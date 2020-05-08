This is a plugin to provide ansi terminal output for markdown-it. It is heavily inspired by marked-terminal, a terminal renderer for the marked library.

This library is not officially supported by markdown-it.

Install

npm install markdown-it markdown-it-terminal

Usage

markdown-it provides a method for extending it with plugins.

var markdown = require ( 'markdown-it' ); var terminal = require ( 'markdown-it-terminal' ); markdown.use(terminal);

You can override the default options if you choose.

var styles = require ( 'ansi-styles' ); var markdown = require ( 'markdown-it' ); var terminal = require ( 'markdown-it-terminal' ); var options = { styleOptions : { code : styles.green } } markdown.use(terminal, options);

Options

markdown-it-terminal takes several options, most of which are to override existing defaults.

var options = { styleOptions :{}, highlight : require ( 'cardinal' ).highlight, unescape : true , indent : ' ' }

styleOptions

Styles are defined per token, and make use of the ansi-styles library, which provides a number of open and close values for ansi codes.

In the most basic implementation, you can simply provide a supported style like so:

var styles = require ( 'ansi-styles' ); var options = { styleOptions : { code : styles.green } }

markdown-it-terminal exposes a utility method to build compound styles, using an array of style names (must be supported by ansi-styles ).

var styles = require ( 'ansi-styles' ); var terminal = require ( 'markdown-it-terminal' ); var options = { styleOptions : { code : terminal.compoundStyle([ 'green' , 'underline' ]) } }

The following tokens can be overridden through styleOptions:

code

blockquote

html

heading

firstHeading

hr

listitem

table

paragraph

strong

em

codespan

del

link

href

highlight

Highlight function to parse code blocks. Should be a function that takes a string and outputs a formatted string.

unescape

Unescape content, true by default.

indent

Indent all content under a heading ( h1 .. h6 ) using this string. With indent: ' ' (two spaces):

Markdown Rendered # Heading 1

## Heading 2

Some stuff indented twice

#

Only indented once Heading 1

Heading 2

Some stuff indented twice



Only indented once

Highlighting

markdown-it-terminal uses the cardinal library for code highlight support by default.

Windows Support