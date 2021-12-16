Add TeX math equations to your Markdown documents rendered by markdown-it parser. KaTeX is used as a fast math renderer.
Simplify the process of authoring markdown documents containing math formulas. This extension is a comfortable tool for scientists, engineers and students with markdown as their first choice document format.
'dollars' (default)
$...$ or
$$...$$
$$...$$
$$...$$ (1)
'brackets'
\(...\)
\[...\]
\[...\] (1)
'doxygen'
\f$...$\f
\f[...\f]
\f[...\f] (1)
'gitlab'
$`...`$
```math ... ```
```math ... ``` (1)
'julia'
$...$ or
``...``
```math ... ```
```math ... ``` (1)
'kramdown'
$$...$$
$$...$$
$$...$$ (1)
View a test table.
node.js
Install the extension. Verify having
markdown-it and
katex already installed .
npm install markdown-it-texmath
Use it with JavaScript.
const tm = require('markdown-it-texmath');
const md = require('markdown-it')({html:true})
.use(tm, { engine: require('katex'),
delimiters: 'dollars',
katexOptions: { macros: {"\\RR": "\\mathbb{R}"} } });
const str = "Euler\'s identity $e^{i\\pi}+1=0$ is a beautiful formula in $\\RR^2$.";
md.render(str);
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset='utf-8'>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/katex/dist/katex.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="../css/texmath.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/markdown-it/dist/markdown-it.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/katex/dist/katex.min.js"></script>
<script src="../texmath.js"></script>
<title>test</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="out"></div>
<script>
const str = `"Euler\'s identity $e^{i\\pi}+1=0$ is a beautiful formula in $\\RR^2$."`
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => {
const md = markdownit({html:true})
.use(texmath, { engine: katex,
delimiters: 'dollars',
katexOptions: { macros: {"\\RR": "\\mathbb{R}"} } } );
out.innerHTML = md.render(str);
})
</script>
</body>
</html>
Use following links for
texmath.js and
texmath.css
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/markdown-it-texmath/texmath.min.js
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/markdown-it-texmath/css/texmath.min.css
markdown-it: Markdown parser done right. Fast and easy to extend.
katex: This is where credits for fast rendering TeX math in HTML go to.
nothing yet
Support of inline syntax of display math ?
dollars mode is supported starting from version "0.7.0". So
'This formula $$a+b=c$$ will result in display math presentation', i.e. gets displayed on a separate line. For true inline math use
$..$ mode like before.
Multiline diplay math in
blockquote block possible ?
blockquote blocks is able to span multiple lines with version "0.7.3".
markdown-it-texmath with React Native does not work, why ?
markdown-it-texmath is using regular expressions with
y (sticky) property and cannot avoid this. The use of the
y flag in regular expressions means the plugin is not compatible with React Native (which as of now doesn't support it and throws an error
Invalid flags supplied to RegExp constructor).
Why doesn't
markdown-it-texmath work with other engines ?
markdown-it-texmath is a personal project of mine. As it does very well with KaTeX what I want it to do, I offer it to the public as an open source plugin. I do not have time or interest to integrate other math engines.
But if someone wants to help here out, pull requests are always welcome.
{katexOptions:...} within markdown-it-texmath options are directly handed over to katex. See KaTeX options. Thanks to Kirill for pull request.
outerSpace option, inline rules
dollars explicitly require surrounding spaces when set to
true (default is
false for backwards compatibility). This is primarily a guard against misinterpreting single
$'s in normal markdown text.
gitlab mode and display math inside
blockquote section removed.
gitlab mode removed.
pandoc mode removed. Enhanced
dollars mode now does, what
pandoc mode was requiring.
dollars mode inline math expression
$$..$$ will result in display math presentation now. Adding equation numbers
$$..$$(1) is not supported in inline syntax.
blockquote blocks removed.
blockquote blocks can span multiple lines, provided that every line starts with a
> character.
markdown-it version 11.0.0
katex over to
markdown-it-texmath using
options.engine object. Works with
node.js and browsers. With
node.js
options.engine entry
{ engine:'katex' } as a string also works.
use method of
markdown-it-texmath is deprecated now.
block mode regular expression with
gitlab delimiters, so removing the
newline bug.
markdown-it-texmath is licensed under the MIT License