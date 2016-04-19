Add IDs to heading elements in markdown-it
A plugin for markdown-it to add
id attributes to h1...h6 elements.
md.render('# Example Header')
=> '<h1 id="example-header">Example</h1>'
npm install --save markdown-it-named-headings
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-named-headings'))
md.render('# hello')
This works exactly like markdown-it-named-headers, except this plugin operates on the token level, not the renderer. The result is that it can be chained with other markdown-it plugins that would want to have access to the ID.
markdown-it-named-headings © 2016+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).
