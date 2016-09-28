sanitizer plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.

All tags are parsed case insensitive.

Balanced

<b> , <blockquote> , <code> , <em> , <h1> , ..., <h6> , <li> , <ol> , <ol start="42"> , <p> , <pre> , <sub> , <sup> , <strong> , <strike> , <ul>

Standalone

<br> , <hr>

<a href="http://example.com" title="link">text</a>

The title attribute is optional.

Images

<img src="http://example.com" alt="cat" title="image">

The alt and title attributes are optional.

Install

node.js, bower:

npm install markdown-it-sanitizer --save bower install markdown-it-sanitizer --save

Use

Basic

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ html : true }) .use( require ( 'markdown-it-sanitizer' )); md.render( '<b>test<p></b>' );

Advanced

For not whitelisted tags and tags that don't have a matching opening/closing tag you can define whether you would like to remove or escape them. You can also define a class attribute that will be added to image tags. Here is an example with default values:

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ html : true }) .use( require ( 'markdown-it-sanitizer' ), { imageClass : '' , removeUnbalanced : false , removeUnknown : false }); md.render( '<u>test</u>' ); md.render( '<u>test</u>' ); md.render( '<b>test</em>' ); md.render( '<b>test</em>' ); md.render( '<img src="http://example.com/image.png" alt="image" title="example">' );

Differences in the browser. If you load the script directly into the page, without package system, the module will add itself globally as window.markdownitSanitizer .

License

MIT