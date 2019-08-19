Node module that converts Markdown files to PDFs.
The PDF looks great because it is styled by HTML5 Boilerplate. What? - Yes! Your Markdown is first converted to HTML, then pushed into the HTML5 Boilerplate
index.html. Phantomjs renders the page and saves it to a PDF. You can even customise the style of the PDF by passing an optional path to your CSS and you can pre-process your markdown file before it is converted to a PDF by passing in a pre-processing function, for templating.
npm install -g markdown-pdf --ignore-scripts
Note: elevated (sudo) permissions may be needed for
npm install -g
Usage: markdown-pdf [options] <markdown-file-path>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
<markdown-file-path> Path of the markdown file to convert
-c, --cwd [path] Current working directory
-p, --phantom-path [path] Path to phantom binary
-h, --runnings-path [path] Path to runnings (header, footer)
-s, --css-path [path] Path to custom CSS file
-z, --highlight-css-path [path] Path to custom highlight-CSS file
-m, --remarkable-options [json] Options to pass to Remarkable
-f, --paper-format [format] 'A3', 'A4', 'A5', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'
-r, --paper-orientation [orientation] 'portrait' or 'landscape'
-b, --paper-border [measurement] Supported dimension units are: 'mm', 'cm', 'in', 'px'
-d, --render-delay [millis] Delay before rendering the PDF
-t, --load-timeout [millis] Timeout before the page is rendered in case `page.onLoadFinished` isn't fired
-o, --out [path] Path of where to save the PDF
markdown-pdf can also be used programmatically:
var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")
, fs = require("fs")
fs.createReadStream("/path/to/document.md")
.pipe(markdownpdf())
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream("/path/to/document.pdf"))
// --- OR ---
markdownpdf().from("/path/to/document.md").to("/path/to/document.pdf", function () {
console.log("Done")
})
Pass an options object (
markdownpdf({/* options */})) to configure the output.
Type:
String
Default value:
process.cwd()
Current working directory.
Type:
String
Default value: Path provided by phantomjs module
Path to the phantomjs binary.
Type:
String
Default value:
[module path]/markdown-pdf/css/pdf.css
Path to custom CSS file, relative to the current directory.
Type:
String
Default value:
[module path]/markdown-pdf/css/highlight.css
Path to custom highlight CSS file (for code highlighting with highlight.js), relative to the current directory.
Type:
String
Default value:
A4
'A3', 'A4', 'A5', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'.
Type:
String
Default value:
portrait
'portrait' or 'landscape'.
Type:
String
Default value:
2cm
Supported dimension units are: 'mm', 'cm', 'in', 'px'
Type:
String
Default value:
runnings.js
Path to CommonJS module which sets the page header and footer (see runnings.js).
Type:
Number
Default value: Time until
page.onLoadFinished event fired
Delay (in ms) before the PDF is rendered.
Type:
Number
Default value:
10000
If
renderDelay option isn't set, this is the timeout (in ms) before the page is rendered in case the
page.onLoadFinished event doesn't fire.
Type:
Function
Default value:
function () { return through() }
A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the markdown before it is converted to HTML.
Type:
Function
Default value:
function () { return through() }
A function that returns a through2 stream that transforms the HTML before it is converted to PDF.
Type:
object
Default value:
{ breaks: true }
A config object that is passed to remarkable, the underlying markdown parser.
Type:
String
Default value:
default
Use remarkable presets as a convenience to quickly enable/disable active syntax rules and options for common use cases.
Supported values are
default,
commonmark and
full
Type:
Array of remarkable-plugin
Functions
Default value:
[]
An array of Remarkable plugin functions, that extend the markdown parser functionality.
Type:
Array of optional remarkable syntax
Stringss
Default value:
[]
An array of optional Remarkable syntax extensions, disabled by default, that extend the markdown parser functionality.
Create a readable stream from
path and pipe to markdown-pdf.
path can be a single path or array of paths.
Create a readable stream from
string and pipe to markdown-pdf.
string can be a single string or array of strings.
Create and concatenate readable streams from
paths and pipe to markdown-pdf.
Create and concatenate readable streams from
strings and pipe to markdown-pdf.
Create a writeable stream to
path and pipe output from markdown-pdf to it.
path can be a single path, or array of output paths if you specified an array of inputs. The callback function
cb will be invoked when data has finished being written.
Create a concat-stream and pipe output from markdown-pdf to it. The callback function
cb will be invoked when the buffer has been created.
Create a concat-stream and pipe output from markdown-pdf to it. The callback function
cb will be invoked when the string has been created.
var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")
var md = "foo===\n* bar\n* baz\n\nLorem ipsum dolor sit"
, outputPath = "/path/to/doc.pdf"
markdownpdf().from.string(md).to(outputPath, function () {
console.log("Created", outputPath)
})
var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")
var mdDocs = ["home.md", "about.md", "contact.md"]
, pdfDocs = mdDocs.map(function (d) { return "out/" + d.replace(".md", ".pdf") })
markdownpdf().from(mdDocs).to(pdfDocs, function () {
pdfDocs.forEach(function (d) { console.log("Created", d) })
})
var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")
var mdDocs = ["chapter1.md", "chapter2.md", "chapter3.md"]
, bookPath = "/path/to/book.pdf"
markdownpdf().concat.from(mdDocs).to(bookPath, function () {
console.log("Created", bookPath)
})
var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")
, split = require("split")
, through = require("through")
, duplexer = require("duplexer")
function preProcessMd () {
// Split the input stream by lines
var splitter = split()
// Replace occurences of "foo" with "bar"
var replacer = through(function (data) {
this.queue(data.replace(/foo/g, "bar") + "\n")
})
splitter.pipe(replacer)
return duplexer(splitter, replacer)
}
markdownpdf({preProcessMd: preProcessMd})
.from("/path/to/document.md")
.to("/path/to/document.pdf", function () { console.log("Done") })
Example using remarkable-classy plugin:
var markdownpdf = require("markdown-pdf")
var options = {
remarkable: {
html: true,
breaks: true,
plugins: [ require('remarkable-classy') ],
syntax: [ 'footnote', 'sup', 'sub' ]
}
}
markdownpdf(options)
.from("/path/to/document.md")
.to("/path/to/document.pdf", function () { console.log("Done") })
Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.
MIT © Alan Shaw