openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mik

markdown-it-kbd

by Joshua Gleitze
2.2.2 (see all)

markdown-it plugin for keystrokes. Renders [[x]] as <kbd>x</kbd>

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

793

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

markdown-it-kbd Build Status npm version Bower version

markdown-it plugin for keystrokes

Renders [[x]] as <kbd>x</kbd>. (<kbd> is the tag for keystrokes).

Usage

const md = require('markdown-it')();
const kbd = require('markdown-it-kbd');

md.use(kbd);

This plugin can also be used together with markdown-it-attrs.

Syntax notes

The end tag ]] must be on the same line as the start tag [[.

The characters “[” and “]” are not allowed within keystroke tags. If you need to use them, escape them with a backslash (i.e. \[ or \]) or use HTML escape sequences (&#91 for [ or &#93; for ]).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial