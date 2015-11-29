Markdown-it Named Headers

A plugin for markdown-it. Makes header elments have identifer attributes.

# Example Header --> < h1 id = "example-header" > Example </ h1 >

By default, it uses string.js's slugify to translate header text into a url safe name. You can override this. See Options.

Cribbed heavily from https://github.com/valeriangalliat/markdown-it-anchor

Install

npm install --save-dev markdown-it-named-headers

Usage

Use with plain old node:

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' ), mdnh = require ( 'markdown-it-named-headers' ); md.use(mdnh, options);

Use as part of a Gulp workflow: (Note: You don't need to require named-headers in your gulpfile. gulp-markdown-it takes care of that for you).

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), md = require ( 'gulp-markdown-it' ); gulp.task( 'md' , [], function ( ) { return gulp.src( '**/*.md' ) .pipe(md({ plugins : [ 'markdown-it-named-headers' ] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Options

Slugify

{ slugify : my_slug_function }

If string.js's slugify doesn't fit your needs, you can simply pass in your own slugify function. Basically, the API is: accept any string, return a string suitable for a name attribute. Example:

function slugify ( input_string ) { var output_string = my_transform_logic(input_string); return output_string; }

Since we use IDs, we should avoid duplicating them. A second parameter is passed. It is an empty object that will persist across a single call to render. In other words, you can use it to maintain a hash of used_headers per page.

The default slugify method looks something like this: