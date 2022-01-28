MultiMarkdown table syntax plugin for markdown-it markdown parser
Markdown specs defines only the basics for tables. When users want common
features like
colspan, they must fallback to raw HTML. And writing tables in
HTML is truly lengthy and troublesome.
This plugin extends markdown-it with MultiMarkdown table syntax. MultiMarkdown is an extended Markdown spec. It defines clear rules for advanced Markdown table syntax, while being consistent with original pipe table; markdown-it is a popular Markdown parser in JavaScript and allows plugins extending itself.
The features are provided:
Noted that the plugin is not a re-written of MultiMarkdown. This plugin will behave differently from the official compiler, but doing its best to obey rules defined in MultiMarkdown User's Guide. Please pose an issue if there are weird results for sensible inputs.
// defaults
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-multimd-table'));
// full options list (equivalent to defaults)
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-multimd-table'), {
multiline: false,
rowspan: false,
headerless: false,
});
md.render(/*...*/)
For a quick demo:
$ mkdir markdown-it-multimd-table
$ cd markdown-it-multimd-table
$ npm install markdown-it-multimd-table --save-dev --prefix .
$ vim test.js
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-multimd-table'));
const exampleTable =
"| | Grouping || \n" +
"First Header | Second Header | Third Header | \n" +
" ------------ | :-----------: | -----------: | \n" +
"Content | *Long Cell* || \n" +
"Content | **Cell** | Cell | \n" +
" \n" +
"New section | More | Data | \n" +
"And more | With an escaped '\\|' || \n" +
"[Prototype table] \n";
console.log(md.render(exampleTable));
$ node test.js > test.html
$ firefox test.html
Here's the table expected on browser:
|Grouping
|First Header
|Second Header
|Third Header
|Content
|Long Cell
|Content
|Cell
|Cell
|New section
|More
|Data
|And more
|With an escaped '|'
Noted that GitHub filters out
style property, so the example uses
align the
obsolete one. However it outputs
style="text-align: ..." in actual.
Backslash at end merges with line content below.
Feature contributed by Lucas-C.
| Markdown | Rendered HTML |
|--------------|---------------|
| *Italic* | *Italic* | \
| | |
| - Item 1 | - Item 1 | \
| - Item 2 | - Item 2 |
| ```python | ```python \
| .1 + .2 | .1 + .2 \
| ``` | ``` |
This is parsed below when the option enabled:
|Markdown
|Rendered HTML
|
|
Italic
|
|
|
|
^^ indicates cells being merged above.
Feature contributed by pmccloghrylaing.
Stage | Direct Products | ATP Yields
----: | --------------: | ---------:
Glycolysis | 2 ATP ||
^^ | 2 NADH | 3--5 ATP |
Pyruvaye oxidation | 2 NADH | 5 ATP |
Citric acid cycle | 2 ATP ||
^^ | 6 NADH | 15 ATP |
^^ | 2 FADH2 | 3 ATP |
**30--32** ATP |||
[Net ATP yields per hexose]
This is parsed below when the option enabled:
|Stage
|Direct Products
|ATP Yields
|Glycolysis
|2 ATP
|2 NADH
|3–5 ATP
|Pyruvaye oxidation
|2 NADH
|5 ATP
|Citric acid cycle
|2 ATP
|6 NADH
|15 ATP
|2 FADH2
|3 ATP
|30–32 ATP
Table header can be eliminated.
|--|--|--|--|--|--|--|--|
|♜| |♝|♛|♚|♝|♞|♜|
| |♟|♟|♟| |♟|♟|♟|
|♟| |♞| | | | | |
| |♗| | |♟| | | |
| | | | |♙| | | |
| | | | | |♘| | |
|♙|♙|♙|♙| |♙|♙|♙|
|♖|♘|♗|♕|♔| | |♖|
This is parsed below when the option enabled:
|♜
|♝
|♛
|♚
|♝
|♞
|♜
|♟
|♟
|♟
|♟
|♟
|♟
|♟
|♞
|♗
|♟
|♙
|♘
|♙
|♙
|♙
|♙
|♙
|♙
|♙
|♖
|♘
|♗
|♕
|♔
|♖
This software is licensed under the MIT license © RedBug312.