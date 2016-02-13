markdown-it plugin for modifying tokens including content or element attributes in the markdown document. For example it can modify image or link attributes.

Usage

Enable plugin

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ modifyToken : function ( token, env ) { switch (token.type) { case 'image' : if (token.attrObj.src !== 'foo.gif' ) { token.attrObj.width = '200px' ; } break ; case 'link_open' : token.attrObj.target = '_blank' ; break ; } } }).use( require ( 'markdown-it-modify-token' ));

Example

[ Hello ]( test ) ![ Image ]( foo.gif )

with this config

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )({ modifyToken : function ( token, env ) { switch (token.type) { case 'image' : token.attrObj.width = '200px' ; break ; case 'link_open' : token.attrObj.target = '_blank' ; break ; } } }).use( require ( 'markdown-it-modify-token' ));

Will result in roughly

< a href = "test" target = "_blank" > Hello </ a > < img src = "foo.gif" width = "200px" />

Due to the token types we are handling in our switch statement, we can affect both image and link attributes.

Testing

npm test

Inspiration

Thanks to Martin Heidegger for https://github.com/martinheidegger/markdown-it-replace-link which I used as a starting point for building this plugin.