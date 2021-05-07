The vue lib for markdown-it.

Demo online

http://www.aqcoder.com/markdown

Install

npm install markdown-it-vue

Running Demo

yarn install && yarn dev

open http://localhost:8080/

Supports

Image size and Viewer

Official markdown syntax.

GFM TOC

GFM style

emoji

mermaid charts

Echarts simple only

Flowcharts.js

Subscript/Superscript

AsciiMath

info | error | warning message tip

Plugin list

markdown-it

markdown-it-emoji

markdown-it-sub

markdown-it-sup

markdown-it-footnote

markdown-it-deflist

markdown-it-abbr

markdown-it-ins

markdown-it-mark

markdown-it-katex

markdown-it-task-lists

markdown-it-highlight

markdown-it-latex

markdown-it-container

markdown-it-github-toc

markdown-it-source-map

markdown-it-link-attributes

internal plugin list:

markdown-it-image

markdown-it-font-awsome

markdown-it-link-attributes

markdown-it-highlight

markdown-it-plugin-echarts

markdown-it-plugin-mermaid

markdown-it-plugin-flowchart

Options

use options property to sepcial the options of markdow-it and markdown-it-plugins.

< markdown-it-vue class = "md-body" :content = "content" :options = "options" />

options: { markdownIt : { linkify : true }, linkAttributes : { attrs : { target : '_blank' , rel : 'noopener' } } }

more markdown-it options see https://markdown-it.github.io/markdown-it/.

amd default plugins options:

{ linkAttributes : { attrs : { target : '_blank' , rel : 'noopener' } }, katex : { throwOnError : false , errorColor : '#cc0000' }, icons : 'font-awesome' , githubToc : { tocFirstLevel : 2 , tocLastLevel : 3 , tocClassName : 'toc' , anchorLinkSymbol : '' , anchorLinkSpace : false , anchorClassName : 'anchor' , anchorLinkSymbolClassName : 'octicon octicon-link' }, mermaid : { theme : 'default' }, image : { hAlign : 'left' , viewer : true } }

More plugins

it can add your plugin to markdown-it-vue by the use method.

this .$refs.myMarkdownItVue.use(MyMarkdownItPlugin)

support hilight lang

PR for you lang wich you want.

html

json

css

shell

bash

C

Java

Python

C++

C#

PHP

SQL

R

Swift

Go

MATLAB

Ruby

Perl

Objective-C

Rust

Dart

Delphi

D

Kotlin

Scala

SAS

Lisp

Lua

Ada

Fortran

PowerShell

VBScript

VBscript-html

Groovy

Julia

Julia-repl

LabVIEW

Haskell

ActionScript

Scheme

TypeScript

F#

Prolog

Erlang

image size

![ image size ]( https://http://www.aqcoder.com/ravenq-qr.png =50x50 ) ![ image size ]( https://http://www.aqcoder.com/ravenq-qr.png =x50 ) ![ image size ]( https://http://www.aqcoder.com/ravenq-qr.png =50x )

about echarts

use echarts.simple to reduce the bundle size.

markdown-it-vue-light remove the mermaid chart to reduce the bundle size.

https://github.com/ravenq/markdown-it-vue/issues/24

for a small bundle size, it better to import the markdown-it-vue-light.

Usage

<template> <div> <markdown-it-vue class="md-body" :content="content" /> </div> </template> <script> import MarkdownItVue from 'markdown-it-vue' import 'markdown-it-vue/dist/markdown-it-vue.css' export default { components: { MarkdownItVue }, data() { return { content: '# your markdown content' } } } </script>

the light model.

<template> <div> <markdown-it-vue-light class="md-body" :content="content" /> </div> </template> <script> import MarkdownItVueLight from 'markdown-it-vue/dist/markdown-it-vue-light.umd.min.js' import 'markdown-it-vue/dist/markdown-it-vue-light.css' export default { components: { MarkdownItVueLight }, data() { return { content: '# your markdown content' } } } </script>

ScreenShot

License

MIT