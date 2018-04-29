markdown-it loader for webpack

Parses source as Markdown using the awesome markdown-it parser.

By default, markdown-it-loader will highlight code blocks using highlight.js.

Installation

$ npm install --save markdown-it-loader markdown-it highlight.js

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

In your webpack.config.js file:

var subscript = require ( 'markdown-it-sub' ); var superscript = require ( 'markdown-it-sup' ); module .exports = { module : { loaders : [{ test : /\.md/ , loader : 'markdown-it' , options : { preset : 'default' , typographer : true , use : [subscript, superscript] } }] } };

If you need to use a plugin that requires extra options such as markdown-it-container, you can use the following syntax:

var container = require ( 'markdown-it-container' ); var subscript = require ( 'markdown-it-sub' ); var superscript = require ( 'markdown-it-sup' ); module .exports = { module : { loaders : [{ test : /\.md/ , loader : 'markdown-it' , options : { preset : 'default' , typographer : true , use : [subscript, superscript, [container, "contained" ]] } }] } };

Code: git clone git://github.com/unindented/markdown-it-loader.git

Home: https://github.com/unindented/markdown-it-loader/

Contributors

Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented@gmail.com)

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.