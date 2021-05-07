The vue lib for markdown-it.
http://www.aqcoder.com/markdown
npm install markdown-it-vue
yarn install && yarn dev
open http://localhost:8080/
internal plugin list:
use
options property to sepcial the options of markdow-it and markdown-it-plugins.
<markdown-it-vue class="md-body" :content="content" :options="options" />
options: {
markdownIt: {
linkify: true
},
linkAttributes: {
attrs: {
target: '_blank',
rel: 'noopener'
}
}
}
more markdown-it options see https://markdown-it.github.io/markdown-it/.
amd default plugins options:
{
linkAttributes: {
attrs: {
target: '_blank',
rel: 'noopener'
}
},
katex: {
throwOnError: false,
errorColor: '#cc0000'
},
icons: 'font-awesome',
githubToc: {
tocFirstLevel: 2,
tocLastLevel: 3,
tocClassName: 'toc',
anchorLinkSymbol: '',
anchorLinkSpace: false,
anchorClassName: 'anchor',
anchorLinkSymbolClassName: 'octicon octicon-link'
},
mermaid: {
theme: 'default'
},
image: {
hAlign: 'left',
viewer: true
}
}
it can add your plugin to markdown-it-vue by the
use method.
this.$refs.myMarkdownItVue.use(MyMarkdownItPlugin)
PR for you lang wich you want.
![image size](https://http://www.aqcoder.com/ravenq-qr.png =50x50)
![image size](https://http://www.aqcoder.com/ravenq-qr.png =x50)
![image size](https://http://www.aqcoder.com/ravenq-qr.png =50x)
use echarts.simple to reduce the bundle size.
markdown-it-vue-light remove the mermaid chart to reduce the bundle size.
https://github.com/ravenq/markdown-it-vue/issues/24
for a small bundle size, it better to import the markdown-it-vue-light.
<template>
<div>
<markdown-it-vue class="md-body" :content="content" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import MarkdownItVue from 'markdown-it-vue'
import 'markdown-it-vue/dist/markdown-it-vue.css'
export default {
components: {
MarkdownItVue
},
data() {
return {
content: '# your markdown content'
}
}
}
</script>
the light model.
<template>
<div>
<markdown-it-vue-light class="md-body" :content="content" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import MarkdownItVueLight from 'markdown-it-vue/dist/markdown-it-vue-light.umd.min.js'
import 'markdown-it-vue/dist/markdown-it-vue-light.css'
export default {
components: {
MarkdownItVueLight
},
data() {
return {
content: '# your markdown content'
}
}
}
</script>