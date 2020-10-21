A React component renders an interactive navbar panel of Markdown docs for your blog or website.

Features

Implement some regular functions easily by using this component, such as:

Display the structure tree of your article defined by the headings.

Render anchors that navigate to specific headings in the article.

Share one URL to readers to navigate to a specific area of the article.

Install

yarn add markdown-navbar

Quickstart

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown' ; import MarkdownNavbar from 'markdown-navbar' ; import 'markdown-navbar/dist/navbar.css' ; const article = `# Markdown-Navbar Demo ## Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken. * Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken. * Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken. * Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken. ### Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken. #### Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.` ; function App ( ) { return ( <div className="App"> <div className="article"> <ReactMarkdown source={article} /> </div> <div className="navigation"> <MarkdownNavbar source={article} /> </div> </div> ); } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

Tips

The component only parses article headings at level 2 and below. The article title, which is usually used once in an article, will not appear in the navigation bar.

The component needs to be used in conjunction with your article content. When using this component, you must ensure that your article under the same page content.

with your article content. When using this component, you must ensure that your article under the same page content. Please confirm that every heading of your markdown document is different by each other when the value of property declarative is setted as true .

Props

Property Data Type Default Value Description className string "" The className that defines the outermost container of navbar source string "" Markdown text content headingTopOffset number 0 Anchor displacement relative to the top of the window (for the anchor jump) updateHashAuto boolean true Automatically update the hash value of browser address when page scrolling if true declarative boolean false Use the text of the title from Markdown content as the hash value for the anchor if true ordered boolean true Whether the title contains a numerical prefix, such as: 1. 2. 2.2 onNavItemClick function (event, element, hashValue) => {} The event callback function after clicking navbar item onHashChange function (newHash, oldHash) => {} The event callback function before the hash value of browser address changing

License

MIT license