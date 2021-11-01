A markdown-it plugin to create GitHub-style task lists

Modified from https://github.com/mcecot/markdown-it-checkbox and https://github.com/revin/markdown-it-task-lists

Usage

Install

node.js:

npm install markdown-it-task-checkbox --save

Use

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-task-checkbox' ),{ disabled : true , divWrap : false , divClass : 'checkbox' , idPrefix : 'cbx_' , ulClass : 'task-list' , liClass : 'task-list-item' }); md.render( '- [x] unchecked' )

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitCheckbox .

Options

disabled

Type: Boolean

Default: true

if the value is true, the checkbox can not be selected.

divWrap

Type: Boolean

Default: false

wrap div arround checkbox. this makes it possible to use it for example with Awesome Bootstrap Checkbox.

divClass

Type: String

Default: checkbox

classname of div wrapper. will only be used if divWrap is enanbled.

idPrefix

Type: String

Default: cbx_

the id of the checkboxs input contains the prefix and an incremental number starting with 0 . i.e. cbx_1 for the 2nd checkbox.

ulClass

Type: String

Default: task-list

classname of ul wrapper.

liClass

Type: String

Default: task-list-item

classname of li wrapper.

THANKS

https://github.com/mcecot/markdown-it-checkbox and https://github.com/revin/markdown-it-task-lists

License

MIT License © 2016 Linsir