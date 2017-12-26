Mermaid plugin for markdown-it.

Installation

yarn install markdown-it-mermaid

Usage

import markdownIt from 'markdown-it' import markdownItMermaid from 'markdown-it-mermaid' const mdi = markdownIt() mdi.use(markdownItMermaid) mdi.render( `\`\`\`mermaid graph TD A[Christmas] -->|Get money| B(Go shopping) B --> C{Let me think} C -->|One| D[Laptop] C -->|Two| E[iPhone] C -->|Three| F[Car] \`\`\`` )

Customize mermaid

mdi.mermaid.loadPreferences({ get : key => { if (key === 'mermaid-theme' ) { return 'forest' } else if (key === 'gantt-axis-format' ) { return '%Y/%m/%d' } else { return undefined } } })

You can loadPreferences from any preferences store as long as it supports the get method. For example, you can use js-cookie library as a preferences store. Or you can write your own preferences store to achieve more flexibility.

mdi.mermaid.loadPreferences not only applies the preferences, it also return the preferences loaded. Just in case you need to access the loaded preferences.

mdi.mermaid.loadPreferences could be invoked multiple times. And the preferences applied later will override ones applied earlier.

Development

Build

yarn build :watch

Test

yarn test

Distribution

yarn release && npm publish

Todo