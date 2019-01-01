markdown-it plugin to add toc and anchor links in headings
$ yarn add markdown-it-toc-and-anchor
import markdownIt from "markdown-it"
import markdownItTocAndAnchor from "markdown-it-toc-and-anchor"
markdownIt({
html: true,
linkify: true,
typographer: true,
})
.use(markdownItTocAndAnchor, {
// ...options
})
.render(md)
var markdownIt = require('markdown-it'),
markdownItTocAndAnchor = require('markdown-it-toc-and-anchor').default;
markdownIt({
html: true,
linkify: true,
typographer: true,
})
.use(markdownItTocAndAnchor, {
// ...options
})
.render(md)
ℹ️ Note that the 'default' property has to be used when requiring this plugin, this is due to the use of Babel 6 now making ES6 compliant exports (Misunderstanding ES6 Modules, Upgrading Babel, Tears, and a Solution )
toc
(default:
true)
Allows you to enable/disable the toc transformation of
@[toc]
tocClassName
(default:
"markdownIt-TOC")
Option to customize html class of the
<ul> wrapping the toc. If no class is wanted set to
null.
tocFirstLevel
(default:
1)
Allows you to skip some heading level. Example: use 2 if you want to skip
<h1>
from the TOC.
tocLastLevel
(default:
6)
Allows you to skip some heading level. Example: use 5 if you want to skip
<h6>
from the TOC.
tocCallback
(default:
null)
Allows you to get toc contents externally by executing a callback function returning toc elements, in addition / instead of using @[toc] tag in content. Example :
markdownIt({
html: true,
linkify: true,
typographer: true,
})
.use(markdownItTocAndAnchor, {
tocCallback: function(tocMarkdown, tocArray, tocHtml) {
console.log(tocHtml)
}
})
.render(md)
To allow callback to be more flexible, this option is also available in global markdown-it options, and in render environment. Example :
var mdIt = markdownIt({
html: true,
linkify: true,
typographer: true,
})
.use(markdownItTocAndAnchor)
....
mdIt.set({
tocCallback: function(tocMarkdown, tocArray, tocHtml) {
console.log(tocHtml)
}
})
.render(md)
var mdIt = markdownIt({
html: true,
linkify: true,
typographer: true,
})
.use(markdownItTocAndAnchor)
....
mdIt
.render(md, {
tocCallback: function(tocMarkdown, tocArray, tocHtml) {
console.log(tocHtml)
}
})
anchorLink
(default:
true)
Allows you to enable/disable the anchor link in the headings
anchorLinkSymbol
(default:
"#")
Allows you to customize the anchor link symbol
anchorLinkSpace
(default:
true)
Allows you to enable/disable inserting a space between the anchor link and heading.
anchorLinkSymbolClassName
(default:
null)
Allows you to customize the anchor link symbol class name. If not null, symbol will be rendered as
<span class="anchorLinkSymbolClassName">anchorLinkSymbol</span>.
anchorLinkBefore
(default:
true)
Allows you to prepend/append the anchor link in the headings
anchorLinkPrefix
(default:
undefined)
Allows you to add a prefix to the generated header ids, e.g.
section-.
anchorClassName
(default:
"markdownIt-Anchor")
Allows you to customize the anchor link class. If no class is wanted set to
null.
wrapHeadingTextInAnchor
(default:
false)
Makes the entire heading into the anchor link (takes precedence over
anchorLinkSymbol and
anchorLinkBefore)
resetIds
(default:
true)
Allows you to reset (or not) ids incrementation. Use it if you will have multiple documents on the same page.
slugify
(default: uses the
uslug package)
Allows you to customize the slug function that create ids from string.
Ex:
// ...
slugify : string => `/some/prefix/${string.replace(/(\/| |')/g, "_")}`
// ...
