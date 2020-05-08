This is a plugin to provide ansi terminal output for markdown-it. It is heavily inspired by marked-terminal, a terminal renderer for the marked library.
This library is not officially supported by markdown-it.
npm install markdown-it markdown-it-terminal
markdown-it provides a method for extending it with plugins.
var markdown = require('markdown-it');
var terminal = require('markdown-it-terminal');
markdown.use(terminal);
You can override the default options if you choose.
var styles = require('ansi-styles');
var markdown = require('markdown-it');
var terminal = require('markdown-it-terminal');
var options = {
styleOptions: {
code: styles.green
}
}
markdown.use(terminal, options);
// inline code now prints in green instead of the default yellow
markdown-it-terminal takes several options, most of which are to override existing defaults.
var options = {
styleOptions:{},
highlight: require('cardinal').highlight,
unescape: true,
indent: ' '
}
Styles are defined per token, and make use of the
ansi-styles library, which provides a number of open and close values for ansi codes.
In the most basic implementation, you can simply provide a supported style like so:
var styles = require('ansi-styles');
var options = {
styleOptions: {
code: styles.green
}
}
markdown-it-terminal exposes a utility method to build compound styles, using an array of style names (must be supported by
ansi-styles).
var styles = require('ansi-styles');
var terminal = require('markdown-it-terminal');
var options = {
styleOptions: {
code: terminal.compoundStyle(['green','underline'])
}
}
The following tokens can be overridden through styleOptions:
Highlight function to parse code blocks. Should be a function that takes a string and outputs a formatted string.
Unescape content,
true by default.
Indent all content under a heading (
h1..
h6) using this string. With
indent: ' ' (two spaces):
|Markdown
|Rendered
# Heading 1
Heading 1
markdown-it-terminal uses the cardinal library
for code highlight support by default.
Because ansi is not supported on cmd.exe,
markdown-it-terminal only works on Windows shells with ansi support.