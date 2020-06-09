markdown-it plugin for replacing links (image & text) in the markdown document.
var md = require('markdown-it')({
replaceLink: function (link, env) {
return link + "?c=" + Date.now();
}
}).use(require('markdown-it-replace-link')); // <-- this use(package_name) is required
[Hello](test)
and use this
var md = require('markdown-it')({
replaceLink: function (link, env) {
return "http://me.com/" + link;
}
}).use(require('markdown-it-replace-link'));
This will result in the link prefixed with the
http://me.com/ like:
<p><a href="http://me.com/test">Hello</a></p>
Both images and html links will be processed.
If using this in a browser, the script will create a variable
window.markdownitReplaceLink that can be passed to
.use().
To run the tests use:
npm run test