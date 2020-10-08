Markdown to json has yaml support and converts your markdown files to json so you can use them as a static api.

Installation

npm install markdown-json

Command line usage:

markdown-json [OPTIONS] [ARGS] Options: - c, --config [STRING] settings file (Default is ./settings.json) - D, --display BOOLEAN enable display mode - d, --dist [STRING] output file directory (Default is ./dist/output.json) - i, --ignore STRING ignore file pattern - o, --deterministicOrder BOOLEAN enable deterministic output ordering - p, --filePattern [STRING] file(s) directory (Default is ** /*.md) - P, --port [NUMBER] server port (Default is 3001) - S, --server BOOLEAN enable server - s, --src [STRING] file(s) directory (Default is ./) - w, --cwd [STRING] work directory (Default is ./) - h, --help display help and usage details

Require module usage:

const markdownJson = require ( 'markdown-json' ); markdownJson( < settingsObj > ) // => returns a Promise

Usage Example:

Settings example

Use a object with all settings or save as a json file

{ "name" : "markdown-json" , "cwd" : "./" , "src" : "example/content/" , "filePattern" : "**/*.md" , "ignore" : "*(icon|input)*" , "dist" : "example/output.json" , "metadata" : true , "server" : true , "port" : 3001 , "deterministicOrder" : false }

Call through command line example:

markdown- json -c ~/app/my-app-settings.json

Call through require module example:

const markdownJson = require ( 'markdown-json' ); const settings = { name : 'markdown-json' , cwd : './' , src : 'example/content/' , filePattern : '**/*.md' , ignore : "*(icon|input)*" , dist : 'example/output.json' , metadata : true , server : false , port : 3001 , deterministicOrder : false }; markdownJson(settings).then( ( data ) => { console .log( 'data:' , data); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log( 'error:' , err); })

Files input

File example 1

--- section: Elements title: icons tags: - icons - base --- # Icons Our icons list still is empty :(

File example 2

--- section: Elements title: buttons device: - desktop - mobile styles: - https://lalao.com/styles/structure.min.css - https://lalao.com/styles/app.min.css --- Follow some application examples of buttons Types ============ ## Base Base button layout sample: < button type = "button" class = "buy-button btn btn-success" > < span class = "icon" > </ span > < span class = "text" > Button </ span > </ button > \~~~scss .btn-primary { @include states(#1A75CE, #086B9C); } \~~~ \~~~html < button type = "button" class = "buy-button btn btn-success" > < span class = "icon" > </ span > < span class = "text" > Button </ span > </ button > \~~~

{ "app" : { "config" : "./settings.json" , "cwd" : "./" , "src" : "example/content/" , "filePattern" : "**/*.md" , "dist" : "example/output.json" , "name" : "markdown-json" , "version" : "0.0.1" }, "data" : [ { "section" : "Elements" , "title" : "buttons" , "device" : [ "desktop" , "mobile" ], "styles" : [ "https://lalao.com/styles/structure.min.css" , "https://lalao.com/styles/app.min.css" ], "contents" : "<p>Follow some application examples of buttons</p>

<h1 id=\"types\">Types</h1>

<h3 id=\"base\">Base</h3>

<p>Base button layout sample:</p>

<button type=\"button\" class=\"buy-button btn btn-success\">

<span class=\"icon\"></span>

<span class=\"text\">Button</span>

</button>



<pre><code class=\"lang-scss\">.btn-primary {

@include states(#1A75CE, #086B9C);

}

</code></pre>

<pre><code class=\"lang-html\"><button type="button" class="buy-button btn btn-success">

<span class="icon"></span>

<span class="text">Button</span>

</button>

</code></pre>

" , "excerpt" : "<p>Follow some application examples of buttons</p>" , "id" : "buttons" , "meta" : { "relativePath" : "content/buttons.html" , "createdAt" : "2020-10-08T16:05:30.415Z" , "lastModified" : "2020-10-08T16:05:14.452Z" , "size" : 2095 , "formattedSize" : "2.0 KB" } }, { "section" : "Elements" , "title" : "icons" , "tags" : [ "icons" , "base" ], "contents" : "<h1 id=\"icons\">Icons</h1>

<p>Our icons list still is empty :(</p>

" , "excerpt" : "<p>Our icons list still is empty :(</p>" , "id" : "icons" , "meta" : { "relativePath" : "content/globals/js-utils.html" , "createdAt" : "2019-08-27T18:01:33.747Z" , "lastModified" : "2019-08-27T18:01:33.747Z" , "size" : 331 , "formattedSize" : "331 Bytes" } } ] }

TODOS