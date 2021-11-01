A markdown-it plugin to create GitHub-style task lists
Modified from https://github.com/mcecot/markdown-it-checkbox and https://github.com/revin/markdown-it-task-lists
node.js:
npm install markdown-it-task-checkbox --save
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-task-checkbox'),{
disabled: true,
divWrap: false,
divClass: 'checkbox',
idPrefix: 'cbx_',
ulClass: 'task-list',
liClass: 'task-list-item'
});
md.render('- [x] unchecked') // =>
// <ul class="task-list">
// <li class="task-list-item">
// <div classname="checkbox">
// <input type="checkbox" id="cbx_0" checked="true" disabled="true">
// <label for="cbx_0">unchecked</label>
// </div>
// </li>
// </ul>
Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without
package system, module will add itself globally as
window.markdownitCheckbox.
Boolean
true
if the value is true, the checkbox can not be selected.
Boolean
false
wrap div arround checkbox. this makes it possible to use it for example with Awesome Bootstrap Checkbox.
String
checkbox
classname of div wrapper. will only be used if
divWrap is enanbled.
String
cbx_
the id of the checkboxs input contains the prefix and an incremental number starting with
0. i.e.
cbx_1 for the 2nd checkbox.
String
task-list
classname of ul wrapper.
String
task-list-item
classname of li wrapper.
MIT License © 2016 Linsir