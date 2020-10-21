openbase logo
Readme

Markdown-Navbar

npm npm npm GitHub file size in bytes

A React component renders an interactive navbar panel of Markdown docs for your blog or website.

Demo on Netlify

Features

Implement some regular functions easily by using this component, such as:

  • Display the structure tree of your article defined by the headings.
  • Render anchors that navigate to specific headings in the article.
  • Share one URL to readers to navigate to a specific area of the article.

Install

yarn add markdown-navbar # or `npm i markdown-navbar --save`

Quickstart

Edit markdown-navbar-demo-online

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
// One third-part component for render markdown documentation
import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown';
import MarkdownNavbar from 'markdown-navbar';
// The default style of markdown-navbar should be imported additionally
import 'markdown-navbar/dist/navbar.css';

const article = `# Markdown-Navbar Demo

## Chicken Chicken

Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.

* Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.
* Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.
* Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.

### Chicken Chicken Chicken

Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.

#### Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken

Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken Chicken.`;

function App() {
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <div className="article">
        <ReactMarkdown source={article} />
      </div>
      <div className="navigation">
        <MarkdownNavbar source={article} />
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

Tips

  • The component only parses article headings at level 2 and below. The article title, which is usually used once in an article, will not appear in the navigation bar.
  • The component needs to be used in conjunction with your article content. When using this component, you must ensure that your article under the same page content.
  • Please confirm that every heading of your markdown document is different by each other when the value of property declarative is setted as true.

Props

PropertyData TypeDefault ValueDescription
classNamestring""The className that defines the outermost container of navbar
sourcestring""Markdown text content
headingTopOffsetnumber0Anchor displacement relative to the top of the window (for the anchor jump)
updateHashAutobooleantrueAutomatically update the hash value of browser address when page scrolling if true
declarativebooleanfalseUse the text of the title from Markdown content as the hash value for the anchor if true
orderedbooleantrueWhether the title contains a numerical prefix, such as: 1. 2. 2.2
onNavItemClickfunction(event, element, hashValue) => {}The event callback function after clicking navbar item
onHashChangefunction(newHash, oldHash) => {}The event callback function before the hash value of browser address changing

License

MIT license

100
Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings0 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Buggy

With this library, you can add a navigation bar when working with markdown viewers (so you can see a list of sections of the actual file and navigate through them), so it is expected to be using among another library to visualize markdown files. It is customizable and easy to use but there is a timeout of 500ms somewhere in the code that makes it difficult to focus on a section on the first render.

0

