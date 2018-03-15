openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

markdown-it-latex

by tylingsoft
0.2.0 (see all)

Plugin for markdown-it, supports KaTex and AsciiMath.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

markdown-it-latex

Plugin for markdown-it, supports KaTex and AsciiMath.

Installation

yarn add markdown-it-latex

Usage

for node.js

import markdownIt from 'markdown-it'
import markdownItLatex from 'markdown-it-latex'
const mdi = markdownIt()
mdi.use(markdownItLatex)
mdi.render('`$E = mc^2$`')
mdi.render('`@(1/2[1-(1/2)^n])/(1-(1/2))=s_n@`')
mdi.render(`\`\`\`math
\oint_C x^3\, dx + 4y^2\, dy
\`\`\``)
mdi.render(`\`\`\`AsciiMath
oint_Cx^3 dx+4y^2 dy
\`\`\``)

for browser

You also need to import the css:

import 'markdown-it-latex/dist/index.css'

Or you can add the css to the web page directly.

Development

Build

yarn build:watch

Test

yarn test

Distribution

yarn release && npm publish

Todo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial