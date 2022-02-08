markdown-it plugin for keystrokes

Renders [[x]] as <kbd>x</kbd> . ( <kbd> is the tag for keystrokes).

Usage

const md = require ( 'markdown-it' )(); const kbd = require ( 'markdown-it-kbd' ); md.use(kbd);

This plugin can also be used together with markdown-it-attrs .

Syntax notes

The end tag ]] must be on the same line as the start tag [[ .