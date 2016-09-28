sanitizer plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.
All tags are parsed case insensitive.
<b>,
<blockquote>,
<code>,
<em>,
<h1>, ...,
<h6>,
<li>,
<ol>,
<ol start="42">,
<p>,
<pre>,
<sub>,
<sup>,
<strong>,
<strike>,
<ul>
<br>,
<hr>
<a href="http://example.com" title="link">text</a>
The
title attribute is optional.
<img src="http://example.com" alt="cat" title="image">
The
alt and
title attributes are optional.
node.js, bower:
npm install markdown-it-sanitizer --save
bower install markdown-it-sanitizer --save
var md = require('markdown-it')({ html: true })
.use(require('markdown-it-sanitizer'));
md.render('<b>test<p></b>'); // => '<p><b>test</b></p>'
For not whitelisted tags and tags that don't have a matching opening/closing tag you can define whether you would like to remove or escape them. You can also define a class attribute that will be added to image tags. Here is an example with default values:
var md = require('markdown-it')({ html: true })
.use(require('markdown-it-sanitizer'), {
imageClass: '',
removeUnbalanced: false,
removeUnknown: false
});
// unknown tag
md.render('<u>test</u>'); // => '<p><u>test</u></p>'
// unknown tag with removeUnknown: true
md.render('<u>test</u>'); // => '<p>test</p>'
// unbalanced tags
md.render('<b>test</em>'); // => '<p><b>test</em></p>'
// unbalanced tags with removeUnbalanced: true
md.render('<b>test</em>'); // => '<p>test</p>'
// imageClass: 'img-responsive'
md.render('<img src="http://example.com/image.png" alt="image" title="example">'); // => '<p><img src="http://example.com/image.png" alt="image" title="example" class="img-responsive"></p>'
Differences in the browser. If you load the script directly into the page, without
package system, the module will add itself globally as
window.markdownitSanitizer.