Markdown magic uses comment blocks in markdown files to automatically sync or transform its contents.

Automatically keep markdown files up to date from local or remote code sources

Transform markdown content with custom transform functions

Render markdown with any template engine

Automatically generate a table of contents

The comments markdown magic uses are hidden in markdown and when viewed as HTML.

This README.md is generated with markdown-magic view the raw file to see how.

Table of Contents

Install

npm install markdown-magic --save-dev

Usage

import path from 'path' import markdownMagic from 'markdown-magic' const markdownPath = path.join(__dirname, 'README.md' ) markdownMagic(markdownPath)

API

markdownMagic(filePath, config, callback)

filePaths - String or Array - Path or glob pattern. Uses globby patterns

- String or Array - Path or glob pattern. Uses globby patterns config - See configuration options below

- See configuration options below callback - callback to run after markdown updates

Configuration Options

transforms - object - (optional) Custom commands to transform block contents, see transforms & custom transforms sections below.

outputDir - string - (optional) Change output path of new content. Default behavior is replacing the original file

matchWord - string - (optional) Comment pattern to look for & replace inner contents. Default AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT

DEBUG - Boolean - (optional) set debug flag to true to inspect the process

CLI Usage

You can use markdown-magic as a CLI command. Run markdown --help to see all available CLI options

markdown -- help md-magic

This is useful for adding the package quickly to your package.json npm scripts

CLI usage example with options

md-magic --path '**/*.md' --config ./config.file.js

In NPM scripts, npm run docs would run the markdown magic and parse all the .md files in the directory.

"scripts" : { "docs" : "md-magic --path '**/*.md' --ignore 'node_modules'" },

If you have a markdown.config.js file where markdown-magic is invoked, it will automatically use that as the configuration unless otherwise specified by --config flag.

module .exports = { matchWord : 'MD-MAGIC-EXAMPLE' , transforms : { LOLZ(content, options) { return `This section was generated by the cli config markdown.config.js file` } }, callback : function ( ) { console .log( 'markdown processing done' ) } }

Transforms

Markdown Magic comes with a couple of built in transforms for you to use or you can extend it with your own transforms. See 'Custom Transforms' below.

> TOC

Generate table of contents from markdown file

Options:

firsth1 - boolean - (optional): Show first h1 of doc in table of contents. Default false

- boolean - (optional): Show first h1 of doc in table of contents. Default collapse - boolean - (optional): Collapse the table of contents in a detail accordian. Default false

- boolean - (optional): Collapse the table of contents in a detail accordian. Default collapseText - string - (optional): Text the toc accordian summary

- string - (optional): Text the toc accordian summary excludeText - string - (optional): Text to exclude in the table of contents. Default Table of Contents

- string - (optional): Text to exclude in the table of contents. Default maxDepth - number - (optional): Max depth of headings. Default 4

Example:

toc will be generated here

Default MATCHWORD is AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT

> CODE

Get code from file or URL and put in markdown

Options:

src : The relative path to the code to pull in, or the URL where the raw code lives

: The relative path to the code to pull in, or the where the raw code lives syntax (optional): Syntax will be inferred by fileType if not specified

(optional): Syntax will be inferred by fileType if not specified header (optional): Will add header comment to code snippet. Useful for pointing to relative source directory or adding live doc links

(optional): Will add header comment to code snippet. Useful for pointing to relative source directory or adding live doc links lines (optional): a range with lines of code which will then be replaced with code from the file. The line range should be defined as: "lines=startLine-EndLine" (for example: "lines=22-44"). Please see the example below

Example:

This content will be dynamically replaced with code from the file

This content will be dynamically replaced with code from the file lines 22 through 44

Default MATCHWORD is AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT

> FILE

Get local file contents.

Options:

src : The relative path to the file to pull in

Example:

This content will be dynamically replaced from the local file

Default MATCHWORD is AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT

> REMOTE

Get any remote Data and put in markdown

Options:

url : The URL of the remote content to pull in

Example:

This content will be dynamically replaced from the remote url

Default MATCHWORD is AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT

Inline transforms

Any transform, including custom transforms can be used inline as well to insert content into paragraphs and other places.

The face symbol 👉 ⊂◉‿◉つ is auto generated inline.

Example:

xyz

🔌 Markdown magic plugins

wordcount - Add wordcount to markdown files

github-contributors - List out the contributors of a given repository

directory-tree - Add directory tree to markdown files

install-command - Add install command to markdown files with peerDependencies included

included subpackage-list - Add list of all subpackages (great for projects that use Lerna)

version-badge - Add a badge with the latest version of the project

template - Add Lodash template support

dependency-table - Add a table of dependencies with links to their repositories, version information, and a short description

package-scripts - Add a table of package.json scripts with descriptions

scripts with descriptions prettier - Format code blocks with prettier

engines - Print engines list from package.json

jsdoc - Adds jsdoc comment support

build-badge - Update branch badges to auto-magically point to current branches.

package-json - Add the package.json properties to markdown files

local-image

figlet - Add FIGfont text to markdown files

local-image - plugin to add local images to markdown

Adding Custom Transforms

Markdown Magic is extendable via plugins.

Plugins allow developers to add new transforms to the config.transforms object. This allows for things like using different rendering engines, custom formatting, or any other logic you might want.

Plugins run in order of registration.

The below code is used to generate this markdown file via the plugin system.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) const markdownMagic = require ( '../index' ) const config = { matchWord : 'MD-MAGIC-EXAMPLE' , transforms : { customTransform(content, options) { console .log( 'original content in comment block' , content) console .log( 'options defined on transform' , options) return `This will replace all the contents of inside the comment ${options.optionOne} ` }, RENDERDOCS(content, options) { const fileContents = fs.readFileSync(options.path, 'utf8' ) const docBlocs = require ( 'doxxx' ).parseComments(fileContents, { raw : true , skipSingleStar : true }) let updatedContent = '' docBlocs.forEach( ( data ) => { updatedContent += ` ${data.description.full}



` }) return updatedContent.replace( /^\s+|\s+$/g , '' ) }, INLINE_EXAMPLE : () => { return '**⊂◉‿◉つ**' }, pluginExample : require ( './plugin-example' )({ addNewLine : true }), } } const markdownPath = path.join(__dirname, '..' , 'README.md' ) markdownMagic(markdownPath, config, () => { console .log( 'Docs ready' ) })

Plugin Example

Plugins must return a transform function with the following signature.

return function myCustomTransform ( content, options )

const merge = require ( 'deepmerge' ) module .exports = function customPlugin ( pluginOptions ) { const defaultOptions = { addNewLine : false } const userOptions = pluginOptions || {} const pluginConfig = merge(defaultOptions, userOptions) return function myCustomTransform ( content, options ) { const newLine = (pluginConfig.addNewLine) ? '

' : '' const updatedContent = content + newLine return updatedContent } }

View the raw file file and run npm run docs to see this plugin run

This content is altered by the pluginExample plugin registered in examples/generate-readme.js

Other usage examples

Custom Transform Demo

View the raw source of this README.md file to see the comment block and see how the customTransform function in examples/generate-readme.js works

This will replace all the contents of inside the comment DUDE

Prior Art

This was inspired by Kent C Dodds and jfmengels's all contributors cli project.

This section was generated by the cli config markdown.config.js file

License

MIT © DavidWells

