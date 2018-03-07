A markdown-it plugin to create GitHub-style task lists

What it does

Builds task/todo lists out of markdown lists with items starting with [ ] or [x] .

or . Nothing else

Why is this useful?

When you have markdown documentation with checklists, rendering HTML checkboxes out of the list items looks nicer than the raw square brackets.

Installation

npm install markdown-it-task-lists

Usage

Use it the same as a normal markdown-it plugin:

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' ); var taskLists = require ( 'markdown-it-task-lists' ); var parser = md().use(taskLists); var result = parser.render(...);

The rendered checkboxes are disabled; to change this, pass a truthy value into the enabled property of the plugin options:

var parser = md().use(taskLists, { enabled : true });

If you'd like to wrap the rendered list items in a <label> element for UX purposes, pass a truthy value to the label property of the plugin options:

var parser = md().use(taskLists, { label : true });

To add the label after the checkbox pass a truthy value to labelAfter property:

var parser = md().use(taskLists, { label : true , labelAfter : true });

Note: This option does require the label option to be truthy.

The options can be combined, of course.

Browser Usage

If you use one of the versions of this module available in dist/ directly in a browser by including it with a <script> element, it will be available globally in window.markdownitTaskLists .

Tests

npm install npm test

License

ISC