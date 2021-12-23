Link attributes plugin for markdown-it markdown parser.

Install

node.js, browser:

npm install markdown-it-link-attributes --save bower install markdown-it-link-attributes --save

Use

Basic Configuration

You can pass an object with an attrs property. Each link parsed with this config will have the passed attributes.

var md = require ( "markdown-it" )(); var mila = require ( "markdown-it-link-attributes" ); md.use(mila, { attrs : { target : "_blank" , rel : "noopener" , }, }); var result = md.render( "[Example](https://example.com" ); result;

If the linkify option is set to true on markdown-it , then the attributes will be applied to plain links as well.

var md = require ( "markdown-it" )({ linkify : true , }); md.use(mila, { target : "_blank" , rel : "noopener" , }); var html = md.render( "foo https://google.com bar" ); html;

Applying classes

You can apply a class to a link by using a class or a className property. Either one will work, but use only one, not both.

md.use(mila, { attrs : { class : "my-class" , }, }); md.use(mila, { attrs : { className : "my-class" , }, });

Conditionally apply attributes

You can choose to test a link's href against a matcher function. The attributes will be applied only if the matcher function returns true.

md.use(mila, { matcher(href, config) { return href.startsWith( "https:" ); }, attrs : { target : "_blank" , rel : "noopener" , }, }); var matchingResult = md.render( "[Matching Example](https://example.com" ); var ignoredResult = md.render( "[Not Matching Example](http://example.com" ); matchingResult; ignoredResult;

Multiple Configurations

Alternatively, you can pass an Array of configurations. The first pattern to match will be applied to the link.

md.use(mila, [ { pattern : /^https?:\/\// , attrs : { class : "external-link" , }, }, { pattern : /^\// , attrs : { class : "absolute-link" , }, }, { pattern : /blue/ , attrs : { class : "link-that-contains-the-word-blue" , }, }, ]); var externalResult = md.render( "[external](https://example.com" ); var absoluteResult = md.render( "[absolute](/some-page" ); var blueResult = md.render( "[blue](relative/link/with/blue/in/the/name" ); externalResult; absoluteResult; blueResult;

If multiple patterns match, the first configuration to match will be used.

var result = md.render( "[external](https://example.com/blue" ); result;

Usage in the browser

Differences in browser. If you load script directly into the page, without a package system, the module will add itself globally as window.markdownitLinkAttributes . You need to load dist/markdown-it-link-attributes.min.js , if you don't use a build system.

Testing

This plugin is tested against the latest version of markdown-it

License

MIT