<mark> tag plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.

v3.+ requires markdown-it v10.+, see changelog.

==marked== => <mark>inserted</mark>

Markup uses the same conditions as CommonMark emphasis.

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-mark --save bower install markdown-it-mark --save

Use

var md = require ( 'markdown-it' )() .use( require ( 'markdown-it-mark' )); md.render( '==marked==' )

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without package system, module will add itself globally as window.markdownitMark .

License

MIT