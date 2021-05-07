openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
miv

markdown-it-vue

by fanliwen
1.1.6 (see all)

The vue lib for markdown-it.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

260

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

24

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

markdown-it-vue

Build Status

The vue lib for markdown-it.

Demo online

http://www.aqcoder.com/markdown

Install

npm install markdown-it-vue

Running Demo

yarn install && yarn dev

open http://localhost:8080/

Supports

  • Image size and Viewer
  • Official markdown syntax.
  • GFM TOC
  • GFM style
  • emoji
  • mermaid charts
  • Echarts simple only
  • Flowcharts.js
  • Subscript/Superscript
  • AsciiMath
  • info | error | warning message tip

Plugin list

  • markdown-it
  • markdown-it-emoji
  • markdown-it-sub
  • markdown-it-sup
  • markdown-it-footnote
  • markdown-it-deflist
  • markdown-it-abbr
  • markdown-it-ins
  • markdown-it-mark
  • markdown-it-katex
  • markdown-it-task-lists
  • markdown-it-highlight
  • markdown-it-latex
  • markdown-it-container
  • markdown-it-github-toc
  • markdown-it-source-map
  • markdown-it-link-attributes

internal plugin list:

  • markdown-it-image
  • markdown-it-font-awsome
  • markdown-it-link-attributes
  • markdown-it-highlight
  • markdown-it-plugin-echarts
  • markdown-it-plugin-mermaid
  • markdown-it-plugin-flowchart

Options

use options property to sepcial the options of markdow-it and markdown-it-plugins.

<markdown-it-vue class="md-body" :content="content" :options="options" />

options: {
  markdownIt: {
    linkify: true
  },
  linkAttributes: {
    attrs: {
      target: '_blank',
      rel: 'noopener'
    }
  }
}

more markdown-it options see https://markdown-it.github.io/markdown-it/.

amd default plugins options:

{
  linkAttributes: {
    attrs: {
      target: '_blank',
      rel: 'noopener'
    }
  },
  katex: {
    throwOnError: false,
    errorColor: '#cc0000'
  },
  icons: 'font-awesome',
  githubToc: {
    tocFirstLevel: 2,
    tocLastLevel: 3,
    tocClassName: 'toc',
    anchorLinkSymbol: '',
    anchorLinkSpace: false,
    anchorClassName: 'anchor',
    anchorLinkSymbolClassName: 'octicon octicon-link'
  },
  mermaid: {
    theme: 'default'
  },
  image: {
    hAlign: 'left',
    viewer: true
  }
}

More plugins

it can add your plugin to markdown-it-vue by the use method.

this.$refs.myMarkdownItVue.use(MyMarkdownItPlugin)

support hilight lang

PR for you lang wich you want.

  • html
  • json
  • css
  • shell
  • bash
  • C
  • Java
  • Python
  • C++
  • C#
  • PHP
  • SQL
  • R
  • Swift
  • Go
  • MATLAB
  • Ruby
  • Perl
  • Objective-C
  • Rust
  • Dart
  • Delphi
  • D
  • Kotlin
  • Scala
  • SAS
  • Lisp
  • Lua
  • Ada
  • Fortran
  • PowerShell
  • VBScript
  • VBscript-html
  • Groovy
  • Julia
  • Julia-repl
  • LabVIEW
  • Haskell
  • ActionScript
  • Scheme
  • TypeScript
  • F#
  • Prolog
  • Erlang

image size

![image size](https://http://www.aqcoder.com/ravenq-qr.png =50x50)
![image size](https://http://www.aqcoder.com/ravenq-qr.png =x50)
![image size](https://http://www.aqcoder.com/ravenq-qr.png =50x)

about echarts

use echarts.simple to reduce the bundle size.

markdown-it-vue-light

markdown-it-vue-light remove the mermaid chart to reduce the bundle size.

https://github.com/ravenq/markdown-it-vue/issues/24

for a small bundle size, it better to import the markdown-it-vue-light.

Usage

<template>
  <div>
    <markdown-it-vue class="md-body" :content="content" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import MarkdownItVue from 'markdown-it-vue'
import 'markdown-it-vue/dist/markdown-it-vue.css'
export default {
  components: {
    MarkdownItVue
  },
  data() {
    return {
      content: '# your markdown content'
    }
  }
}
</script>

the light model.

<template>
  <div>
    <markdown-it-vue-light class="md-body" :content="content" />
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import MarkdownItVueLight from 'markdown-it-vue/dist/markdown-it-vue-light.umd.min.js'
import 'markdown-it-vue/dist/markdown-it-vue-light.css'
export default {
  components: {
    MarkdownItVueLight
  },
  data() {
    return {
      content: '# your markdown content'
    }
  }
}
</script>

ScreenShot

markdown-it-vue

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial