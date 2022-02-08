markdown-it plugin for keystrokes
Renders
[[x]] as
<kbd>x</kbd>. (
<kbd> is the tag for keystrokes).
const md = require('markdown-it')();
const kbd = require('markdown-it-kbd');
md.use(kbd);
This plugin can also be used together with
markdown-it-attrs.
The end tag
]] must be on the same line as the start tag
[[.
The characters “
[” and “
]” are not allowed within keystroke tags.
If you need to use them, escape them with a backslash (i.e.
\[ or
\]) or use HTML escape sequences (
[ for
[ or
] for
]).