This is a markdown-it plugin that adds "smart arrows" to markdown-it's typographic enhancements.

- -> → <-- ← <--> ↔ = => ⇒ <== ⇐ <==> ⇔

var mdSmartArrows = require ( 'markdown-it-smartarrows' ); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(). use ( mdSmartArrows );

Note that using this plugin will interfere with using HTML comments in your Markdown.

More arrows for potential expansion can be found here: http://unicode-table.com/en/sets/arrows-symbols/

Originally developed for use with Markdown Here.