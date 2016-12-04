Markdown-it plugin to bypass LaTeX math for mathjax processing.
Processes TeX displayed math
$$1 *2* 3$$ =>
\[1 *2* 3\]
Processes TeX in-line math
$1 *2* 3$ =>
\(1 *2* 3\)
Skips in-line math if numbers are around (according to pandoc math)
$1 *2* 3$5 =>
$1 <em>2</em> 3$5
Also processes LaTeX delimiters (double backslashed)
\\(1 *2* 3\\) =>
\(1 *2* 3\)
\\[1 *2* 3\\] =>
\[1 *2* 3\]
And sections
\begin{abc}1 *2* 3\end{abc} =>
\begin{abc}1 *2* 3\end{abc}
npm install markdown-it-mathjax --save
var md = require('markdown-it')()
.use(require('markdown-it-mathjax')());
md.render('$1 *2* 3$') // => '<p>\(1 *2* 3\)</p>'
Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without
package system, module will add itself globally as
window.markdownitMathjax.