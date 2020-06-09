markdown-it plugin for replacing links (image & text) in the markdown document.

Usage

Enable plugin

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ replaceLink : function ( link, env ) { return link + "?c=" + Date .now(); } }).use( require ( 'markdown-it-replace-link' ));

Example

[ Hello ]( test )

and use this

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ replaceLink : function ( link, env ) { return "http://me.com/" + link; } }).use( require ( 'markdown-it-replace-link' ));

This will result in the link prefixed with the http://me.com/ like:

< p > < a href = "http://me.com/test" > Hello </ a > </ p >

Both images and html links will be processed.

If using this in a browser, the script will create a variable window.markdownitReplaceLink that can be passed to .use() .

Testing

To run the tests use:

npm run test

License

MIT