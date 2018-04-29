Parses source as Markdown using the awesome markdown-it parser.
By default,
markdown-it-loader will highlight code blocks using highlight.js.
$ npm install --save markdown-it-loader markdown-it highlight.js
In your
webpack.config.js file:
var subscript = require('markdown-it-sub');
var superscript = require('markdown-it-sup');
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [{
test: /\.md/,
loader: 'markdown-it',
options: {
preset: 'default',
typographer: true,
use: [subscript, superscript]
}
}]
}
};
If you need to use a plugin that requires extra options such as markdown-it-container, you can use the following syntax:
var container = require('markdown-it-container');
var subscript = require('markdown-it-sub');
var superscript = require('markdown-it-sup');
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [{
test: /\.md/,
loader: 'markdown-it',
options: {
preset: 'default',
typographer: true,
use: [subscript, superscript, [container, "contained"]]
}
}]
}
};
git clone git://github.com/unindented/markdown-it-loader.git
Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.