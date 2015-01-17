openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ml

markdown-live

by Marcin Dziewulski
1.0.8 (see all)

Markdown preview with live update.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

341

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

markdown-live

Markdown preview with live update.

Contents

Screencasts

Installation

$ npm install -g markdown-live

Usage

To list all available options:

$ mdlive --help

To run with custom port and directory:

$ mdlive --port 1024 --dir [PATH]

To watch markdown files outside the current directory:

$ mdlive --file [, FILE]

To set another socket.io hostname:

$ mdlive --socket "http://127.0.0.1:8080"

CLI

USAGE: mdlive [OPTIONS]

OPTIONS:

  -h, --help         Show this message and exit.
  -d, --dir          Specifies the directory to find markdown files (default: current directory).
  -f, --file         Specifies markdown files to watch.
  -p, --port         Specifies the port to use (default: 2304).
  -v, --verbose      Provides debug messages.
  -s, --socket       Specifies the socket.io hostname or IP address (default: http://localhost)

AVAILABLE MARKDOWN EXTENSIONS:
  
  *.markdown
  *.mdown
  *.mkdn
  *.md
  *.mkd
  *.mdwn
  *.mdtxt
  *.mdtext

Contributions

  • Fork repository
  • Create feature- or bugfix-branch
  • Create pull request
  • Use Github Issues

Contact

Changelog

2015-01-17    1.0.8    added support for alternate filename extensions
                       added support for setting socket.io hostname  or IP address
2014-12-09    1.0.6    watch *.md files outside the current directory (option: --file)
2014-12-08    1.0.5    better code highlighting
2014-12-03    1.0.0    initial version

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Marcin Dziewulski

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial