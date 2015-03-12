Superscript (
<sup>) tag plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.
v1.+ requires
markdown-it v4.+, see changelog.
29^th^ =>
29<sup>th</sup>
Markup is based on pandoc definition. But nested markup is currently not supported.
node.js, browser:
npm install markdown-it-sup --save
bower install markdown-it-sup --save
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-sup'));
md.render('29^th^') // => '<p>29<sup>th</sup></p>'
Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without
package system, module will add itself globally as
window.markdownitSup.