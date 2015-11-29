A plugin for markdown-it. Makes header elments have identifer attributes.
# Example Header --> <h1 id="example-header">Example</h1>
By default, it uses string.js's slugify to translate header text into a url safe name. You can override this. See Options.
Cribbed heavily from https://github.com/valeriangalliat/markdown-it-anchor
npm install --save-dev markdown-it-named-headers
Use with plain old node:
var md = require('markdown-it'),
mdnh = require('markdown-it-named-headers');
md.use(mdnh, options);
Use as part of a Gulp workflow: (Note: You don't need to require named-headers in your gulpfile. gulp-markdown-it takes care of that for you).
var gulp = require('gulp'),
md = require('gulp-markdown-it');
gulp.task('md', [], function() {
return gulp.src( '**/*.md' )
.pipe(md({
plugins: ['markdown-it-named-headers']
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
{
slugify: my_slug_function
}
If string.js's slugify doesn't fit your needs, you can simply pass in your own slugify function. Basically, the API is: accept any string, return a string suitable for a name attribute. Example:
function slugify(input_string) {
var output_string = my_transform_logic(input_string);
return output_string;
}
Since we use IDs, we should avoid duplicating them. A second parameter is passed. It is an empty object that will persist across a single call to render. In other words, you can use it to maintain a hash of used_headers per page.
The default slugify method looks something like this:
function slugify(input_string, used_headers) {
var slug = string(input_string).slugify().toString();
if( used_headers[slug] ) {
used_headers[slug]++;
slug += used_headers[slug];
} else {
used_headers[slug] += '-' + 1;
}
return slug;
}