Mermaid plugin for markdown-it.
yarn install markdown-it-mermaid
import markdownIt from 'markdown-it'
import markdownItMermaid from 'markdown-it-mermaid'
const mdi = markdownIt()
mdi.use(markdownItMermaid)
mdi.render(`\`\`\`mermaid
graph TD
A[Christmas] -->|Get money| B(Go shopping)
B --> C{Let me think}
C -->|One| D[Laptop]
C -->|Two| E[iPhone]
C -->|Three| F[Car]
\`\`\``)
mdi.mermaid.loadPreferences({
get: key => {
if (key === 'mermaid-theme') {
return 'forest'
} else if (key === 'gantt-axis-format') {
return '%Y/%m/%d'
} else {
return undefined
}
}
})
You can
loadPreferences from any preferences store as long as it supports the
get method. For example, you can use
js-cookie library as a preferences store. Or you can write your own preferences store to achieve more flexibility.
mdi.mermaid.loadPreferences not only applies the preferences, it also return the preferences loaded. Just in case you need to access the loaded preferences.
mdi.mermaid.loadPreferences could be invoked multiple times. And the preferences applied later will override ones applied earlier.
yarn build:watch
yarn test
yarn release && npm publish
gantt-axis-format should support large date ranges