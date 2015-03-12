openbase logo
markdown-it-sup

by markdown-it
1.0.0

Superscript (<sup>) tag plugin for markdown-it markdown parser

Documentation
Downloads/wk

119K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

markdown-it-sup

Superscript (<sup>) tag plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.

v1.+ requires markdown-it v4.+, see changelog.

29^th^ => 29<sup>th</sup>

Markup is based on pandoc definition. But nested markup is currently not supported.

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-sup --save
bower install markdown-it-sup --save

Use

var md = require('markdown-it')()
            .use(require('markdown-it-sup'));

md.render('29^th^') // => '<p>29<sup>th</sup></p>'

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitSup.

License

MIT

