Markdown preview with live update.

Contents

Screencasts

Installation

npm install -g markdown-live

Usage

To list all available options:

mdlive -- help

To run with custom port and directory:

mdlive --port 1024 --dir [PATH]

To watch markdown files outside the current directory:

mdlive --file [, FILE]

To set another socket.io hostname:

mdlive --socket "http://127.0.0.1:8080"

CLI

USAGE: mdlive [OPTIONS] OPTIONS: -h, --help Show this message and exit. -d, --dir Specifies the directory to find markdown files (default: current directory). -f, --file Specifies markdown files to watch. -p, --port Specifies the port to use (default: 2304). -v, --verbose Provides debug messages. -s, --socket Specifies the socket.io hostname or IP address (default: http://localhost)

AVAILABLE MARKDOWN EXTENSIONS: *.markdown *.mdown *.mkdn *.md *.mkd *.mdwn *.mdtxt *.mdtext

Contributions

Fork repository

Create feature- or bugfix-branch

Create pull request

Use Github Issues

Changelog

2015 -01 -17 1.0 .8 added support for alternate filename extensions added support for setting socket.io hostname or IP address 2014 -12 -09 1.0 .6 watch *.md files outside the current directory (option: --file) 2014 -12 -08 1.0 .5 better code highlighting 2014 -12 -03 1.0 .0 initial version

License