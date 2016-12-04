openbase logo
markdown-it-mathjax

by classeur
2.0.0 (see all)

Markdown-it plugin to bypass LaTeX math for mathjax processing.

npm
GitHub
3.5K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

markdown-it-mathjax

Build Status NPM version

Markdown-it plugin to bypass LaTeX math for mathjax processing.

Processes TeX displayed math

$$1 *2* 3$$ => \[1 *2* 3\]

Processes TeX in-line math

$1 *2* 3$ => \(1 *2* 3\)

Skips in-line math if numbers are around (according to pandoc math)

$1 *2* 3$5 => $1 <em>2</em> 3$5

Also processes LaTeX delimiters (double backslashed)

\\(1 *2* 3\\) => \(1 *2* 3\)

\\[1 *2* 3\\] => \[1 *2* 3\]

And sections

\begin{abc}1 *2* 3\end{abc} => \begin{abc}1 *2* 3\end{abc}

Install

npm install markdown-it-mathjax --save

Use

var md = require('markdown-it')()
            .use(require('markdown-it-mathjax')());

md.render('$1 *2* 3$') // => '<p>\(1 *2* 3\)</p>'

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitMathjax.

License

MIT

