Superscript ( <sup> ) tag plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.

v1.+ requires markdown-it v4.+, see changelog.

29^th^ => 29<sup>th</sup>

Markup is based on pandoc definition. But nested markup is currently not supported.

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-sup --save bower install markdown-it-sup --save

Use

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-sup' )); md.render( '29^th^' )

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitSup .

License

MIT