Note: This is a general markdown-it math plugin. It was originally designed to render MathML. If you intend to use MathJax, markdown-it-mathjax might be a better choise.

Pythagoran theorem is $$a^2 + b^2 = c^2$$. Bayes theorem: $$$ P(A | B) = (P(B | A)P(A)) / P(B) $$$

< p > Pythagoran theorem is < math > < msup > < mi > a </ mi > < mn > 2 </ mn > </ msup > < mo > + </ mo > < msup > < mi > b </ mi > < mn > 2 </ mn > </ msup > < mo > = </ mo > < msup > < mi > c </ mi > < mn > 2 </ mn > </ msup > </ math > . </ p > < p > Bayes theorem: </ p > < math display = "block" > < mi > P </ mi > < mfenced open = "(" close = ")" > < mrow > < mi > A </ mi > < mo stretchy = "true" lspace = "veryverythickmathspace" rspace = "veryverythickmathspace" > | </ mo > < mi > B </ mi > </ mrow > </ mfenced > < mo > = </ mo > < mfrac > < mrow > < mi > P </ mi > < mfenced open = "(" close = ")" > < mrow > < mi > B </ mi > < mo stretchy = "true" lspace = "veryverythickmathspace" rspace = "veryverythickmathspace" > | </ mo > < mi > A </ mi > </ mrow > </ mfenced > < mi > P </ mi > < mfenced open = "(" close = ")" > < mi > A </ mi > </ mfenced > </ mrow > < mrow > < mi > P </ mi > < mfenced open = "(" close = ")" > < mi > B </ mi > </ mfenced > </ mrow > </ mfrac > </ math >

Installation

npm install markdown-it-math --save

Usage

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-math' ) [, options]);

where options can be (with defaults)

var options = { inlineOpen : '$$' , inlineClose : '$$' , blockOpen : '$$$' , blockClose : '$$$' , renderingOptions : {}, inlineRenderer : require ( 'ascii2mathml' )( this .rendererOptions), blockRenderer : require ( 'ascii2mathml' )( Object .assign({ display : 'block' }, this .renderingOptions)) }

(See ascii2mathml for reference about the default renderer).

Examples

Using comma as a decimal mark

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-math' ), { renderingOptions : { decimalMark : ',' } }); md.render( "$$40,2$$" );

Using TeXZilla as renderer

var texzilla = require ( 'texzilla' ); var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-math' ), { inlineRenderer : function ( str ) { return texzilla.toMathMLString(str); }, blockRenderer : function ( str ) { return texzilla.toMathMLString(str, true ); } }); md.render( "$$\\sin(2\\pi)$$" );

Using LaTeX style delimiters

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-math' ), { inlineOpen : '\\(' , inlineClose : '\\)' , blockOpen : '\\[' , blockClose : '\\]' })

Note there are restrictions on what inline delimiters you can use, based on optimization for the markdown-it parser see here for details. And block level math must be on its own lines with newlines separating the math from the delimiters.