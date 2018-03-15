Plugin for markdown-it, supports KaTex and AsciiMath.
yarn add markdown-it-latex
import markdownIt from 'markdown-it'
import markdownItLatex from 'markdown-it-latex'
const mdi = markdownIt()
mdi.use(markdownItLatex)
mdi.render('`$E = mc^2$`')
mdi.render('`@(1/2[1-(1/2)^n])/(1-(1/2))=s_n@`')
mdi.render(`\`\`\`math
\oint_C x^3\, dx + 4y^2\, dy
\`\`\``)
mdi.render(`\`\`\`AsciiMath
oint_Cx^3 dx+4y^2 dy
\`\`\``)
You also need to import the css:
import 'markdown-it-latex/dist/index.css'
Or you can add the css to the web page directly.
yarn build:watch
yarn test
yarn release && npm publish