml

Type: Function Default value: function () { return through() }

A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the HTML before it is converted to PDF.

options.remarkable

Type: object Default value: { breaks: true }

A config object that is passed to remarkable, the underlying markdown parser.

options.remarkable.preset

Type: String Default value: default

Use remarkable presets as a convenience to quickly enable/disable active syntax rules and options for common use cases.

Supported values are default, commonmark and full

options.remarkable.plugins

Type: Array of remarkable-plugin Functions Default value: []

An array of Remarkable plugin functions, that extend the markdown parser functionality.

options.remarkable.syntax

Type: Array of optional remarkable syntax Stringss Default value: []

An array of optional Remarkable syntax extensions, disabled by default, that extend the markdown parser functionality.

API

from.path(path, opts) / from(path, opts)

Create a readable stream from path and pipe to markdown-pdf. path can be a single path or array of paths.

from.string(string)

Create a readable stream from string and pipe to markdown-pdf. string can be a single string or array of strings.

concat.from.paths(paths, opts)

Create and concatenate readable streams from paths and pipe to markdown-pdf.

concat.from.strings(strings, opts)

Create and concatenate readable streams from strings and pipe to markdown-pdf.

to.path(path, cb) / to(path, cb)

Create a writeable stream to path and pipe output from markdown-pdf to it. path can be a single path, or array of output paths if you specified an array of inputs. The callback function cb will be invoked when data has finished being written.

to.buffer(opts, cb)

Create a concat-stream and pipe output from markdown-pdf to it. The callback function cb will be invoked when the buffer has been created.

to.string(opts, cb)

Create a concat-stream and pipe output from markdown-pdf to it. The callback function cb will be invoked when the string has been created.

More examples

From string to path

var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")

var md = "foo===\n* bar\n* baz\n\nLorem ipsum dolor sit"
  , outputPath = "/path/to/doc.pdf"

markdownpdf().from.string(md).to(outputPath, function () {
  console.log("Created", outputPath)
})

From multiple paths to multiple paths

var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")

var mdDocs = ["home.md", "about.md", "contact.md"]
  , pdfDocs = mdDocs.map(function (d) { return "out/" + d.replace(".md", ".pdf") })

markdownpdf().from(mdDocs).to(pdfDocs, function () {
  pdfDocs.forEach(function (d) { console.log("Created", d) })
})

Concat from multiple paths to single path

var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")

var mdDocs = ["chapter1.md", "chapter2.md", "chapter3.md"]
  , bookPath = "/path/to/book.pdf"

markdownpdf().concat.from(mdDocs).to(bookPath, function () {
  console.log("Created", bookPath)
})

Transform markdown before conversion

var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")
  , split = require("split")
  , through = require("through")
  , duplexer = require("duplexer")

function preProcessMd () {
  // Split the input stream by lines
  var splitter = split()

  // Replace occurences of "foo" with "bar"
  var replacer = through(function (data) {
    this.queue(data.replace(/foo/g, "bar") + "\n")
  })

  splitter.pipe(replacer)
  return duplexer(splitter, replacer)
}

markdownpdf({preProcessMd: preProcessMd})
  .from("/path/to/document.md")
  .to("/path/to/document.pdf", function () { console.log("Done") })

Remarkable options and plugins

Example using remarkable-classy plugin:

var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")

var options = {
    remarkable: {
        html: true,
        breaks: true,
        plugins: [ require('remarkable-classy') ],
        syntax: [ 'footnote', 'sup', 'sub' ]
    }
}

markdownpdf(options)
  .from("/path/to/document.md")
  .to("/path/to/document.pdf", function () { console.log("Done") })

Contribute

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.

License

MIT © Alan Shaw

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial