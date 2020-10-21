A React component renders an interactive navbar panel of Markdown docs for your blog or website.
Implement some regular functions easily by using this component, such as:
yarn add markdown-navbar # or `npm i markdown-navbar --save`
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
// One third-part component for render markdown documentation
import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown';
import MarkdownNavbar from 'markdown-navbar';
// The default style of markdown-navbar should be imported additionally
import 'markdown-navbar/dist/navbar.css';
const article = `# Markdown-Navbar Demo
## Chicken Chicken
Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.
* Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.
* Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.
* Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.
### Chicken Chicken Chicken
Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.
#### Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken
Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.`;
function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<div className="article">
<ReactMarkdown source={article} />
</div>
<div className="navigation">
<MarkdownNavbar source={article} />
</div>
</div>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
declarative is setted as
true.
|Property
|Data Type
|Default Value
|Description
|className
|string
|""
|The className that defines the outermost container of navbar
|source
|string
|""
|Markdown text content
|headingTopOffset
|number
|0
|Anchor displacement relative to the top of the window (for the anchor jump)
|updateHashAuto
|boolean
|true
|Automatically update the hash value of browser address when page scrolling if true
|declarative
|boolean
|false
|Use the text of the title from Markdown content as the hash value for the anchor if true
|ordered
|boolean
|true
|Whether the title contains a numerical prefix, such as:
1. 2. 2.2
|onNavItemClick
|function
|(event, element, hashValue) => {}
|The event callback function after clicking navbar item
|onHashChange
|function
|(newHash, oldHash) => {}
|The event callback function before the hash value of browser address changing
With this library, you can add a navigation bar when working with markdown viewers (so you can see a list of sections of the actual file and navigate through them), so it is expected to be using among another library to visualize markdown files. It is customizable and easy to use but there is a timeout of 500ms somewhere in the code that makes it difficult to focus on a section on the first render.