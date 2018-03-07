A markdown-it plugin to create GitHub-style task lists
[ ] or
[x].
When you have markdown documentation with checklists, rendering HTML checkboxes out of the list items looks nicer than the raw square brackets.
npm install markdown-it-task-lists
Use it the same as a normal markdown-it plugin:
var md = require('markdown-it');
var taskLists = require('markdown-it-task-lists');
var parser = md().use(taskLists);
var result = parser.render(...); // markdown string containing task list items
The rendered checkboxes are disabled; to change this, pass a truthy value into
the
enabled property of the plugin options:
var parser = md().use(taskLists, {enabled: true});
If you'd like to wrap the rendered list items in a
<label> element for UX
purposes, pass a truthy value to the
label property of the plugin options:
var parser = md().use(taskLists, {label: true});
To add the label after the checkbox pass a truthy value to
labelAfter property:
var parser = md().use(taskLists, {label: true, labelAfter: true});
Note: This option does require the
label option to be truthy.
The options can be combined, of course.
If you use one of the versions of this module available in
dist/ directly in
a browser by including it with a
<script> element, it will be available
globally in
window.markdownitTaskLists.
npm install
npm test
ISC