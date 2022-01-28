openbase logo
mim

markdown-it-multimd-table

by RedBug312
4.1.1 (see all)

Multimarkdown table syntax plugin for markdown-it markdown parser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

GitHub Action NPM version Coverage Status

MultiMarkdown table syntax plugin for markdown-it markdown parser

Intro

Markdown specs defines only the basics for tables. When users want common features like colspan, they must fallback to raw HTML. And writing tables in HTML is truly lengthy and troublesome.

This plugin extends markdown-it with MultiMarkdown table syntax. MultiMarkdown is an extended Markdown spec. It defines clear rules for advanced Markdown table syntax, while being consistent with original pipe table; markdown-it is a popular Markdown parser in JavaScript and allows plugins extending itself.

The features are provided:

  • Cell spans over columns
  • Cell spans over rows (optional)
  • Divide rows into sections
  • Multiple table headers
  • Table caption
  • Block-level elements such as lists, codes... (optional)
  • Omitted table header (optional)

Noted that the plugin is not a re-written of MultiMarkdown. This plugin will behave differently from the official compiler, but doing its best to obey rules defined in MultiMarkdown User's Guide. Please pose an issue if there are weird results for sensible inputs.

Usage

// defaults
var md = require('markdown-it')()
            .use(require('markdown-it-multimd-table'));

// full options list (equivalent to defaults)
var md = require('markdown-it')()
            .use(require('markdown-it-multimd-table'), {
              multiline:  false,
              rowspan:    false,
              headerless: false,
            });

md.render(/*...*/)

For a quick demo:

$ mkdir markdown-it-multimd-table
$ cd markdown-it-multimd-table
$ npm install markdown-it-multimd-table --save-dev --prefix .
$ vim test.js

    var md = require('markdown-it')()
                .use(require('markdown-it-multimd-table'));

    const exampleTable =
    "|             |          Grouping           || \n" +
    "First Header  | Second Header | Third Header | \n" +
    " ------------ | :-----------: | -----------: | \n" +
    "Content       |          *Long Cell*        || \n" +
    "Content       |   **Cell**    |         Cell | \n" +
    "                                               \n" +
    "New section   |     More      |         Data | \n" +
    "And more      | With an escaped '\\|'       || \n" +
    "[Prototype table]                              \n";

    console.log(md.render(exampleTable));

$ node test.js > test.html
$ firefox test.html

Here's the table expected on browser:

Grouping
First Header Second Header Third Header
Content Long Cell
Content Cell Cell
New section More Data
And more With an escaped '|'
Prototype table

Noted that GitHub filters out style property, so the example uses align the obsolete one. However it outputs style="text-align: ..." in actual.

Multiline (optional)

Backslash at end merges with line content below.
Feature contributed by Lucas-C.

|   Markdown   | Rendered HTML |
|--------------|---------------|
|    *Italic*  | *Italic*      | \
|              |               |
|    - Item 1  | - Item 1      | \
|    - Item 2  | - Item 2      |
|    ```python | ```python       \
|    .1 + .2   | .1 + .2         \
|    ```       | ```           |

This is parsed below when the option enabled:

Markdown Rendered HTML 
*Italic*

Italic

 
- Item 1
- Item 2
  • Item 1
  • Item 2
 
```python
.1 + .2
```
 
.1 + .2

Rowspan (optional)

^^ indicates cells being merged above.
Feature contributed by pmccloghrylaing.

Stage | Direct Products | ATP Yields
----: | --------------: | ---------:
Glycolysis | 2 ATP ||
^^ | 2 NADH | 3--5 ATP |
Pyruvaye oxidation | 2 NADH | 5 ATP |
Citric acid cycle | 2 ATP ||
^^ | 6 NADH | 15 ATP |
^^ | 2 FADH2 | 3 ATP |
**30--32** ATP |||
[Net ATP yields per hexose]

This is parsed below when the option enabled:

Net ATP yields per hexose
Stage Direct Products ATP Yields
Glycolysis 2 ATP
2 NADH 3–5 ATP
Pyruvaye oxidation 2 NADH 5 ATP
Citric acid cycle 2 ATP
6 NADH 15 ATP
2 FADH2 3 ATP
30–32 ATP

Headerless (optional)

Table header can be eliminated.

|--|--|--|--|--|--|--|--|
|♜|  |♝|♛|♚|♝|♞|♜|
|  |♟|♟|♟|  |♟|♟|♟|
|♟|  |♞|  |  |  |  |  |
|  |♗|  |  |♟|  |  |  |
|  |  |  |  |♙|  |  |  |
|  |  |  |  |  |♘|  |  |
|♙|♙|♙|♙|  |♙|♙|♙|
|♖|♘|♗|♕|♔|  |  |♖|

This is parsed below when the option enabled:

Credits

  • MultiMarkdown, Lightweight markup processor to produce HTML, LaTeX, and more.
  • markdown-it, Markdown parser, done right. 100% CommonMark support, extensions, syntax plugins & high speed.

License

This software is licensed under the MIT license © RedBug312.

