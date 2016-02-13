markdown-it plugin for modifying tokens including content or element attributes in the markdown document. For example it can modify image or link attributes.
var md = require('markdown-it')({
modifyToken: function (token, env) {
// see API https://markdown-it.github.io/markdown-it/#Token
// token will also have an attrObj property added for convenience
// which allows easy get and set of attribute values.
// It is prepopulated with the current attr values.
// Values returned in token.attrObj will override existing attr values.
// env will contain any properties passed to markdown-it's render
// Token can be modified in place, no return is necessary
switch (token.type) {
case 'image': // set all images to 200px width except for foo.gif
if (token.attrObj.src !== 'foo.gif') {
token.attrObj.width = '200px';
}
break;
case 'link_open':
token.attrObj.target = '_blank'; // set all links to open in new window
break;
}
}
}).use(require('markdown-it-modify-token')); // <-- this use(package_name) is required
[Hello](test)
![Image](foo.gif)
with this config
var md = require('markdown-it')({
modifyToken: function (token, env) {
switch (token.type) {
case 'image': // set all images to 200px width
token.attrObj.width = '200px';
break;
case 'link_open':
token.attrObj.target = '_blank'; // set all links to open in new window
break;
}
}
}).use(require('markdown-it-modify-token')); // <-- this use(package_name) is required
Will result in roughly
<a href="test" target="_blank">Hello</a>
<img src="foo.gif" width="200px"/>
Due to the token types we are handling in our switch statement, we can affect both image and link attributes.
npm test
Thanks to Martin Heidegger for https://github.com/martinheidegger/markdown-it-replace-link which I used as a starting point for building this plugin.