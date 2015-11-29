openbase logo
markdown-it-named-headers

by Jason Brackins
0.0.4 (see all)

Plugin for markdown-it markdown parser. Adds name attributes to header tags in output.

Overview

Categories

Readme

Markdown-it Named Headers

A plugin for markdown-it. Makes header elments have identifer attributes.

# Example Header   -->   <h1 id="example-header">Example</h1>

By default, it uses string.js's slugify to translate header text into a url safe name. You can override this. See Options.

Cribbed heavily from https://github.com/valeriangalliat/markdown-it-anchor

Install

npm install --save-dev markdown-it-named-headers

Usage

Use with plain old node:

var md   = require('markdown-it'),
    mdnh = require('markdown-it-named-headers');

md.use(mdnh, options);

Use as part of a Gulp workflow: (Note: You don't need to require named-headers in your gulpfile. gulp-markdown-it takes care of that for you).

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    md = require('gulp-markdown-it');
gulp.task('md', [], function() {
    return gulp.src( '**/*.md' )
        .pipe(md({
            plugins: ['markdown-it-named-headers']
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

Options

Slugify

{
   slugify: my_slug_function
}

If string.js's slugify doesn't fit your needs, you can simply pass in your own slugify function. Basically, the API is: accept any string, return a string suitable for a name attribute. Example:

function slugify(input_string) {
    var output_string = my_transform_logic(input_string);
    return output_string;
}

Since we use IDs, we should avoid duplicating them. A second parameter is passed. It is an empty object that will persist across a single call to render. In other words, you can use it to maintain a hash of used_headers per page.

The default slugify method looks something like this:

function slugify(input_string, used_headers) {
  var slug = string(input_string).slugify().toString();
  if( used_headers[slug] ) {
    used_headers[slug]++;
    slug += used_headers[slug];
  } else {
    used_headers[slug] += '-' + 1;
  }
  return slug;
}

