Link attributes plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.
node.js, browser:
npm install markdown-it-link-attributes --save
bower install markdown-it-link-attributes --save
You can pass an object with an attrs property. Each link parsed with this config will have the passed attributes.
var md = require("markdown-it")();
var mila = require("markdown-it-link-attributes");
md.use(mila, {
attrs: {
target: "_blank",
rel: "noopener",
},
});
var result = md.render("[Example](https://example.com");
result; // <a href="https://example.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Example</a>
If the
linkify option is set to
true on
markdown-it, then the attributes will be applied to plain links as well.
var md = require("markdown-it")({
linkify: true,
});
md.use(mila, {
target: "_blank",
rel: "noopener",
});
var html = md.render("foo https://google.com bar");
html; // <p>foo <a href="https://google.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">https://google.com</a> bar</p>
You can apply a
class to a link by using a
class or a
className property. Either one will work, but use only one, not both.
md.use(mila, {
attrs: {
class: "my-class",
},
});
// or
md.use(mila, {
attrs: {
className: "my-class",
},
});
You can choose to test a link's
href against a matcher function. The attributes will be applied only if the matcher function returns true.
md.use(mila, {
matcher(href, config) {
return href.startsWith("https:");
},
attrs: {
target: "_blank",
rel: "noopener",
},
});
var matchingResult = md.render("[Matching Example](https://example.com");
var ignoredResult = md.render("[Not Matching Example](http://example.com");
matchingResult; // <a href="https://example.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Matching Example</a>
ignoredResult; // <a href="http://example.com">Not Matching Example</a>
Alternatively, you can pass an Array of configurations. The first pattern to match will be applied to the link.
md.use(mila, [
{
pattern: /^https?:\/\//,
attrs: {
class: "external-link",
},
},
{
pattern: /^\//,
attrs: {
class: "absolute-link",
},
},
{
pattern: /blue/,
attrs: {
class: "link-that-contains-the-word-blue",
},
},
]);
var externalResult = md.render("[external](https://example.com");
var absoluteResult = md.render("[absolute](/some-page");
var blueResult = md.render("[blue](relative/link/with/blue/in/the/name");
externalResult; // <a href="https://example.com" class="external-link">external</a>
absoluteResult; // <a href="/some-page" class="absolute-link">absolute</a>
blueResult; // <a href="relative/link/with/blue/in/the/name" class="link-that-contains-the-word-blue">blue</a>
If multiple patterns match, the first configuration to match will be used.
// This matches both the "starts with http or https" rule and the "contains the word blue" rule.
// Since the http/https rule was defined first, that is the configuration that is used.
var result = md.render("[external](https://example.com/blue");
result; // <a href="https://example.com/blue" class="external-link">external</a>
Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without a package system, the module will add itself globally as
window.markdownitLinkAttributes.
You need to load
dist/markdown-it-link-attributes.min.js, if you don't use a build system.
This plugin is tested against the latest version of markdown-it