✨ Add a little magic to your markdown ✨
Markdown magic uses comment blocks in markdown files to automatically sync or transform its contents.
The comments markdown magic uses are hidden in markdown and when viewed as HTML.
This
README.md is generated with
markdown-magic view the raw file to see how.
npm install markdown-magic --save-dev
import path from 'path'
import markdownMagic from 'markdown-magic'
const markdownPath = path.join(__dirname, 'README.md')
markdownMagic(markdownPath)
markdownMagic(filePath, config, callback)
filePaths - String or Array - Path or glob pattern. Uses globby patterns
config - See configuration options below
callback - callback to run after markdown updates
transforms - object - (optional) Custom commands to transform block contents, see transforms & custom transforms sections below.
outputDir - string - (optional) Change output path of new content. Default behavior is replacing the original file
matchWord - string - (optional) Comment pattern to look for & replace inner contents. Default
AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT
DEBUG - Boolean - (optional) set debug flag to
true to inspect the process
You can use
markdown-magic as a CLI command. Run
markdown --help to see all available CLI options
markdown --help
# or
md-magic
This is useful for adding the package quickly to your
package.json npm scripts
CLI usage example with options
md-magic --path '**/*.md' --config ./config.file.js
In NPM scripts,
npm run docs would run the markdown magic and parse all the
.md files in the directory.
"scripts": {
"docs": "md-magic --path '**/*.md' --ignore 'node_modules'"
},
If you have a
markdown.config.js file where
markdown-magic is invoked, it will automatically use that as the configuration unless otherwise specified by
--config flag.
/* CLI markdown.config.js file example */
module.exports = {
matchWord: 'MD-MAGIC-EXAMPLE',
transforms: {
/* Match <!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:START (LOLZ) --> */
LOLZ(content, options) {
return `This section was generated by the cli config markdown.config.js file`
}
},
callback: function () {
console.log('markdown processing done')
}
}
Markdown Magic comes with a couple of built in transforms for you to use or you can extend it with your own transforms. See 'Custom Transforms' below.
Generate table of contents from markdown file
Options:
firsth1 - boolean - (optional): Show first h1 of doc in table of contents. Default
false
collapse - boolean - (optional): Collapse the table of contents in a detail accordian. Default
false
collapseText - string - (optional): Text the toc accordian summary
excludeText - string - (optional): Text to exclude in the table of contents. Default
Table of Contents
maxDepth - number - (optional): Max depth of headings. Default 4
Example:
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:START (TOC) -->
toc will be generated here
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:END -->
Default
MATCHWORD is
AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT
Get code from file or URL and put in markdown
Options:
src: The relative path to the code to pull in, or the
URL where the raw code lives
syntax (optional): Syntax will be inferred by fileType if not specified
header (optional): Will add header comment to code snippet. Useful for pointing to relative source directory or adding live doc links
lines (optional): a range with lines of code which will then be replaced with code from the file. The line range should be defined as: "lines=startLine-EndLine" (for example: "lines=22-44"). Please see the example below
Example:
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:START (CODE:src=./relative/path/to/code.js) -->
This content will be dynamically replaced with code from the file
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:END -->
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:START (CODE:src=./relative/path/to/code.js&lines=22-44) -->
This content will be dynamically replaced with code from the file lines 22 through 44
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:END -->
Default
MATCHWORD is
AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT
Get local file contents.
Options:
src: The relative path to the file to pull in
Example:
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:START (FILE:src=./path/to/file) -->
This content will be dynamically replaced from the local file
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:END -->
Default
MATCHWORD is
AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT
Get any remote Data and put in markdown
Options:
url: The URL of the remote content to pull in
Example:
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:START (REMOTE:url=http://url-to-raw-md-file.md) -->
This content will be dynamically replaced from the remote url
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:END -->
Default
MATCHWORD is
AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT
Any transform, including custom transforms can be used inline as well to insert content into paragraphs and other places.
The face symbol 👉 ⊂◉‿◉つ is auto generated inline.
Example:
<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:START (FILE:src=./path/to/file) -->xyz<!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:END -->
peerDependencies included
package.json scripts with descriptions
prettier
package.json
Markdown Magic is extendable via plugins.
Plugins allow developers to add new transforms to the
config.transforms object. This allows for things like using different rendering engines, custom formatting, or any other logic you might want.
Plugins run in order of registration.
The below code is used to generate this markdown file via the plugin system.
const fs = require('fs')
const path = require('path')
const markdownMagic = require('../index')
// const markdownMagic = require('markdown-magic')
const config = {
matchWord: 'MD-MAGIC-EXAMPLE', // default matchWord is AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT
transforms: {
/* Match <!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:START (customTransform:optionOne=hi&optionOne=DUDE) --> */
customTransform(content, options) {
console.log('original content in comment block', content)
console.log('options defined on transform', options)
// options = { optionOne: hi, optionOne: DUDE}
return `This will replace all the contents of inside the comment ${options.optionOne}`
},
/* Match <!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:START (RENDERDOCS:path=../file.js) --> */
RENDERDOCS(content, options) {
const fileContents = fs.readFileSync(options.path, 'utf8')
const docBlocs = require('doxxx').parseComments(fileContents, { raw: true, skipSingleStar: true })
let updatedContent = ''
docBlocs.forEach((data) => {
updatedContent += `${data.description.full}\n\n`
})
return updatedContent.replace(/^\s+|\s+$/g, '')
},
INLINE_EXAMPLE: () => {
return '**⊂◉‿◉つ**'
},
/* Match <!-- AUTO-GENERATED-CONTENT:START (pluginExample) --> */
pluginExample: require('./plugin-example')({ addNewLine: true }),
/* Include plugins from NPM */
// count: require('markdown-magic-wordcount'),
// github: require('markdown-magic-github-contributors')
}
}
const markdownPath = path.join(__dirname, '..', 'README.md')
markdownMagic(markdownPath, config, () => {
console.log('Docs ready')
})
Plugins must return a transform function with the following signature.
return function myCustomTransform (content, options)
/* Custom Transform Plugin example */
const merge = require('deepmerge')
module.exports = function customPlugin(pluginOptions) {
// set plugin defaults
const defaultOptions = {
addNewLine: false
}
const userOptions = pluginOptions || {}
const pluginConfig = merge(defaultOptions, userOptions)
// return the transform function
return function myCustomTransform (content, options) {
const newLine = (pluginConfig.addNewLine) ? '\n' : ''
const updatedContent = content + newLine
return updatedContent
}
}
View the raw file file and run
npm run docs to see this plugin run
This content is altered by the
pluginExample plugin registered in
examples/generate-readme.js
json file and converts it into a github flavored markdown table
View the raw source of this
README.md file to see the comment block and see how the
customTransform function in
examples/generate-readme.js works
This will replace all the contents of inside the comment DUDE
This was inspired by Kent C Dodds and jfmengels's all contributors cli project.
This section was generated by the cli config markdown.config.js file