mit

markdown-it-texmath

by Stefan Goessner
0.9.6 (see all)

Support TeX math equations with your Markdown documents.

Readme

markdown-it-texmath

markdown-it-texmath

Add TeX math equations to your Markdown documents rendered by markdown-it parser. KaTeX is used as a fast math renderer.

Features

Simplify the process of authoring markdown documents containing math formulas. This extension is a comfortable tool for scientists, engineers and students with markdown as their first choice document format.

  • Macro support
  • Simple formula numbering
  • Inline math with tables, lists and blockquote.
  • User setting delimiters:
    • 'dollars' (default)
      • inline: $...$ or $$...$$
      • display: $$...$$
      • display + equation number: $$...$$ (1)
    • 'brackets'
      • inline: \(...\)
      • display: \[...\]
      • display + equation number: \[...\] (1)
    • 'doxygen'
      • inline: \f$...$\f
      • display: \f[...\f]
      • display + equation number: \f[...\f] (1)
    • 'gitlab'
      • inline: $`...`$
      • display: ```math ... ```
      • display + equation number: ```math ... ``` (1)
    • 'julia'
      • inline: $...$ or ``...``
      • display: ```math ... ```
      • display + equation number: ```math ... ``` (1)
    • 'kramdown'
      • inline: $$...$$
      • display: $$...$$
      • display + equation number: $$...$$ (1)

Show me

View a test table.

try it out ...

Use with node.js

Install the extension. Verify having markdown-it and katex already installed .

npm install markdown-it-texmath

Use it with JavaScript.

const tm = require('markdown-it-texmath');
const md = require('markdown-it')({html:true})
                  .use(tm, { engine: require('katex'),
                             delimiters: 'dollars',
                             katexOptions: { macros: {"\\RR": "\\mathbb{R}"} } });
const str = "Euler\'s identity $e^{i\\pi}+1=0$ is a beautiful formula in $\\RR^2$.";

md.render(str);

Use in Browser

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
  <meta charset='utf-8'>
  <link  rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/katex/dist/katex.min.css">
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="../css/texmath.css">
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/markdown-it/dist/markdown-it.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/katex/dist/katex.min.js"></script>
  <script src="../texmath.js"></script>
  <title>test</title>
</head>
<body>
  <div id="out"></div>
  <script>
    const str = `"Euler\'s identity $e^{i\\pi}+1=0$ is a beautiful formula in $\\RR^2$."`
    document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => {
        const md = markdownit({html:true})
                      .use(texmath, { engine: katex,
                                      delimiters: 'dollars',
                                      katexOptions: { macros: {"\\RR": "\\mathbb{R}"} } } );
        out.innerHTML = md.render(str);
    })
  </script>
</body>
</html>

CDN

Use following links for texmath.js and texmath.css

  • https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/markdown-it-texmath/texmath.min.js
  • https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/markdown-it-texmath/css/texmath.min.css

Dependencies

  • markdown-it: Markdown parser done right. Fast and easy to extend.
  • katex: This is where credits for fast rendering TeX math in HTML go to.

ToDo

nothing yet

FAQ

  • Support of inline syntax of display math ?

    • Inline syntax of display math with dollars mode is supported starting from version "0.7.0". So 'This formula $$a+b=c$$ will result in display math presentation', i.e. gets displayed on a separate line. For true inline math use $..$ mode like before.

  • Multiline diplay math in blockquote block possible ?

    • Display math inside of blockquote blocks is able to span multiple lines with version "0.7.3".

  • markdown-it-texmath with React Native does not work, why ?

    • markdown-it-texmath is using regular expressions with y (sticky) property and cannot avoid this. The use of the y flag in regular expressions means the plugin is not compatible with React Native (which as of now doesn't support it and throws an error Invalid flags supplied to RegExp constructor).

  • Why doesn't markdown-it-texmath work with other engines ?

    • markdown-it-texmath is a personal project of mine. As it does very well with KaTeX what I want it to do, I offer it to the public as an open source plugin. I do not have time or interest to integrate other math engines. But if someone wants to help here out, pull requests are always welcome.

CHANGELOG

[0.9.6] on November 16, 2021

  • Small bug in 'dollars' inline-display-mode regex fixed.

[0.9.5] on November 12, 2021

  • More Optimization done with the 'dollars' regexes.

[0.9.4] on November 12, 2021

  • Optimizing the 'dollars' regexes. Thanks to Erik Demaine.
  • Adding 'doxygen' delimiters support. (#31). Thanks to arwedus.

[0.9.3] on October 28, 2021

  • Fixing newline bug in 'dollars' regexes. (#32).

[0.9.2] on October 27, 2021

  • Fixing disability to include escaped dollar when using dollars delimiters (#32).

[0.9.1] on July 02, 2021

  • potential XSS vulnerability with equation numbers fixed (#29).

[0.9.0] on May 26, 2021

  • KaTeX options {katexOptions:...} within markdown-it-texmath options are directly handed over to katex. See KaTeX options. Thanks to Kirill for pull request.
  • Potential error message XSS vulnerability fixed. Thanks to CatNose.
  • Using new boolean markdown-it-texmath outerSpace option, inline rules dollars explicitly require surrounding spaces when set to true (default is false for backwards compatibility). This is primarily a guard against misinterpreting single $'s in normal markdown text.
  • Update to KaTeX version 0.13.11.

[0.8.0] on July 10, 2020

  • Infinite loop bug with gitlab mode and display math inside blockquote section removed.
  • Fundamental redesign of display math implementation.
  • Update to KaTeX version 0.12.0.

[0.7.2] on June 22, 2020

  • Regex bug with gitlab mode removed.

[0.7.0] on June 14, 2020

  • Experimental pandoc mode removed. Enhanced dollars mode now does, what pandoc mode was requiring.
  • With dollars mode inline math expression $$..$$ will result in display math presentation now. Adding equation numbers $$..$$(1) is not supported in inline syntax.
  • Significant code redesign and regular expression optimization results in more compact code and performance gain ... not measured though.
  • Bug with display math inside of blockquote blocks removed.

[0.6.9] on June 11, 2020

  • Now display math inside of blockquote blocks can span multiple lines, provided that every line starts with a > character.
  • Possible cause of [blockquote bug(https://github.com/goessner/mdmath/issues/50)] presumably eliminated.
  • Update to markdown-it version 11.0.0

[0.6.7] on April 29, 2020

[0.6.6] on April 07, 2020

  • Removed a small bug in activation method.

[0.6.5] on April 05, 2020

  • Hand instance of katex over to markdown-it-texmath using options.engine object. Works with node.js and browsers. With node.js options.engine entry { engine:'katex' } as a string also works.
  • As a consequence of the topic before, the use method of markdown-it-texmath is deprecated now.
  • Add beta support for Pandoc syntax on request. Here waiting for test results.
  • Using jsdelivr as cdn from now on.

[0.6.0] on October 04, 2019

[0.5.5] on February 07, 2019

[0.5.4] on January 20, 2019

[0.5.3] on November 11, 2018

[0.5.2] on September 07, 2018

[0.5.0] on August 15, 2018

  • Fatal blockquote bug investigated. Implemented workaround to vscode bug, which has finally gone with vscode 1.26.0 .

[0.4.6] on January 05, 2018

  • Escaped underscore bug removed.

[0.4.5] on November 06, 2017

  • Backslash bug removed.

[0.4.4] on September 27, 2017

  • Modifying the block mode regular expression with gitlab delimiters, so removing the newline bug.

License

markdown-it-texmath is licensed under the MIT License

© Stefan Gössner

