Add IDs to heading elements in markdown-it

A plugin for markdown-it to add id attributes to h1...h6 elements.

md.render( '# Example Header' ) => '<h1 id="example-header">Example</h1>'

Install

npm install --save markdown-it-named-headings

Usage

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-named-headings' )) md.render( '# hello' )

Prior art

This works exactly like markdown-it-named-headers, except this plugin operates on the token level, not the renderer. The result is that it can be chained with other markdown-it plugins that would want to have access to the ID.

Thanks

markdown-it-named-headings © 2016+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).