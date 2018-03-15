Plugin for markdown-it, supports KaTex and AsciiMath.

Installation

yarn add markdown-it-latex

Usage

for node.js

import markdownIt from 'markdown-it' import markdownItLatex from 'markdown-it-latex' const mdi = markdownIt() mdi.use(markdownItLatex) mdi.render( '`$E = mc^2$`' ) mdi.render( '`@(1/2[1-(1/2)^n])/(1-(1/2))=s_n@`' ) mdi.render( `\`\`\`math \oint_C x^3\, dx + 4y^2\, dy \`\`\`` ) mdi.render( `\`\`\`AsciiMath oint_Cx^3 dx+4y^2 dy \`\`\`` )

for browser

You also need to import the css:

import 'markdown-it-latex/dist/index.css'

Or you can add the css to the web page directly.

Development

Build

yarn build :watch

Test

yarn test

Distribution

yarn release && npm publish

Todo