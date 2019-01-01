markdown-it plugin to add toc and anchor links in headings

Installation

yarn add markdown-it-toc-and-anchor

Usage

ES6

import markdownIt from "markdown-it" import markdownItTocAndAnchor from "markdown-it-toc-and-anchor" markdownIt({ html : true , linkify : true , typographer : true , }) .use(markdownItTocAndAnchor, { }) .render(md)

ES5 / CommonJS

var markdownIt = require ( 'markdown-it' ), markdownItTocAndAnchor = require ( 'markdown-it-toc-and-anchor' ).default; markdownIt({ html : true , linkify : true , typographer : true , }) .use(markdownItTocAndAnchor, { }) .render(md)

ℹ️ Note that the 'default' property has to be used when requiring this plugin, this is due to the use of Babel 6 now making ES6 compliant exports (Misunderstanding ES6 Modules, Upgrading Babel, Tears, and a Solution )

Options

toc

(default: true )

Allows you to enable/disable the toc transformation of @[toc]

tocClassName

(default: "markdownIt-TOC" )

Option to customize html class of the <ul> wrapping the toc. If no class is wanted set to null .

tocFirstLevel

(default: 1 )

Allows you to skip some heading level. Example: use 2 if you want to skip <h1> from the TOC.

tocLastLevel

(default: 6 )

Allows you to skip some heading level. Example: use 5 if you want to skip <h6> from the TOC.

tocCallback

(default: null )

Allows you to get toc contents externally by executing a callback function returning toc elements, in addition / instead of using @[toc] tag in content. Example :

markdownIt ({ html : true, linkify: true, typographer: true, }) .use ( markdownItTocAndAnchor , { tocCallback : function (tocMarkdown, tocArray, tocHtml) { console. log (tocHtml) } }) .render ( md )

To allow callback to be more flexible, this option is also available in global markdown-it options, and in render environment. Example :

Callback in global markdown-it options

var mdIt = markdownIt({ html: true , linkify: true , typographer: true , }) .use(markdownItTocAndAnchor) .... mdIt.set({ tocCallback: function(tocMarkdown, tocArray, tocHtml) { console.log(tocHtml) } }) .render(md)

Callback in render environment

var mdIt = markdownIt({ html: true , linkify: true , typographer: true , }) .use(markdownItTocAndAnchor) .... mdIt .render(md, { tocCallback: function(tocMarkdown, tocArray, tocHtml) { console.log(tocHtml) } })

anchorLink

(default: true )

Allows you to enable/disable the anchor link in the headings

(default: "#" )

Allows you to customize the anchor link symbol

(default: true )

Allows you to enable/disable inserting a space between the anchor link and heading.

(default: null )

Allows you to customize the anchor link symbol class name. If not null, symbol will be rendered as <span class="anchorLinkSymbolClassName">anchorLinkSymbol</span> .

anchorLinkBefore

(default: true )

Allows you to prepend/append the anchor link in the headings

anchorLinkPrefix

(default: undefined )

Allows you to add a prefix to the generated header ids, e.g. section- .

anchorClassName

(default: "markdownIt-Anchor" )

Allows you to customize the anchor link class. If no class is wanted set to null .

wrapHeadingTextInAnchor

(default: false )

Makes the entire heading into the anchor link (takes precedence over anchorLinkSymbol and anchorLinkBefore )

resetIds

(default: true )

Allows you to reset (or not) ids incrementation. Use it if you will have multiple documents on the same page.

slugify

(default: uses the uslug package)

Allows you to customize the slug function that create ids from string.

Ex:

slugify : string => `/some/prefix/ ${string.replace( /(\/| |')/g , "_" )} `

CONTRIBUTING