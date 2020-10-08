Markdown to json has yaml support and converts your markdown files to json so you can use them as a static api.
npm install markdown-json
markdown-json [OPTIONS] [ARGS]
Options:
-c, --config [STRING] settings file (Default is ./settings.json)
-D, --display BOOLEAN enable display mode
-d, --dist [STRING] output file directory (Default is ./dist/output.json)
-i, --ignore STRING ignore file pattern
-o, --deterministicOrder BOOLEAN enable deterministic output ordering
-p, --filePattern [STRING] file(s) directory (Default is **/*.md)
-P, --port [NUMBER] server port (Default is 3001)
-S, --server BOOLEAN enable server
-s, --src [STRING] file(s) directory (Default is ./)
-w, --cwd [STRING] work directory (Default is ./)
-h, --help display help and usage details
const markdownJson = require('markdown-json');
markdownJson(<settingsObj>) // => returns a Promise
Use a object with all settings or save as a json file
{
"name": "markdown-json",
"cwd": "./",
"src": "example/content/",
"filePattern": "**/*.md",
"ignore": "*(icon|input)*",
"dist": "example/output.json",
"metadata": true,
"server": true,
"port": 3001,
"deterministicOrder": false
}
markdown-json -c ~/app/my-app-settings.json
const markdownJson = require('markdown-json');
const settings = {
name: 'markdown-json',
cwd: './',
src: 'example/content/',
filePattern: '**/*.md',
ignore: "*(icon|input)*",
dist: 'example/output.json',
metadata: true,
server: false,
port: 3001,
deterministicOrder: false
};
markdownJson(settings).then((data) => {
console.log('data:', data);
}).catch((err) => {
console.log('error:', err);
})
---
section: Elements
title: icons
tags:
- icons
- base
---
# Icons
Our icons list still is empty :(
---
section: Elements
title: buttons
device:
- desktop
- mobile
styles:
- https://lalao.com/styles/structure.min.css
- https://lalao.com/styles/app.min.css
---
Follow some application examples of buttons
Types
============
## Base
Base button layout sample:
<button type="button" class="buy-button btn btn-success">
<span class="icon"></span>
<span class="text">Button</span>
</button>
\~~~scss
.btn-primary {
@include states(#1A75CE, #086B9C);
}
\~~~
\~~~html
<button type="button" class="buy-button btn btn-success">
<span class="icon"></span>
<span class="text">Button</span>
</button>
\~~~
{
"app": {
"config": "./settings.json",
"cwd": "./",
"src": "example/content/",
"filePattern": "**/*.md",
"dist": "example/output.json",
"name": "markdown-json",
"version": "0.0.1"
},
"data": [
{
"section": "Elements",
"title": "buttons",
"device": [
"desktop",
"mobile"
],
"styles": [
"https://lalao.com/styles/structure.min.css",
"https://lalao.com/styles/app.min.css"
],
"contents": "<p>Follow some application examples of buttons</p>\n<h1 id=\"types\">Types</h1>\n<h3 id=\"base\">Base</h3>\n<p>Base button layout sample:</p>\n<button type=\"button\" class=\"buy-button btn btn-success\">\n <span class=\"icon\"></span>\n <span class=\"text\">Button</span>\n</button>\n\n<pre><code class=\"lang-scss\">.btn-primary {\n @include states(#1A75CE, #086B9C);\n}\n</code></pre>\n<pre><code class=\"lang-html\"><button type="button" class="buy-button btn btn-success">\n <span class="icon"></span>\n <span class="text">Button</span>\n</button>\n</code></pre>\n",
"excerpt": "<p>Follow some application examples of buttons</p>",
"id": "buttons",
"meta": {
"relativePath": "content/buttons.html",
"createdAt": "2020-10-08T16:05:30.415Z",
"lastModified": "2020-10-08T16:05:14.452Z",
"size": 2095,
"formattedSize": "2.0 KB"
}
},
{
"section": "Elements",
"title": "icons",
"tags": [
"icons",
"base"
],
"contents": "<h1 id=\"icons\">Icons</h1>\n<p>Our icons list still is empty :(</p>\n",
"excerpt": "<p>Our icons list still is empty :(</p>",
"id": "icons",
"meta": {
"relativePath": "content/globals/js-utils.html",
"createdAt": "2019-08-27T18:01:33.747Z",
"lastModified": "2019-08-27T18:01:33.747Z",
"size": 331,
"formattedSize": "331 Bytes"
}
}
]
}