openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mit

markdown-it-toc-and-anchor

by Mehdi Lahlou
4.2.0 (see all)

markdown-it plugin to add a toc and anchor links in headings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.4K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

markdown-it-toc-and-anchor

circleci AppVeyor Build Status Version Coverage Status Dependency Status Greenkeeper badge

markdown-it plugin to add toc and anchor links in headings

Installation

$ yarn add markdown-it-toc-and-anchor

Usage

ES6

import markdownIt from "markdown-it"
import markdownItTocAndAnchor from "markdown-it-toc-and-anchor"

markdownIt({
    html: true,
    linkify: true,
    typographer: true,
  })
    .use(markdownItTocAndAnchor, {
      // ...options
    })
    .render(md)

ES5 / CommonJS

var markdownIt = require('markdown-it'),
    markdownItTocAndAnchor = require('markdown-it-toc-and-anchor').default;

markdownIt({
    html: true,
    linkify: true,
    typographer: true,
  })
    .use(markdownItTocAndAnchor, {
      // ...options
    })
    .render(md)

ℹ️ Note that the 'default' property has to be used when requiring this plugin, this is due to the use of Babel 6 now making ES6 compliant exports (Misunderstanding ES6 Modules, Upgrading Babel, Tears, and a Solution )

Options

toc

(default: true)

Allows you to enable/disable the toc transformation of @[toc]

tocClassName

(default: "markdownIt-TOC")

Option to customize html class of the <ul> wrapping the toc. If no class is wanted set to null.

tocFirstLevel

(default: 1)

Allows you to skip some heading level. Example: use 2 if you want to skip <h1> from the TOC.

tocLastLevel

(default: 6)

Allows you to skip some heading level. Example: use 5 if you want to skip <h6> from the TOC.

tocCallback

(default: null)

Allows you to get toc contents externally by executing a callback function returning toc elements, in addition / instead of using @[toc] tag in content. Example :

  markdownIt({
    html: true,
    linkify: true,
    typographer: true,
  })
    .use(markdownItTocAndAnchor, {
      tocCallback: function(tocMarkdown, tocArray, tocHtml) {
        console.log(tocHtml)
      }
    })
    .render(md)

To allow callback to be more flexible, this option is also available in global markdown-it options, and in render environment. Example :

Callback in global markdown-it options
  var mdIt = markdownIt({
    html: true,
    linkify: true,
    typographer: true,
  })
    .use(markdownItTocAndAnchor)

  ....

  mdIt.set({
    tocCallback: function(tocMarkdown, tocArray, tocHtml) {
      console.log(tocHtml)
    }
  })
    .render(md)
Callback in render environment
  var mdIt = markdownIt({
    html: true,
    linkify: true,
    typographer: true,
  })
    .use(markdownItTocAndAnchor)

  ....

  mdIt
    .render(md, {
      tocCallback: function(tocMarkdown, tocArray, tocHtml) {
        console.log(tocHtml)
      }
    })

(default: true)

Allows you to enable/disable the anchor link in the headings

anchorLinkSymbol

(default: "#")

Allows you to customize the anchor link symbol

anchorLinkSpace

(default: true)

Allows you to enable/disable inserting a space between the anchor link and heading.

anchorLinkSymbolClassName

(default: null)

Allows you to customize the anchor link symbol class name. If not null, symbol will be rendered as <span class="anchorLinkSymbolClassName">anchorLinkSymbol</span>.

anchorLinkBefore

(default: true)

Allows you to prepend/append the anchor link in the headings

anchorLinkPrefix

(default: undefined)

Allows you to add a prefix to the generated header ids, e.g. section-.

anchorClassName

(default: "markdownIt-Anchor")

Allows you to customize the anchor link class. If no class is wanted set to null.

wrapHeadingTextInAnchor

(default: false)

Makes the entire heading into the anchor link (takes precedence over anchorLinkSymbol and anchorLinkBefore)

resetIds

(default: true)

Allows you to reset (or not) ids incrementation. Use it if you will have multiple documents on the same page.

slugify

(default: uses the uslug package)

Allows you to customize the slug function that create ids from string.

Ex:

   // ...
   slugify : string => `/some/prefix/${string.replace(/(\/| |')/g, "_")}`
   // ...

CONTRIBUTING

  • ⇄ Pull requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.
  • For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
  • Pull requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests ($ npm test).

CHANGELOG

LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial