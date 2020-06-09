openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mir

markdown-it-replace-link

by Martin Heidegger
1.1.0 (see all)

markdown-it plugin for replacing links (image & text) in the markdown document.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

markdown-it-replace-link

markdown-it plugin for replacing links (image & text) in the markdown document.

Usage

Enable plugin

var md = require('markdown-it')({
    replaceLink: function (link, env) {
        return link + "?c=" + Date.now();
    }
}).use(require('markdown-it-replace-link')); // <-- this use(package_name) is required

Example

[Hello](test)

and use this

var md = require('markdown-it')({
    replaceLink: function (link, env) {
        return "http://me.com/" + link;
    }
}).use(require('markdown-it-replace-link'));

This will result in the link prefixed with the http://me.com/ like:

<p><a href="http://me.com/test">Hello</a></p>

Both images and html links will be processed.

If using this in a browser, the script will create a variable window.markdownitReplaceLink that can be passed to .use().

Testing

To run the tests use:

npm run test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial